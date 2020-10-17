Here is the latest Hamilton County arrest report:

ANDERS, SAIYA M

3204 RIVERSIDE DR CHATTANOOGA, 374064037

Age at Arrest: 19 years old

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga

DOMESTIC ASSAULT

---

AVERY, DEVIN SHANE

718 HICKS HOLLOW RD TRENTON, 30752

Age at Arrest: 20 years old

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga

FALSE IDENTIFICATION (USE OF)

---

BACZEWSKI, ERIC

449 LULLWATER ROAD APT A RED BANK, 37415

Age at Arrest: 38 years old

Arresting Agency: Red Bank

PUBLIC INTOXICATION

DISORDERLY CONDUCT

STOP FRISK HALT

---

BALLARD, MARKEE

1809 JACKSON ST CHATTANOOGA, 37406

Age at Arrest: 18 years old

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga

THEFT OF PROPERTY

POSSESSING A FIREARM WITH INTENT TO GO ARMED

---

BARNETTE, AMANDA LOUISE

6513 CASSIE LANE IHXSON, 37343

Age at Arrest: 32 years old

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga

DOMESTIC ASSAULT

---

BETHUNE, GORDON RANDALL

2903 2ND AVE COLUMBUS, 31904

Age at Arrest: 33 years old

Arresting Agency: Hamilton County

FUGITIVE (ARREST FOR CRIME IN ANOTHER STATE)

---

BETZ, RICHARD

HOMELESS CHATTANOOGA, 37404

Age at Arrest: 44 years old

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga

DISORDERLY CONDUCT

---

BOEHM, EDWARD W

602 FOREST AVE CHATTANOOGA, 37405

Age at Arrest: 55 years old

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga

RESISTING ARREST OR OBSTRUCTION OF LEGAL PROCESS

DRIVING LEFT OF CENTER LINE

DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE

LICENSE, EXPIRED DRIVER LICENSE

DRIVERS TO EXERCISE DUE CARE

---

BROCK, CHRISTIAN COLBY

4406 MCAHILL ROAD CHATTANOOGA, 37405

Age at Arrest: 28 years old

Arresting Agency: Red Bank

CRIMINAL TRESPASS

DISORDERLY CONDUCT

CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE SCHEDULE IV

---

BROOKS, JOSHUA ALLEN

624 N GERMANTOWN RD CHATTANOOGA, 37411

Age at Arrest: 32 years old

Arresting Agency: Collegedale Police

Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)

---

CARREY, MARIAH

1515 N BROADWAY CHATTANOOGA, 10065

Age at Arrest: 20 years old

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga

CRIMINAL TRESPASSING

CRIMINAL IMPERSONATION

---

CARTER, DAVID ANTHONY

4109 15TH AVE CHATTANOOGA, 374072824

Age at Arrest: 45 years old

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga

POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA

POSSESSION OF METH (SELL, DEL.

OR MANUFACTURING)USE OF STOLEN PLATES---COLVIN, SHATEREUS5913 HILLCREST DR HARRISON, 37341Age at Arrest: 28 years oldArresting Agency: ChattanoogaPOSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE---CORBIN, JIMICHAEL CANTRELL3005 KENDALE DRIVE CHATTANOOGA, 37411Age at Arrest: 26 years oldArresting Agency: ChattanoogaTRAFFIC CONTROL SIGNALS VIOLATIONFINANCIAL RESPONSIBILITYPOSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE---DURHAM, ALBERT EMANUEL6316 WALDEN AVE CHATTANOOGA, 374212328Age at Arrest: 31 years oldArresting Agency: ChattanoogaDOMESTIC ASSAULTCONTRABAND IN PENAL INSTITUTIONSCRIMINAL IMPERSONATIONPOSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIAEVADING ARRESTPOSSESSION OF METH (SELL, DEL. OR MANUFACTURING)---GATHERS, KENYATA N3825 HIXSON PK Hixson, 37343Age at Arrest: 35 years oldArresting Agency: ChattanoogaDRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSEFINANCIAL RESPONSIBILITY---GRIFFITTS, LARRY ENGLE4305 13TH AVE CHATTANOOGA, 37407Age at Arrest: 46 years oldArresting Agency: Hamilton CountyCONTEMPT OF CT-NON SUPPORT---GUY, DEVIN WAYNEHOMELESS ROSSVILLE, 30741Age at Arrest: 24 years oldArresting Agency: ChattanoogaVIOLATION OF PROBATION (POSSESSION OF CRACK COCAIN---HATTEN, KAIEL1104 GROVE ST, APT A CHATTANOOGA, 37402Age at Arrest: 23 years oldArresting Agency: East RidgeSIMPLE POSSESSIONVIOLATION OF CONDITIONS OF RELEASEUNLAWFUL CARRYING OR POSSESSING WEAPON---ISAAC, TANESHA NICOLE2219 E 25TH ST CHATTANOOGA, 37407Age at Arrest: 26 years oldArresting Agency: ChattanoogaTHEFT UNDER $1,000---JARRETT, DOMINIQUE RAMELL4826 LAKE HAVEN DR CHATTANOOGA, 37406Age at Arrest: 23 years oldArresting Agency: ChattanoogaDOMESTIC ASSAULT---JENKINS, MYKEL DEXTER3624 PREMIUM DR CHATTANOOGA, 37415Age at Arrest: 28 years oldArresting Agency: ChattanoogaTHEFT OF PROPERTY (CONDUCT INVOLV.MERCHANDISE)RESISTING ARREST OR OBSTRUCTION OF LEGAL PROCESSEVADING ARRESTDISORDERLY CONDUCTPUBLIC INTOXICATION---JOHNSON, DUANE EUGENE6331 CHAMPION ROAD HARRISON, 37341Age at Arrest: 30 years oldArresting Agency: Hamilton CountyDOMESTIC ASSAULT---JORDAN, TAMARCUS MARCELL2729 CANNON AVE APT A CHATTANOOGA, 37404Age at Arrest: 28 years oldArresting Agency: ChattanoogaDRUGS GENERAL CATEGORY FOR RESALEPOSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA---KNUDSON, AMBER ROSE842 WOODCOCK LN DUNLAP, 37327Age at Arrest: 36 years oldArresting Agency: Red BankBooked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)---KOOLS, TONYA MARIE1505 SHELBY CIRCLE HIXSON, 37343Age at Arrest: 37 years oldArresting Agency: ChattanoogaDRUGS GENERAL CATEGORY FOR RESALEDRUGS GENERAL CATEGORY FOR RESALEDRUGS GENERAL CATEGORY FOR RESALEDRUGS GENERAL CATEGORY FOR RESALE---KRICH, BRANDON WILLIAM214 ROSWELL ROAD ROSSVILLE, 30741Age at Arrest: 38 years oldArresting Agency: Hamilton CountyAGGRAVATED DOMESTIC ASSAULT---LEECH, EVAN M3415 DAYTON BLVD CHATTANOOGA, 37415Age at Arrest: 32 years oldArresting Agency: Hamilton CountyPOSSESSION OF MORPHINE---MARKS, MARA FRANCIS10248 BAIMUM DRIVE OOLTEWAH, 37363Age at Arrest: 20 years oldArresting Agency: Collegedale PoliceVIOLATION OF PROBATION POSSESSION OF CONTRLLED SUB---MARSHALL, DARWIN150 RAILSTON COVE RD SO. PITTSBURG, 37380Age at Arrest: 56 years oldArresting Agency: ChattanoogaCONTROLLED SUBSTANCE IN SCHEDULE IIPOSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCEPOSSESSION OF LEGEND DRUGS W/O PRESCRIPTIONNO PROOF OF INSURANCEVIOLATING AUTO REGISTRATION LAWDRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE---MAYFIELD, JOSHUA CLAUDE819 HAMILTON AVE CHATTANOOGA, 37405Age at Arrest: 39 years oldArresting Agency: ChattanoogaDRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCELEAVING SCENE ACCIDENT---MOBLEY, DIAMONTE T2040 RUBEN ST CHATTANOOGA, 37406Age at Arrest: 28 years oldArresting Agency: ChattanoogaDRIVING ON SUSPENDED LICENSEREGISTRATION, IMPROPER DISPLAY OF PLATES---NAPIER, JAMES PATRICKMOTEL 6 BRANERD ROAD CHATTANOOGA, 37411Age at Arrest: 44 years oldArresting Agency: ChattanoogaPUBLIC INTOXICATION---PAGNAN, ANTHONY J4511 BENNETT RD CHATTANOOGA, 37412Age at Arrest: 28 years oldArresting Agency: ChattanoogaVIOLATING AUTO REGISTRATION LAW---PARKER, MICHAEL FRANKLIN4511 DELASHMITT ROAD HIXSON, 37343Age at Arrest: 65 years oldArresting Agency: East RidgeFAILURE TO APPEAR---PERDUE, ADAM MICHAEL188 HOWARD DRIVE FT OGLETHORPE, 30742Age at Arrest: 31 years oldArresting Agency: TVAVIOLATION OF PROBATION POSSESSION OF METH---POINTER, JAMAAL LEVAR705 PARKVIEW DR CHATTANOOGA, 37411Age at Arrest: 39 years oldArresting Agency: Collegedale PoliceBooked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)---RICHARDSON, KELSEY ANN4044 BONNY OAKS DR CHATTANOOGA, 37406Age at Arrest: 29 years oldArresting Agency: ChattanoogaDRUGS GENERAL CATEGORY FOR RESALEPOSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA---ROLLINS, DAKOTA RICHARD1416 ONEAL DRIVE HIXSIB, 37343Age at Arrest: 26 years oldArresting Agency: ChattanoogaDRUGS GENERAL CATEGORY FOR RESALEPOSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIADRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSETEXTING WHILE DRIVING---RUTHERFORD, MARVIN D17 DOSWELL LANE RINGGOLD, 30736Age at Arrest: 47 years oldArresting Agency: Hamilton CountyOPEN CONTAINER LAWVEHICULAR ASSAULTDRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE---RYMER, MICKEY DEWAYNE418 SOUTH LOVELL EAT RIDGE, 37412Age at Arrest: 54 years oldArresting Agency: Hamilton CountyBooked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)---SCHMITT, JORDAN CARLEEHOMELESS DUNLAP, 37327Age at Arrest: 24 years oldArresting Agency: Hamilton CountyIN-TRANSIT (BLEDSOE CO)---SCHOFIELD, TERRANCE DEYSHAWN801 N GERMANTOWN RD CHATTANOOGA, 37411Age at Arrest: 25 years oldArresting Agency: East RidgeBooked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)---SMITH, QUDARIUS DEMOND1704 CARSON AVE CHATTANOOGA, 37404Age at Arrest: 22 years oldArresting Agency: Hamilton CountyDRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE---SWANSON, MARQUITA MICHELLE6904 DELBERT LN CHATTANOOGA, 37421Age at Arrest: 32 years oldArresting Agency: Hamilton CountyDRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSEFINANCIAL RESPONSIBILITY---TAYLOR, DEONTAY D4803 ARROWHEAD TRAIL CHATTANOOGA, 37411Age at Arrest: 24 years oldArresting Agency: ChattanoogaSOLICITATION OF A MINOR---TAYLOR, JOHN ROY707 EAST AVE CHATTANOOGA, 37411Age at Arrest: 30 years oldArresting Agency: ChattanoogaAGGRAVATED ASSAULTPOSS OF FIREARM DURING A FELONY---THIRKILL, MEANDE DEMARCUS1115 NORTH HAWTHORNE CHATANOOGA, 37406Age at Arrest: 20 years oldArresting Agency: ChattanoogaLIGHT LAW VIOLATIONDRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCEIMPLIED CONSENT LAW - DRIVERSNO PROOF OF INSURANCEDRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE---TURNER, JERRY LEWIS727 E 11th St Chattanooga, 374033104Age at Arrest: 61 years oldArresting Agency: ChattanoogaRETALIATION AGAINST JUDGE, JUROR, OFFICERRESISTING ARREST OR OBSTRUCTION OF LEGAL PROCESSDISORDERLY CONDUCTPOSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA---TURNER, MELISSA NICOLE2423 BRIDGE CIRCLE #306 CHATTANOOGA, 37421Age at Arrest: 36 years oldArresting Agency: Tenn Highway PatrolRECKLESS DRIVINGRECKLESS ENDANGERMENTFAILURE TO MAINTAIN LANEFAILURE TO SIGNAL TURNAGGRAVATED ASSAULTDRIVERS TO EXERCISE DUE CAREDRIVING ON ROADWAYS LANED FOR TRAFFIC, VIOLATIONEVADING ARRESTREGISTRATION, IMPROPER DISPLAY OF PLATESSPEEDINGTRAFFIC CONTROL SIGNALS VIOLATIONTRAFFIC CONTROL SIGNALS VIOLATIONTRAFFIC CONTROL SIGNALS VIOLATIONSPEEDING IN WORK ZONESPEEDING IN WORK ZONESAFETY EQUIPMENT VIOLATIONDRIVING WRONG DIRECTION ON "ONE-WAY" ROAD---WALKER, DARNELL CHRISTOPHER7477 COMMONS BLVD CHATTANOOGA, 374212355Age at Arrest: 32 years oldArresting Agency: ChattanoogaAGGRAVATED CRIMINAL TRESPASS---WALKER, JOHNNIE WILLIE2108 CLEVELAND AVENUE APT B CHATTANOOGA, 37404Age at Arrest: 65 years oldArresting Agency: ChattanoogaAGGRAVATED ROBBERYAGGRAVATED BURGLARY (OCCUPIED HABITATION)---WARREN, DUSTYN123 WILLIAMS PARK DR FLINTSTONE, 30725Age at Arrest: 18 years oldArresting Agency: Hamilton CountyFUGITIVE (ARREST FOR CRIME IN CATOOSA CO, GA)---WOODS, DEQUAN JATORIAN703 MANSION CIRCLE APT G CHATTANOOGA, 37405Age at Arrest: 21 years oldArresting Agency: East RidgeBooked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)

Here are the mug shots:

