 Thursday, October 15, 2020 70.0°F   a few clouds   A Few Clouds

Breaking News


Tennessee Has Over 200,000 Recover From COVID; Hamilton County Has 10,044 Recover

Thursday, October 15, 2020

Hamilton County had no new coronavirus deaths as the total stayed at 103 on Thursday. There are 77 new cases, 94 fewer than on Tuesday, bringing the total to 10,984.

There have been 10,044 people in Hamilton County recover from the virus which is 91 percent. There are currently 837 active cases, up from 831 on Wednesday. 

There are currently 67 people hospitalized in the county from the virus and four more suspected cases, including 25 Hamilton County residents. There are 16 in intensive care, down from 17 on Wednesday. 

There were 2,289 new coronavirus cases in the state on Thursday, for a total of 222,827.

 

Tennessee had 36 more coronavirus deaths bringing the total to 2,864, state Health Department officials said. 


The state currently has 1,149 people hospitalized from the virus, 31 more than on Wednesday.

There have been 200,164 people who have recovered from the virus in Tennessee (90 percent).

Testing numbers are above 3.258 million across the state. 

Here are the numbers by county:

Shelby County: 33,443 cases, up 155; 547 deaths, up 2

Davidson County: 28,895 cases, up 178; 324 deaths, up 1

Knox County: 11,389 cases, up 132; 84 deaths, up 1

Bledsoe County:  906 cases, up 5; 4 deaths

Bradley County: 3,306 cases, up 27; 21 deaths, up 1

Grundy County: 483 cases, up 16; 8 deaths

Marion County: 652 cases, up 12; 9 deaths

Meigs County: 269 cases, up 4; 4 deaths

Polk County: 451 cases, up 3; 13 deaths

Rhea County: 998 cases, up 10; 16 deaths

Sequatchie County: 301 cases, up 12; 4 deaths, up 1


October 16, 2020

Top Hamilton County Salaries For 2020

October 15, 2020

Former City Attorney Wade Hinton Is Running For Mayor

October 15, 2020

Apartment Complex On Lake Chickamauga Sells For $44.5 Million


Here are the top Hamilton County salaries for 2020: (click for more)

Former City Attorney Wade Hinton announced Thursday that he is running for mayor of Chattanooga. Attorney Hinton made his announcement in front of his former elementary school on the Westside ... (click for more)

An apartment complex on Lake Chickamauga has sold for $44.5 million. Marina Pointe Apartments was built in 2003. It is at 5750 Lake Resort Dr. The sale was to Cs1031 Marina Pointe Apartments ... (click for more)



Breaking News

Top Hamilton County Salaries For 2020

Here are the top Hamilton County salaries for 2020: (click for more)

Former City Attorney Wade Hinton Is Running For Mayor

Former City Attorney Wade Hinton announced Thursday that he is running for mayor of Chattanooga. Attorney Hinton made his announcement in front of his former elementary school on the Westside of Chattanooga. During his announcement, he focused on his deep connection to Chattanooga and the number of different roles he has held during his career. During his remarks, he ... (click for more)

Opinion

Wear A Mask Or Stay Home - And Response

I cannot understand why people are still testing positive. Are people not following the guidelines? Are they not wearing masks? I thought we were an intelligent race and given that the media broadcasts every little surge each and every day how is it possible people aren’t getting this? Good grief, Hamilton County, whether you like wearing masks or not, do it anyway and protect ... (click for more)

Roy Exum: Coach, Read This One

In August of 1968, the Honorable Buford Ellington – at the time the Democratic nominee to become the Governor of Tennessee once again after being tossed by term limits – came to 400 East Eleventh Street in Chattanooga to press the start button on a printing press that would inaugurate the first-ever editions of the Sunday version of the Chattanooga News-Free Press. The newspaper ... (click for more)

Sports

Kentucky's Rhyne Howard Named Pre-Season First Team All-American

LEXINGTON, Ky. – University of Kentucky junior guard Rhyne Howard had one of the best seasons in program history last year and the star is already earning preseason praise as the 2020-21 season draws, earning preseason first-team All-America honors by Lindy’s Sports, the publication announced recently. On top of Howard’s All-America honor, Lindy’s Sports selected its preseason ... (click for more)

Former Flame Jahmal Rich Helps To Lead Fight Against COVID-19

Many Lee University athletes have received their degrees and gone on to outstanding careers outside the rim of athletics. But the accomplishments and goals of former men’s basketball standout and Maryland native Jahmal Rich (2002-03 – 2004-05) are certainly more than enough to capture the spotlight. Rich graduated from Lee with a degree in biological sciences, but basketball ... (click for more)


Happenings

Dining

Business

Student Scene

Church

Memories

Real Estate

Living Well

Outdoors