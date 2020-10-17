 Saturday, October 17, 2020 60.0°F   a few clouds   A Few Clouds

No New Virus Deaths In Hamilton County, 54 New Cases; Tennessee Has 2,646 New Cases

Saturday, October 17, 2020

Hamilton County had no new deaths from the coronavirus on Saturday, as the toll remained at 104. There were 54 new cases, compared to 98 on Friday, bringing the total to 11,136.

There were 2,646 new coronavirus cases in the state on Saturday for a total of 226,139.

 

Tennessee had 32 more coronavirus deaths bringing the total to 2,903, state Health Department officials said. 


The state currently has 1,166 people hospitalized from the virus, two fewer than on Friday.

There have been 203,586 people who have recovered from the virus in Tennessee (90 percent).

Testing numbers are above 3.294 million across the state. 

Here are the numbers by county:

Shelby County: 33,754 cases, up 247; 549 deaths, up 1

Davidson County: 29,185 cases, up 252; 325 deaths, up 1

Knox County: 11,559 cases, up 118; 86 deaths, up 1

Bledsoe County:  913 cases, up 8; 4 deaths

Bradley County: 3,341 cases, up 29; 21 deaths

Grundy County: 498 cases, up 10; 8 deaths

Marion County: 670 cases, up 16; 9 deaths

Meigs County: 276 cases, down 1; 4 deaths

Polk County: 458 cases, up 7; 13 deaths

Rhea County: 1,014 cases, up 11; 16 deaths

Sequatchie County: 314 cases, up 8; 4 deaths


Alabama Man Visiting In Chattanooga Is Charged With Holding His Wife Against Her Will; Assaulting Her, Raping Her Repeatedly

An Alabama man who was visiting in Chattanooga has been charged with holding his wife against her will at a hotel, assaulting her and raping her repeatedly. Charles Stewart Evans, 38, of Vestavia, Ala., was charged with kidnapping and rape. The woman said they had come to Chattanooga to see a friend's newborn baby. She said her husband's behavior became erratic so she decided ... (click for more)

No New Virus Deaths In Hamilton County, 54 New Cases; Tennessee Has 2,646 New Cases

Hamilton County had no new deaths from the coronavirus on Saturday, as the toll remained at 104. There were 54 new cases, compared to 98 on Friday, bringing the total to 11,136. There were 2,646 new coronavirus cases in the state on Saturday for a total of 226,139. Tennessee had 32 more coronavirus deaths bringing the total to 2,903, state Health Department officials ... (click for more)

Opinion

We Need Innovators, Not Disruptors, In Education

Educators have to constantly fight against false premises that our public schools are failing, that educators are the problem, and that outsiders (usually non-educators) should take control of running our schools. Harvard professor and businessman Clayton Christensen wrote The Innovator’s Dilemma in 1997. In the book, Christensen put forth a notion of “disruptive innovation” ... (click for more)

Roy Exum: The Saturday Funnies

So the riddler comes to the Saturday Funnies and offers this brain-twister: “What disappears the very second you mention its name?” Oh, my mercy, in the time of political angst I can think of a million wrong answers with a lot of laughter surrounding each, but the truth is that this one’s been around for generations, and has stumped many. But as you search your mind, this is ... (click for more)

Sports

Vols Overwhelmed By Kentucky In Knoxville, 34-7

Tennessee sophomore running back Eric Gray rushed for a season-high 128 yards, but four first-half turnovers by the No. 18/17 Vols were too much to overcome in a 34-7 loss to Kentucky Saturday afternoon at Neyland Stadium. Gray posted his second 100-yard game of the season and third of his career. He ran for 105 yards vs. Missouri on Oct. 3 and had his best day as a Vol last ... (click for more)

Red Wolves Playoff Hopes Shaky After 1-1 Draw

If the game of soccer were but six minutes long, the Red Wolves would have been crowned victors after Greg Hurst banged in a penalty kick a little over five minutes into their eventual 1-1 draw with the colorful Forward Madison. But after this bright start to the game, the Red Wolves’ performance degraded into familiar form for the other 84 minutes, failing to finish off chances ... (click for more)


