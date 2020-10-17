No New Virus Deaths In Hamilton County, 54 New Cases; Tennessee Has 2,646 New Cases

Hamilton County had no new deaths from the coronavirus on Saturday, as the toll remained at 104. There were 54 new cases, compared to 98 on Friday, bringing the total to 11,136.

There were 2,646 new coronavirus cases in the state on Saturday for a total of 226,139.



Tennessee had 32 more coronavirus deaths bringing the total to 2,903, state Health Department officials said.





The state currently has 1,166 people hospitalized from the virus, two fewer than on Friday.

There have been 203,586 people who have recovered from the virus in Tennessee (90 percent).



Testing numbers are above 3.294 million across the state.

Here are the numbers by county:



Shelby County: 33,754 cases, up 247; 549 deaths, up 1



Davidson County: 29,185 cases, up 252; 325 deaths, up 1



Knox County: 11,559 cases, up 118; 86 deaths, up 1



Bledsoe County: 913 cases, up 8; 4 deaths



Bradley County: 3,341 cases, up 29; 21 deaths



Grundy County: 498 cases, up 10; 8 deaths



Marion County: 670 cases, up 16; 9 deaths



Meigs County: 276 cases, down 1; 4 deaths



Polk County: 458 cases, up 7; 13 deaths

Rhea County: 1,014 cases, up 11; 16 deaths

Sequatchie County: 314 cases, up 8; 4 deaths