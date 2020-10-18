East Ridge Officer Shot During Traffic Stop; Search On For Christopher Kitts

An East Ridge Police officer was shot during a traffic stop on Sunday afternoon.

Police are looking for the shooter, who was identified as Christopher J. Kitts, 43.

The officer was reportedly shot in the face and neck.

At 1:50 p.m., East Ridge Corporal Terry Prescott made a traffic stop on a red Dodge Challenger at 4000 Ringgold Road. Before Corporal Prescott could exit his vehicle, the driver got out and fired several shots at the patrol car. The suspect jumped back into his car and fled.

Officers responded and stabilized Corporal Prescott until EMS arrived. He was transported to Erlanger Hospital. He is in stable condition.

The suspect vehicle was located by Georgia State Patrol in a subdivision off Paige Road in Rossville. The suspect had already fled on foot before the vehicle was located and is currently being sought by multiple law enforcement agencies in the area of Paige Road and Lakeview Drive.

He has been identified by in-car video and the vehicle registration as Kitts.

Police said Kitts should be considered armed and dangerous. If seen, do not approach, but please notify the East Ridge Police Department at 423-622-1725 or by calling 911, it was stated.