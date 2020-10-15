Tennessee Has Over 200,000 Recover From COVID; Hamilton County Has 10,044 Recover

Hamilton County had no new coronavirus deaths as the total stayed at 103 on Thursday. There are 77 new cases, 94 fewer than on Tuesday, bringing the total to 10,984.

There have been 10,044 people in Hamilton County recover from the virus which is 91 percent. There are currently 837 active cases, up from 831 on Wednesday.

There are currently 67 people hospitalized in the county from the virus and four more suspected cases, including 25 Hamilton County residents. There are 16 in intensive care, down from 17 on Wednesday.

There were 2,289 new coronavirus cases in the state on Thursday, for a total of 222,827.



Tennessee had 36 more coronavirus deaths bringing the total to 2,864, state Health Department officials said.





The state currently has 1,149 people hospitalized from the virus, 31 more than on Wednesday.

There have been 200,164 people who have recovered from the virus in Tennessee (90 percent).



Testing numbers are above 3.258 million across the state.

Here are the numbers by county:



Shelby County: 33,443 cases, up 155; 547 deaths, up 2



Davidson County: 28,895 cases, up 178; 324 deaths, up 1



Knox County: 11,389 cases, up 132; 84 deaths, up 1



Bledsoe County: 906 cases, up 5; 4 deaths



Bradley County: 3,306 cases, up 27; 21 deaths, up 1



Grundy County: 483 cases, up 16; 8 deaths



Marion County: 652 cases, up 12; 9 deaths



Meigs County: 269 cases, up 4; 4 deaths



Polk County: 451 cases, up 3; 13 deaths

Rhea County: 998 cases, up 10; 16 deaths

Sequatchie County: 301 cases, up 12; 4 deaths, up 1