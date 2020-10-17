 Saturday, October 17, 2020 60.0°F   a few clouds   A Few Clouds

Alabama Man Visiting In Chattanooga Is Charged With Holding His Wife Against Her Will; Assaulting Her, Raping Her Repeatedly

Saturday, October 17, 2020
Charles Stewart Evans
Charles Stewart Evans

An Alabama man who was visiting in Chattanooga has been charged with holding his wife against her will at a hotel, assaulting her and raping her repeatedly.

Charles Stewart Evans, 38, of Vestavia, Ala., was charged with kidnapping and rape.

The woman said they had come to Chattanooga to see a friend's newborn baby. She said her husband's behavior became erratic so she decided they should stay at the Baymont Inn on Shallowford Road.

She said once they entered the room that Evans locked the door and told her she could not leave unless he said she could. She said he repeatedly raped her over the next 24 hours.

The woman said he would not allow her to have anything to eat. 

She said she was able to escape with the help of a friend when he allowed her to go outside to smoke.

She went to a local hospital where a nurse said she had bruises all over her body and significant damage to her private area. 

Evans is being held on $150,000 bond.

  

 


No New Virus Deaths In Hamilton County, 54 New Cases; Tennessee Has 2,646 New Cases

Walker County Has 1 More COVID Death; Georgia Has 1,534 New Cases, 51 More Deaths


No New Virus Deaths In Hamilton County, 54 New Cases; Tennessee Has 2,646 New Cases

Opinion

We Need Innovators, Not Disruptors, In Education

Educators have to constantly fight against false premises that our public schools are failing, that educators are the problem, and that outsiders (usually non-educators) should take control of running our schools. Harvard professor and businessman Clayton Christensen wrote The Innovator’s Dilemma in 1997. In the book, Christensen put forth a notion of “disruptive innovation” ... (click for more)

Roy Exum: The Saturday Funnies

So the riddler comes to the Saturday Funnies and offers this brain-twister: “What disappears the very second you mention its name?” Oh, my mercy, in the time of political angst I can think of a million wrong answers with a lot of laughter surrounding each, but the truth is that this one’s been around for generations, and has stumped many. But as you search your mind, this is ... (click for more)

Sports

Vols Overwhelmed By Kentucky In Knoxville, 34-7

Tennessee sophomore running back Eric Gray rushed for a season-high 128 yards, but four first-half turnovers by the No. 18/17 Vols were too much to overcome in a 34-7 loss to Kentucky Saturday afternoon at Neyland Stadium. Gray posted his second 100-yard game of the season and third of his career. He ran for 105 yards vs. Missouri on Oct. 3 and had his best day as a Vol last ... (click for more)

Red Wolves Playoff Hopes Shaky After 1-1 Draw

If the game of soccer were but six minutes long, the Red Wolves would have been crowned victors after Greg Hurst banged in a penalty kick a little over five minutes into their eventual 1-1 draw with the colorful Forward Madison. But after this bright start to the game, the Red Wolves’ performance degraded into familiar form for the other 84 minutes, failing to finish off chances ... (click for more)


