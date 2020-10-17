Alabama Man Visiting In Chattanooga Is Charged With Holding His Wife Against Her Will; Assaulting Her, Raping Her Repeatedly

An Alabama man who was visiting in Chattanooga has been charged with holding his wife against her will at a hotel, assaulting her and raping her repeatedly.

Charles Stewart Evans, 38, of Vestavia, Ala., was charged with kidnapping and rape.

The woman said they had come to Chattanooga to see a friend's newborn baby. She said her husband's behavior became erratic so she decided they should stay at the Baymont Inn on Shallowford Road.

She said once they entered the room that Evans locked the door and told her she could not leave unless he said she could. She said he repeatedly raped her over the next 24 hours.

The woman said he would not allow her to have anything to eat.

She said she was able to escape with the help of a friend when he allowed her to go outside to smoke.

She went to a local hospital where a nurse said she had bruises all over her body and significant damage to her private area.

Evans is being held on $150,000 bond.