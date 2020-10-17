Here is the latest Hamilton County arrest report:
ANDERS, SAIYA M
3204 RIVERSIDE DR CHATTANOOGA, 374064037
Age at Arrest: 19 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
DOMESTIC ASSAULT
---
AVERY, DEVIN SHANE
718 HICKS HOLLOW RD TRENTON, 30752
Age at Arrest: 20 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
FALSE IDENTIFICATION (USE OF)
---
BACZEWSKI, ERIC
449 LULLWATER ROAD APT A RED BANK, 37415
Age at Arrest: 38 years old
Arresting Agency: Red Bank
PUBLIC INTOXICATION
DISORDERLY CONDUCT
STOP FRISK HALT
---
BALLARD, MARKEE
1809 JACKSON ST CHATTANOOGA, 37406
Age at Arrest: 18 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
THEFT OF PROPERTY
POSSESSING A FIREARM WITH INTENT TO GO ARMED
---
BARNETTE, AMANDA LOUISE
6513 CASSIE LANE IHXSON, 37343
Age at Arrest: 32 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
DOMESTIC ASSAULT
---
BETHUNE, GORDON RANDALL
2903 2ND AVE COLUMBUS, 31904
Age at Arrest: 33 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
FUGITIVE (ARREST FOR CRIME IN ANOTHER STATE)
---
BETZ, RICHARD
HOMELESS CHATTANOOGA, 37404
Age at Arrest: 44 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
DISORDERLY CONDUCT
---
BOEHM, EDWARD W
602 FOREST AVE CHATTANOOGA, 37405
Age at Arrest: 55 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
RESISTING ARREST OR OBSTRUCTION OF LEGAL PROCESS
DRIVING LEFT OF CENTER LINE
DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE
LICENSE, EXPIRED DRIVER LICENSE
DRIVERS TO EXERCISE DUE CARE
---
BROCK, CHRISTIAN COLBY
4406 MCAHILL ROAD CHATTANOOGA, 37405
Age at Arrest: 28 years old
Arresting Agency: Red Bank
CRIMINAL TRESPASS
DISORDERLY CONDUCT
CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE SCHEDULE IV
---
BROOKS, JOSHUA ALLEN
624 N GERMANTOWN RD CHATTANOOGA, 37411
Age at Arrest: 32 years old
Arresting Agency: Collegedale Police
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
---
CARREY, MARIAH
1515 N BROADWAY CHATTANOOGA, 10065
Age at Arrest: 20 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
CRIMINAL TRESPASSING
CRIMINAL IMPERSONATION
---
CARTER, DAVID ANTHONY
4109 15TH AVE CHATTANOOGA, 374072824
Age at Arrest: 45 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
POSSESSION OF METH (SELL, DEL.
OR MANUFACTURING)
USE OF STOLEN PLATES
---
COLVIN, SHATEREUS
5913 HILLCREST DR HARRISON, 37341
Age at Arrest: 28 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE
---
CORBIN, JIMICHAEL CANTRELL
3005 KENDALE DRIVE CHATTANOOGA, 37411
Age at Arrest: 26 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
TRAFFIC CONTROL SIGNALS VIOLATION
FINANCIAL RESPONSIBILITY
POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE
---
DURHAM, ALBERT EMANUEL
6316 WALDEN AVE CHATTANOOGA, 374212328
Age at Arrest: 31 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
DOMESTIC ASSAULT
CONTRABAND IN PENAL INSTITUTIONS
CRIMINAL IMPERSONATION
POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
EVADING ARREST
POSSESSION OF METH (SELL, DEL. OR MANUFACTURING)
---
GATHERS, KENYATA N
3825 HIXSON PK Hixson, 37343
Age at Arrest: 35 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE
FINANCIAL RESPONSIBILITY
---
GRIFFITTS, LARRY ENGLE
4305 13TH AVE CHATTANOOGA, 37407
Age at Arrest: 46 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
CONTEMPT OF CT-NON SUPPORT
---
GUY, DEVIN WAYNE
HOMELESS ROSSVILLE, 30741
Age at Arrest: 24 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
VIOLATION OF PROBATION (POSSESSION OF CRACK COCAIN
---
HATTEN, KAIEL
1104 GROVE ST, APT A CHATTANOOGA, 37402
Age at Arrest: 23 years old
Arresting Agency: East Ridge
SIMPLE POSSESSION
VIOLATION OF CONDITIONS OF RELEASE
UNLAWFUL CARRYING OR POSSESSING WEAPON
---
ISAAC, TANESHA NICOLE
2219 E 25TH ST CHATTANOOGA, 37407
Age at Arrest: 26 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
THEFT UNDER $1,000
---
JARRETT, DOMINIQUE RAMELL
4826 LAKE HAVEN DR CHATTANOOGA, 37406
Age at Arrest: 23 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
DOMESTIC ASSAULT
---
JENKINS, MYKEL DEXTER
3624 PREMIUM DR CHATTANOOGA, 37415
Age at Arrest: 28 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
THEFT OF PROPERTY (CONDUCT INVOLV.MERCHANDISE)
RESISTING ARREST OR OBSTRUCTION OF LEGAL PROCESS
EVADING ARREST
DISORDERLY CONDUCT
PUBLIC INTOXICATION
---
JOHNSON, DUANE EUGENE
6331 CHAMPION ROAD HARRISON, 37341
Age at Arrest: 30 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
DOMESTIC ASSAULT
---
JORDAN, TAMARCUS MARCELL
2729 CANNON AVE APT A CHATTANOOGA, 37404
Age at Arrest: 28 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
DRUGS GENERAL CATEGORY FOR RESALE
POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
---
KNUDSON, AMBER ROSE
842 WOODCOCK LN DUNLAP, 37327
Age at Arrest: 36 years old
Arresting Agency: Red Bank
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
---
KOOLS, TONYA MARIE
1505 SHELBY CIRCLE HIXSON, 37343
Age at Arrest: 37 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
DRUGS GENERAL CATEGORY FOR RESALE
DRUGS GENERAL CATEGORY FOR RESALE
DRUGS GENERAL CATEGORY FOR RESALE
DRUGS GENERAL CATEGORY FOR RESALE
---
KRICH, BRANDON WILLIAM
214 ROSWELL ROAD ROSSVILLE, 30741
Age at Arrest: 38 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
AGGRAVATED DOMESTIC ASSAULT
---
LEECH, EVAN M
3415 DAYTON BLVD CHATTANOOGA, 37415
Age at Arrest: 32 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
POSSESSION OF MORPHINE
---
MARKS, MARA FRANCIS
10248 BAIMUM DRIVE OOLTEWAH, 37363
Age at Arrest: 20 years old
Arresting Agency: Collegedale Police
VIOLATION OF PROBATION POSSESSION OF CONTRLLED SUB
---
MARSHALL, DARWIN
150 RAILSTON COVE RD SO. PITTSBURG, 37380
Age at Arrest: 56 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE IN SCHEDULE II
POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE
POSSESSION OF LEGEND DRUGS W/O PRESCRIPTION
NO PROOF OF INSURANCE
VIOLATING AUTO REGISTRATION LAW
DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE
---
MAYFIELD, JOSHUA CLAUDE
819 HAMILTON AVE CHATTANOOGA, 37405
Age at Arrest: 39 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE
LEAVING SCENE ACCIDENT
---
MOBLEY, DIAMONTE T
2040 RUBEN ST CHATTANOOGA, 37406
Age at Arrest: 28 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
DRIVING ON SUSPENDED LICENSE
REGISTRATION, IMPROPER DISPLAY OF PLATES
---
NAPIER, JAMES PATRICK
MOTEL 6 BRANERD ROAD CHATTANOOGA, 37411
Age at Arrest: 44 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
PUBLIC INTOXICATION
---
PAGNAN, ANTHONY J
4511 BENNETT RD CHATTANOOGA, 37412
Age at Arrest: 28 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
VIOLATING AUTO REGISTRATION LAW
---
PARKER, MICHAEL FRANKLIN
4511 DELASHMITT ROAD HIXSON, 37343
Age at Arrest: 65 years old
Arresting Agency: East Ridge
FAILURE TO APPEAR
---
PERDUE, ADAM MICHAEL
188 HOWARD DRIVE FT OGLETHORPE, 30742
Age at Arrest: 31 years old
Arresting Agency: TVA
VIOLATION OF PROBATION POSSESSION OF METH
---
POINTER, JAMAAL LEVAR
705 PARKVIEW DR CHATTANOOGA, 37411
Age at Arrest: 39 years old
Arresting Agency: Collegedale Police
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
---
RICHARDSON, KELSEY ANN
4044 BONNY OAKS DR CHATTANOOGA, 37406
Age at Arrest: 29 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
DRUGS GENERAL CATEGORY FOR RESALE
POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
---
ROLLINS, DAKOTA RICHARD
1416 ONEAL DRIVE HIXSIB, 37343
Age at Arrest: 26 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
DRUGS GENERAL CATEGORY FOR RESALE
POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE
TEXTING WHILE DRIVING
---
RUTHERFORD, MARVIN D
17 DOSWELL LANE RINGGOLD, 30736
Age at Arrest: 47 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
OPEN CONTAINER LAW
VEHICULAR ASSAULT
DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE
---
RYMER, MICKEY DEWAYNE
418 SOUTH LOVELL EAT RIDGE, 37412
Age at Arrest: 54 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
---
SCHMITT, JORDAN CARLEE
HOMELESS DUNLAP, 37327
Age at Arrest: 24 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
IN-TRANSIT (BLEDSOE CO)
---
SCHOFIELD, TERRANCE DEYSHAWN
801 N GERMANTOWN RD CHATTANOOGA, 37411
Age at Arrest: 25 years old
Arresting Agency: East Ridge
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
---
SMITH, QUDARIUS DEMOND
1704 CARSON AVE CHATTANOOGA, 37404
Age at Arrest: 22 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE
---
SWANSON, MARQUITA MICHELLE
6904 DELBERT LN CHATTANOOGA, 37421
Age at Arrest: 32 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE
FINANCIAL RESPONSIBILITY
---
TAYLOR, DEONTAY D
4803 ARROWHEAD TRAIL CHATTANOOGA, 37411
Age at Arrest: 24 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
SOLICITATION OF A MINOR
---
TAYLOR, JOHN ROY
707 EAST AVE CHATTANOOGA, 37411
Age at Arrest: 30 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
AGGRAVATED ASSAULT
POSS OF FIREARM DURING A FELONY
---
THIRKILL, MEANDE DEMARCUS
1115 NORTH HAWTHORNE CHATANOOGA, 37406
Age at Arrest: 20 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
LIGHT LAW VIOLATION
DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE
IMPLIED CONSENT LAW - DRIVERS
NO PROOF OF INSURANCE
DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE
---
TURNER, JERRY LEWIS
727 E 11th St Chattanooga, 374033104
Age at Arrest: 61 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
RETALIATION AGAINST JUDGE, JUROR, OFFICER
RESISTING ARREST OR OBSTRUCTION OF LEGAL PROCESS
DISORDERLY CONDUCT
POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
---
TURNER, MELISSA NICOLE
2423 BRIDGE CIRCLE #306 CHATTANOOGA, 37421
Age at Arrest: 36 years old
Arresting Agency: Tenn Highway Patrol
RECKLESS DRIVING
RECKLESS ENDANGERMENT
FAILURE TO MAINTAIN LANE
FAILURE TO SIGNAL TURN
AGGRAVATED ASSAULT
DRIVERS TO EXERCISE DUE CARE
DRIVING ON ROADWAYS LANED FOR TRAFFIC, VIOLATION
EVADING ARREST
REGISTRATION, IMPROPER DISPLAY OF PLATES
SPEEDING
TRAFFIC CONTROL SIGNALS VIOLATION
TRAFFIC CONTROL SIGNALS VIOLATION
TRAFFIC CONTROL SIGNALS VIOLATION
SPEEDING IN WORK ZONE
SPEEDING IN WORK ZONE
SAFETY EQUIPMENT VIOLATION
DRIVING WRONG DIRECTION ON "ONE-WAY" ROAD
---
WALKER, DARNELL CHRISTOPHER
7477 COMMONS BLVD CHATTANOOGA, 374212355
Age at Arrest: 32 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
AGGRAVATED CRIMINAL TRESPASS
---
WALKER, JOHNNIE WILLIE
2108 CLEVELAND AVENUE APT B CHATTANOOGA, 37404
Age at Arrest: 65 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
AGGRAVATED ROBBERY
AGGRAVATED BURGLARY (OCCUPIED HABITATION)
---
WARREN, DUSTYN
123 WILLIAMS PARK DR FLINTSTONE, 30725
Age at Arrest: 18 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
FUGITIVE (ARREST FOR CRIME IN CATOOSA CO, GA)
---
WOODS, DEQUAN JATORIAN
703 MANSION CIRCLE APT G CHATTANOOGA, 37405
Age at Arrest: 21 years old
Arresting Agency: East Ridge
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
