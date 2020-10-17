 Saturday, October 17, 2020 Weather

Here is the latest Hamilton County arrest report:

ANDERS, SAIYA M 
3204 RIVERSIDE DR CHATTANOOGA, 374064037 
Age at Arrest: 19 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
DOMESTIC ASSAULT
---
AVERY, DEVIN SHANE 
718 HICKS HOLLOW RD TRENTON, 30752 
Age at Arrest: 20 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
FALSE IDENTIFICATION (USE OF)
---
BACZEWSKI, ERIC 
449 LULLWATER ROAD APT A RED BANK, 37415 
Age at Arrest: 38 years old
Arresting Agency: Red Bank
PUBLIC INTOXICATION
DISORDERLY CONDUCT
STOP FRISK HALT
---
BALLARD, MARKEE 
1809 JACKSON ST CHATTANOOGA, 37406 
Age at Arrest: 18 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
THEFT OF PROPERTY
POSSESSING A FIREARM WITH INTENT TO GO ARMED
---
BARNETTE, AMANDA LOUISE 
6513 CASSIE LANE IHXSON, 37343 
Age at Arrest: 32 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
DOMESTIC ASSAULT
---
BETHUNE, GORDON RANDALL 
2903 2ND AVE COLUMBUS, 31904 
Age at Arrest: 33 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
FUGITIVE (ARREST FOR CRIME IN ANOTHER STATE)
---
BETZ, RICHARD 
HOMELESS CHATTANOOGA, 37404 
Age at Arrest: 44 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
DISORDERLY CONDUCT
---
BOEHM, EDWARD W 
602 FOREST AVE CHATTANOOGA, 37405 
Age at Arrest: 55 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
RESISTING ARREST OR OBSTRUCTION OF LEGAL PROCESS
DRIVING LEFT OF CENTER LINE
DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE
LICENSE, EXPIRED DRIVER LICENSE
DRIVERS TO EXERCISE DUE CARE
---
BROCK, CHRISTIAN COLBY 
4406 MCAHILL ROAD CHATTANOOGA, 37405 
Age at Arrest: 28 years old
Arresting Agency: Red Bank
CRIMINAL TRESPASS
DISORDERLY CONDUCT
CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE SCHEDULE IV
---
BROOKS, JOSHUA ALLEN 
624 N GERMANTOWN RD CHATTANOOGA, 37411 
Age at Arrest: 32 years old
Arresting Agency: Collegedale Police
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
---
CARREY, MARIAH 
1515 N BROADWAY CHATTANOOGA, 10065 
Age at Arrest: 20 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
CRIMINAL TRESPASSING
CRIMINAL IMPERSONATION
---
CARTER, DAVID ANTHONY 
4109 15TH AVE CHATTANOOGA, 374072824 
Age at Arrest: 45 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
POSSESSION OF METH (SELL, DEL.

OR MANUFACTURING)
USE OF STOLEN PLATES
---
COLVIN, SHATEREUS 
5913 HILLCREST DR HARRISON, 37341 
Age at Arrest: 28 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE
---
CORBIN, JIMICHAEL CANTRELL 
3005 KENDALE DRIVE CHATTANOOGA, 37411 
Age at Arrest: 26 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
TRAFFIC CONTROL SIGNALS VIOLATION
FINANCIAL RESPONSIBILITY
POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE
---
DURHAM, ALBERT EMANUEL 
6316 WALDEN AVE CHATTANOOGA, 374212328 
Age at Arrest: 31 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
DOMESTIC ASSAULT
CONTRABAND IN PENAL INSTITUTIONS
CRIMINAL IMPERSONATION
POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
EVADING ARREST
POSSESSION OF METH (SELL, DEL. OR MANUFACTURING)
---
GATHERS, KENYATA N 
3825 HIXSON PK Hixson, 37343 
Age at Arrest: 35 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE
FINANCIAL RESPONSIBILITY
---
GRIFFITTS, LARRY ENGLE 
4305 13TH AVE CHATTANOOGA, 37407 
Age at Arrest: 46 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
CONTEMPT OF CT-NON SUPPORT
---
GUY, DEVIN WAYNE 
HOMELESS ROSSVILLE, 30741 
Age at Arrest: 24 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
VIOLATION OF PROBATION (POSSESSION OF CRACK COCAIN
---
HATTEN, KAIEL 
1104 GROVE ST, APT A CHATTANOOGA, 37402 
Age at Arrest: 23 years old
Arresting Agency: East Ridge
SIMPLE POSSESSION
VIOLATION OF CONDITIONS OF RELEASE
UNLAWFUL CARRYING OR POSSESSING WEAPON
---
ISAAC, TANESHA NICOLE 
2219 E 25TH ST CHATTANOOGA, 37407 
Age at Arrest: 26 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
THEFT UNDER $1,000
---
JARRETT, DOMINIQUE RAMELL 
4826 LAKE HAVEN DR CHATTANOOGA, 37406 
Age at Arrest: 23 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
DOMESTIC ASSAULT
---
JENKINS, MYKEL DEXTER 
3624 PREMIUM DR CHATTANOOGA, 37415 
Age at Arrest: 28 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
THEFT OF PROPERTY (CONDUCT INVOLV.MERCHANDISE)
RESISTING ARREST OR OBSTRUCTION OF LEGAL PROCESS
EVADING ARREST
DISORDERLY CONDUCT
PUBLIC INTOXICATION
---
JOHNSON, DUANE EUGENE 
6331 CHAMPION ROAD HARRISON, 37341 
Age at Arrest: 30 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
DOMESTIC ASSAULT
---
JORDAN, TAMARCUS MARCELL 
2729 CANNON AVE APT A CHATTANOOGA, 37404 
Age at Arrest: 28 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
DRUGS GENERAL CATEGORY FOR RESALE
POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
---
KNUDSON, AMBER ROSE 
842 WOODCOCK LN DUNLAP, 37327 
Age at Arrest: 36 years old
Arresting Agency: Red Bank
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
---
KOOLS, TONYA MARIE 
1505 SHELBY CIRCLE HIXSON, 37343 
Age at Arrest: 37 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
DRUGS GENERAL CATEGORY FOR RESALE
DRUGS GENERAL CATEGORY FOR RESALE
DRUGS GENERAL CATEGORY FOR RESALE
DRUGS GENERAL CATEGORY FOR RESALE
---
KRICH, BRANDON WILLIAM 
214 ROSWELL ROAD ROSSVILLE, 30741 
Age at Arrest: 38 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
AGGRAVATED DOMESTIC ASSAULT
---
LEECH, EVAN M 
3415 DAYTON BLVD CHATTANOOGA, 37415 
Age at Arrest: 32 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
POSSESSION OF MORPHINE
---
MARKS, MARA FRANCIS 
10248 BAIMUM DRIVE OOLTEWAH, 37363 
Age at Arrest: 20 years old
Arresting Agency: Collegedale Police
VIOLATION OF PROBATION POSSESSION OF CONTRLLED SUB
---
MARSHALL, DARWIN 
150 RAILSTON COVE RD SO. PITTSBURG, 37380 
Age at Arrest: 56 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE IN SCHEDULE II
POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE
POSSESSION OF LEGEND DRUGS W/O PRESCRIPTION
NO PROOF OF INSURANCE
VIOLATING AUTO REGISTRATION LAW
DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE
---
MAYFIELD, JOSHUA CLAUDE 
819 HAMILTON AVE CHATTANOOGA, 37405 
Age at Arrest: 39 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE
LEAVING SCENE ACCIDENT
---
MOBLEY, DIAMONTE T 
2040 RUBEN ST CHATTANOOGA, 37406 
Age at Arrest: 28 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
DRIVING ON SUSPENDED LICENSE
REGISTRATION, IMPROPER DISPLAY OF PLATES
---
NAPIER, JAMES PATRICK 
MOTEL 6 BRANERD ROAD CHATTANOOGA, 37411 
Age at Arrest: 44 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
PUBLIC INTOXICATION
---
PAGNAN, ANTHONY J 
4511 BENNETT RD CHATTANOOGA, 37412 
Age at Arrest: 28 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
VIOLATING AUTO REGISTRATION LAW
---
PARKER, MICHAEL FRANKLIN 
4511 DELASHMITT ROAD HIXSON, 37343 
Age at Arrest: 65 years old
Arresting Agency: East Ridge
FAILURE TO APPEAR
---
PERDUE, ADAM MICHAEL 
188 HOWARD DRIVE FT OGLETHORPE, 30742 
Age at Arrest: 31 years old
Arresting Agency: TVA
VIOLATION OF PROBATION POSSESSION OF METH
---
POINTER, JAMAAL LEVAR 
705 PARKVIEW DR CHATTANOOGA, 37411 
Age at Arrest: 39 years old
Arresting Agency: Collegedale Police
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
---
RICHARDSON, KELSEY ANN 
4044 BONNY OAKS DR CHATTANOOGA, 37406 
Age at Arrest: 29 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
DRUGS GENERAL CATEGORY FOR RESALE
POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
---
ROLLINS, DAKOTA RICHARD 
1416 ONEAL DRIVE HIXSIB, 37343 
Age at Arrest: 26 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
DRUGS GENERAL CATEGORY FOR RESALE
POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE
TEXTING WHILE DRIVING
---
RUTHERFORD, MARVIN D 
17 DOSWELL LANE RINGGOLD, 30736 
Age at Arrest: 47 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
OPEN CONTAINER LAW
VEHICULAR ASSAULT
DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE
---
RYMER, MICKEY DEWAYNE 
418 SOUTH LOVELL EAT RIDGE, 37412 
Age at Arrest: 54 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
---
SCHMITT, JORDAN CARLEE 
HOMELESS DUNLAP, 37327 
Age at Arrest: 24 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
IN-TRANSIT (BLEDSOE CO)
---
SCHOFIELD, TERRANCE DEYSHAWN 
801 N GERMANTOWN RD CHATTANOOGA, 37411 
Age at Arrest: 25 years old
Arresting Agency: East Ridge
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
---
SMITH, QUDARIUS DEMOND 
1704 CARSON AVE CHATTANOOGA, 37404 
Age at Arrest: 22 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE
---
SWANSON, MARQUITA MICHELLE 
6904 DELBERT LN CHATTANOOGA, 37421 
Age at Arrest: 32 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE
FINANCIAL RESPONSIBILITY
---
TAYLOR, DEONTAY D 
4803 ARROWHEAD TRAIL CHATTANOOGA, 37411 
Age at Arrest: 24 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
SOLICITATION OF A MINOR
---
TAYLOR, JOHN ROY 
707 EAST AVE CHATTANOOGA, 37411 
Age at Arrest: 30 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
AGGRAVATED ASSAULT
POSS OF FIREARM DURING A FELONY
---
THIRKILL, MEANDE DEMARCUS 
1115 NORTH HAWTHORNE CHATANOOGA, 37406 
Age at Arrest: 20 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
LIGHT LAW VIOLATION
DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE
IMPLIED CONSENT LAW - DRIVERS
NO PROOF OF INSURANCE
DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE
---
TURNER, JERRY LEWIS 
727 E 11th St Chattanooga, 374033104 
Age at Arrest: 61 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
RETALIATION AGAINST JUDGE, JUROR, OFFICER
RESISTING ARREST OR OBSTRUCTION OF LEGAL PROCESS
DISORDERLY CONDUCT
POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
---
TURNER, MELISSA NICOLE 
2423 BRIDGE CIRCLE #306 CHATTANOOGA, 37421 
Age at Arrest: 36 years old
Arresting Agency: Tenn Highway Patrol
RECKLESS DRIVING
RECKLESS ENDANGERMENT
FAILURE TO MAINTAIN LANE
FAILURE TO SIGNAL TURN
AGGRAVATED ASSAULT
DRIVERS TO EXERCISE DUE CARE
DRIVING ON ROADWAYS LANED FOR TRAFFIC, VIOLATION
EVADING ARREST
REGISTRATION, IMPROPER DISPLAY OF PLATES
SPEEDING
TRAFFIC CONTROL SIGNALS VIOLATION
TRAFFIC CONTROL SIGNALS VIOLATION
TRAFFIC CONTROL SIGNALS VIOLATION
SPEEDING IN WORK ZONE
SPEEDING IN WORK ZONE
SAFETY EQUIPMENT VIOLATION
DRIVING WRONG DIRECTION ON "ONE-WAY" ROAD
---
WALKER, DARNELL CHRISTOPHER 
7477 COMMONS BLVD CHATTANOOGA, 374212355 
Age at Arrest: 32 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
AGGRAVATED CRIMINAL TRESPASS
---
WALKER, JOHNNIE WILLIE 
2108 CLEVELAND AVENUE APT B CHATTANOOGA, 37404 
Age at Arrest: 65 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
AGGRAVATED ROBBERY
AGGRAVATED BURGLARY (OCCUPIED HABITATION)
---
WARREN, DUSTYN 
123 WILLIAMS PARK DR FLINTSTONE, 30725 
Age at Arrest: 18 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
FUGITIVE (ARREST FOR CRIME IN CATOOSA CO, GA)
---
WOODS, DEQUAN JATORIAN 
703 MANSION CIRCLE APT G CHATTANOOGA, 37405 
Age at Arrest: 21 years old
Arresting Agency: East Ridge
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)

Here are the mug shots:

ANDERS, SAIYA M
Age at Arrest: 19
Date of Birth: 04/02/2001
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga

Last Date of Arrest: 10/16/2020
Charge(s):
  • DOMESTIC ASSAULT
AVERY, DEVIN SHANE
Age at Arrest: 20
Date of Birth: 05/24/2000
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga

Last Date of Arrest: 10/16/2020
Charge(s):
  • FALSE IDENTIFICATION (USE OF)
BACZEWSKI, ERIC
Age at Arrest: 38
Date of Birth: 05/17/1982
Arresting Agency: Red Bank

Last Date of Arrest: 10/16/2020
Charge(s):
  • PUBLIC INTOXICATION
  • DISORDERLY CONDUCT
  • STOP FRISK HALT
BARNETTE, AMANDA LOUISE
Age at Arrest: 32
Date of Birth: 07/23/1988
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga

Last Date of Arrest: 10/16/2020
Charge(s):
  • DOMESTIC ASSAULT
   
BOEHM, EDWARD W
Age at Arrest: 55
Date of Birth: 06/15/1965
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga

Last Date of Arrest: 10/16/2020
Charge(s):
  • RESISTING ARREST OR OBSTRUCTION OF LEGAL PROCESS
  • DRIVING LEFT OF CENTER LINE
  • DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE
  • LICENSE, EXPIRED DRIVER LICENSE
  • DRIVERS TO EXERCISE DUE CARE
BROCK, CHRISTIAN COLBY
Age at Arrest: 28
Date of Birth: 04/16/1992
Arresting Agency: Red Bank

Last Date of Arrest: 10/16/2020
Charge(s):
  • CRIMINAL TRESPASS
  • DISORDERLY CONDUCT
  • CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE SCHEDULE IV
BROOKS, JOSHUA ALLEN
Age at Arrest: 32
Date of Birth: 02/01/1988
Arresting Agency: Collegedale Police

Last Date of Arrest: 10/16/2020
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
CARREY, MARIAH
Age at Arrest: 20
Date of Birth: 10/02/2000
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga

Last Date of Arrest: 10/16/2020
Charge(s):
  • CRIMINAL TRESPASSING
  • CRIMINAL IMPERSONATION
CARTER, DAVID ANTHONY
Age at Arrest: 45
Date of Birth: 04/07/1975
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga

Last Date of Arrest: 10/16/2020
Charge(s):
  • POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
  • POSSESSION OF METH (SELL, DEL. OR MANUFACTURING)
  • USE OF STOLEN PLATES
COLVIN, SHATEREUS
Age at Arrest: 28
Date of Birth: 10/16/1992
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga

Last Date of Arrest: 10/16/2020
Charge(s):
  • POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE
CORBIN, JIMICHAEL CANTRELL
Age at Arrest: 26
Date of Birth: 07/23/1994
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga

Last Date of Arrest: 10/16/2020
Charge(s):
  • TRAFFIC CONTROL SIGNALS VIOLATION
  • FINANCIAL RESPONSIBILITY
  • POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE
DURHAM, ALBERT EMANUEL
Age at Arrest: 31
Date of Birth: 11/20/1988
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga

Last Date of Arrest: 10/16/2020
Charge(s):
  • DOMESTIC ASSAULT
  • CONTRABAND IN PENAL INSTITUTIONS
  • CRIMINAL IMPERSONATION
  • POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
  • EVADING ARREST
  • POSSESSION OF METH (SELL, DEL. OR MANUFACTURING)
GATHERS, KENYATA N
Age at Arrest: 35
Date of Birth: 03/12/1985
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga

Last Date of Arrest: 10/16/2020
Charge(s):
  • DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE
  • FINANCIAL RESPONSIBILITY
GRIFFITTS, LARRY ENGLE
Age at Arrest: 46
Date of Birth: 04/26/1974
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County

Last Date of Arrest: 10/16/2020
Charge(s):
  • CONTEMPT OF CT-NON SUPPORT
ISAAC, TANESHA NICOLE
Age at Arrest: 26
Date of Birth: 09/28/1994
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga

Last Date of Arrest: 10/16/2020
Charge(s):
  • THEFT UNDER $1,000
   
JENKINS, MYKEL DEXTER
Age at Arrest: 28
Date of Birth: 12/31/1991
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga

Last Date of Arrest: 10/16/2020
Charge(s):
  • THEFT OF PROPERTY (CONDUCT INVOLV.MERCHANDISE)
  • RESISTING ARREST OR OBSTRUCTION OF LEGAL PROCESS
  • EVADING ARREST
  • DISORDERLY CONDUCT
  • PUBLIC INTOXICATION
KNUDSON, AMBER ROSE
Age at Arrest: 36
Date of Birth: 10/19/1983
Arresting Agency: Red Bank

Last Date of Arrest: 10/16/2020
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
KRICH, BRANDON WILLIAM
Age at Arrest: 38
Date of Birth: 05/06/1982
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County

Last Date of Arrest: 10/16/2020
Charge(s):
  • AGGRAVATED DOMESTIC ASSAULT
LEECH, EVAN M
Age at Arrest: 32
Date of Birth: 12/03/1987
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County

Last Date of Arrest: 10/16/2020
Charge(s):
  • POSSESSION OF MORPHINE
MARKS, MARA FRANCIS
Age at Arrest: 20
Date of Birth: 03/03/2000
Arresting Agency: Collegedale Police

Last Date of Arrest: 10/16/2020
Charge(s):
  • VIOLATION OF PROBATION POSSESSION OF CONTRLLED SUB
MARSHALL, DARWIN
Age at Arrest: 56
Date of Birth: 01/19/1964
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga

Last Date of Arrest: 10/16/2020
Charge(s):
  • CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE IN SCHEDULE II
  • POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE
  • POSSESSION OF LEGEND DRUGS W/O PRESCRIPTION
  • NO PROOF OF INSURANCE
  • VIOLATING AUTO REGISTRATION LAW
  • DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE
MAYFIELD, JOSHUA CLAUDE
Age at Arrest: 39
Date of Birth: 07/24/1981
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga

Last Date of Arrest: 10/16/2020
Charge(s):
  • DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE
  • LEAVING SCENE ACCIDENT
MOBLEY, DIAMONTE T
Age at Arrest: 28
Date of Birth: 08/09/1992
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga

Last Date of Arrest: 10/16/2020
Charge(s):
  • DRIVING ON SUSPENDED LICENSE
  • REGISTRATION, IMPROPER DISPLAY OF PLATES
PAGNAN, ANTHONY J
Age at Arrest: 28
Date of Birth: 07/23/1992
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga

Last Date of Arrest: 10/16/2020
Charge(s):
  • VIOLATING AUTO REGISTRATION LAW
PERDUE, ADAM MICHAEL
Age at Arrest: 31
Date of Birth: 07/19/1989
Arresting Agency: TVA

Last Date of Arrest: 10/16/2020
Charge(s):
  • VIOLATION OF PROBATION POSSESSION OF METH
PERRY, JUSTICE EUGENE
Age at Arrest: 22
Date of Birth: 02/10/1998
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga

Last Date of Arrest: 10/16/2020
Charge(s):
  • VIOLATION OF PROBATION (POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED S
   
RICHARDSON, KELSEY ANN
Age at Arrest: 29
Date of Birth: 08/27/1991
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga

Last Date of Arrest: 10/16/2020
Charge(s):
  • DRUGS GENERAL CATEGORY FOR RESALE
  • POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
RUTHERFORD, MARVIN D
Age at Arrest: 47
Date of Birth: 12/11/1959
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County

Last Date of Arrest: 10/16/2020
Charge(s):
  • OPEN CONTAINER LAW
  • VEHICULAR ASSAULT
  • DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE
RYMER, MICKEY DEWAYNE
Age at Arrest: 54
Date of Birth: 10/23/1965
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County

Last Date of Arrest: 10/16/2020
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
SMITH, QUDARIUS DEMOND
Age at Arrest: 22
Date of Birth: 12/10/1997
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County

Last Date of Arrest: 10/16/2020
Charge(s):
  • DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE
SWANSON, MARQUITA MICHELLE
Age at Arrest: 32
Date of Birth: 06/26/1988
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County

Last Date of Arrest: 10/16/2020
Charge(s):
  • DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE
  • FINANCIAL RESPONSIBILITY
TAYLOR, DEONTAY D
Age at Arrest: 24
Date of Birth: 03/29/1996
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga

Last Date of Arrest: 10/16/2020
Charge(s):
  • SOLICITATION OF A MINOR
   
TURNER, JERRY LEWIS
Age at Arrest: 61
Date of Birth: 12/04/1958
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga

Last Date of Arrest: 10/16/2020
Charge(s):
  • RETALIATION AGAINST JUDGE, JUROR, OFFICER
  • RESISTING ARREST OR OBSTRUCTION OF LEGAL PROCESS
  • DISORDERLY CONDUCT
  • POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
TURNER, MELISSA NICOLE
Age at Arrest: 36
Date of Birth: 12/15/1983
Arresting Agency: Tenn Highway Patrol

Last Date of Arrest: 10/16/2020
Charge(s):
  • RECKLESS DRIVING
  • RECKLESS ENDANGERMENT
  • FAILURE TO MAINTAIN LANE
  • FAILURE TO SIGNAL TURN
  • AGGRAVATED ASSAULT
  • DRIVERS TO EXERCISE DUE CARE
  • DRIVING ON ROADWAYS LANED FOR TRAFFIC, VIOLATION
  • EVADING ARREST
  • REGISTRATION, IMPROPER DISPLAY OF PLATES
  • SPEEDING
  • TRAFFIC CONTROL SIGNALS VIOLATION
  • TRAFFIC CONTROL SIGNALS VIOLATION
  • TRAFFIC CONTROL SIGNALS VIOLATION
  • SPEEDING IN WORK ZONE
  • SPEEDING IN WORK ZONE
  • SAFETY EQUIPMENT VIOLATION
  • DRIVING WRONG DIRECTION ON "ONE-WAY" ROAD
WALKER, DARNELL CHRISTOPHER
Age at Arrest: 32
Date of Birth: 02/11/1988
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga

Last Date of Arrest: 10/16/2020
Charge(s):
  • AGGRAVATED CRIMINAL TRESPASS
WALKER, JOHNNIE WILLIE
Age at Arrest: 65
Date of Birth: 09/03/1955
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga

Last Date of Arrest: 10/16/2020
Charge(s):
  • AGGRAVATED ROBBERY
  • AGGRAVATED BURGLARY (OCCUPIED HABITATION)
WARREN, DUSTYN
Age at Arrest: 18
Date of Birth: 04/23/2000
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County

Last Date of Arrest: 10/16/2020
Charge(s):
  • POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
WOODS, DEQUAN JATORIAN
Age at Arrest: 21
Date of Birth: 06/26/1999
Arresting Agency: East Ridge

Last Date of Arrest: 10/16/2020
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)


