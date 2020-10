Here is the latest Hamilton County arrest report:

ANDERSON, STEVEN TOD

5531 LITTLE GEM LANE OOLTEWAH, 37363

Age at Arrest: 47 years old

Arresting Agency: Hamilton County

DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE

---

BEENE, ATLEE EARL

7437 CHAD ROAD HARRISON, 37341

Age at Arrest: 48 years old

Arresting Agency: Hamilton County

CRIMINAL TRESPASSING

---

BROWN, HERMAN

3105 10TH AVE CHATTANOOGA, 37407

Age at Arrest: 40 years old

Arresting Agency: Hamilton County

CHILD SUPPORT NON PAYMENT

CHILD SUPPORT NON PAYMENT

---

BUSH, ANTWON DANYELL

1121 RENAS TERRACE CHATTANOOGA, 37421

Age at Arrest: 40 years old

Arresting Agency: Soddy Daisy

CRIMINAL CONSPIRACY

---

CLAYTON, JEREMY CRAIG

1710 MCDONALD LN CLEVELAND, 37311

Age at Arrest: 39 years old

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga

SIMPLE POSSESSION OF HEROIN

POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA

---

CORTIJO, MARIA CANDELARIA

1304 LYERLY STREET CHATTANOOGA, 37404

Age at Arrest: 67 years old

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga

DOMESTIC ASSAULT

---

COX, BRITTANY RENEE

8172 ZOE DR OOLTEWAH, 37363

Age at Arrest: 26 years old

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga

AGGRAVATED DOMESTIC ASSAULT

---

DAILEY, KRISTIN NICOLE

106 CENTRO ST CHATTANOOGA, 37419

Age at Arrest: 39 years old

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga

DOMESTIC ASSAULT

VIOLATION OF ORDER OF PROTECTION OR RESTRAINING OR

---

DAVIS, ASHLEY PAGE

92 JUDITH STREET RINGGOLD, 30736

Age at Arrest: 29 years old

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga

POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE

---

EVANS, CHARLES STEWART

UNKNOWN EAST RDIGE, 37412

Age at Arrest: 38 years old

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga

KIDNAPPING

RAPE

---

FRANKLIN, DERUNTE R

312 RIDGE STREET RINGGOLD, 30736

Age at Arrest: 28 years old

Arresting Agency: East Ridge

POSSESSION OF SCH I FOR DISTRIBUTION

POSSESSION OF SCH VI FOR DISTRIBUTION

POSS OF FIREARM DURING A FELONY

---

GOMEZ, EDWARD

1224 GADD RD APT B HIXSON, 37343

Age at Arrest: 35 years old

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga

DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE

DRIVING WITHOUT DRIVERS LICENSE / EXPIRED LICENSE

---

HARDEN, COURTNEY W

919 DELORES DR HIXSON, 37343

Age at Arrest: 30 years old

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga

POSS.

OF HANDGUN WHILE UNDER THE INFLUENCELEAVING SCENE OF ACCIDENT W/DAMAGE TO VEHICLEFAILURE TO REPORT ACCIDENTDRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCEDRIVERS TO EXERCISE DUE CARE---HARRISON, GEOFFREY W3104 13TH AVE CHATTANOOGA, 37407Age at Arrest: 40 years oldArresting Agency: Chattanooga Airport Auth.OBSTRUCTING HIGHWAY OR OTHER PASSAGEWAYDRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCEIMPLIED CONSENT LAW - DRIVERSOPEN CONTAINER LAWFINANCIAL RESPONSIBILITY---JOHNSON, VERDAS DEWAYNE2006 WALKER ST CHATTANOOGA, 37404Age at Arrest: 42 years oldArresting Agency: ChattanoogaAGGRAVATED ASSAULTNONSUPPORT AND FLAGRANT NONSUPPORTNONSUPPORT AND FLAGRANT NONSUPPORT---KING, DEVON DEMETRIC7306 KENMOOR DR CHATTANOOGA, 374214067Age at Arrest: 42 years oldArresting Agency: ChattanoogaSPEEDINGRECKLESS DRIVINGDRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCEOPEN CONTAINER LAW---KLIMP, KENDALL GRACE3 CANARY LN ROSSVILLE, 30741Age at Arrest: 19 years oldArresting Agency: ChattanoogaCONTRABAND IN PENAL INSTITUTIONSPOSSESSION OF HEROIN FOR RESALEPOSSESSION OF MARIJUANAPOSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIAPOSSESSION OF METH (SELL, DEL. OR MANUFACTURING)SEAT BELT LAW VIOLATIONDRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE---LAMAR, FREDRICK EARL727 E 11TH ST CHATTANOOGA, 37403Age at Arrest: 62 years oldArresting Agency: ChattanoogaCRIMINAL TRESPASSING---LONG, WILLIAM HERMAN4700 BRENTWOOD DR CHATTANOOGA, 37416Age at Arrest: 63 years oldArresting Agency: ChattanoogaPUBLIC INTOXICATION---LYKES, MARLON DEUNTA2125 RIVERSIDE DR CHATTANOGA, 37406Age at Arrest: 19 years oldArresting Agency: ChattanoogaDRIVING LEFT OF CENTER LINELEAVING SCENE OF ACCIDENT (PARKED VEHICLE)---MORELOCK, HAYLEE MARIE1237 BIRMINGHAM HWY CHATTANOOGA, 37419Age at Arrest: 20 years oldArresting Agency: Hamilton CountyTHEFT OF PROPERTYDRIVING WITHOUT DRIVERS LICENSE / EXPIRED LICENSEDRIVERS TO EXERCISE DUE CARESEAT BELT LAW VIOLATION---NAPIER, JAMES PATRICK19 N ANN ST ASHEVILLE, 288012612Age at Arrest: 44 years oldArresting Agency: ChattanoogaDISORDERLY CONDUCTPUBLIC INTOXICATION---NETTLES, WALTER D2120 CHESNUT ST CHATTANOOGA, 37408Age at Arrest: 25 years oldArresting Agency: ChattanoogaDOMESTIC ASSAULT---PASCUAL, JUAN PEDRO3602 PHELPS ST EAST RIDGE, 37412Age at Arrest: 32 years oldArresting Agency: East RidgeDRIVING ON REVOKED (DUI)---PAYNE, SAMUEL ALEXANDER1117 E 33RD ST CHATTANOOGA, 37407Age at Arrest: 24 years oldArresting Agency: ChattanoogaDRUGS GENERAL CATEGORY FOR RESALEPOSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA---PINEDA, SELENA ANN3440 CRABTREE EAST RIDGE, 30741Age at Arrest: 43 years oldArresting Agency: Hamilton CountyFUGITIVE (ARREST FOR CRIME IN ANOTHER STATE)---PRINCE, JAMES RICHARDHOMELESS ,Age at Arrest: 44 years oldArresting Agency: Hamilton CountyBooked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)---RAMIREZ-PEREZ, MARVIN31000DODDS AVE CHATTANOOGA, 37407Age at Arrest: 25 years oldArresting Agency: ChattanoogaSTOP SIGN VIOLATIONLEAVING SCENE OF ACCIDENT W/DAMAGE TO VEHICLENO PROOF OF INSURANCEDRIVING WITHOUT DRIVERS LICENSE / EXPIRED LICENSE---RENEAU, REBAKAH RUTH134 STEWART CALHOUN, 30701Age at Arrest: 55 years oldArresting Agency: ChattanoogaPOSSESSION OF HEROINPOSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA---SAMPLER, KARRIS LAMONT3103 6TH AVE CHATTANOOGA, 37407Age at Arrest: 52 years oldArresting Agency: ChattanoogaDOMESTIC ASSAULT---SANDERSON, DAVID MITCHELL727 E 11TH ST CHATTANOOGA, 37403Age at Arrest: 48 years oldArresting Agency: ChattanoogaTHEFT OF PROPERTY (CONDUCT INVOLV.MERCHANDISE) UNDPUBLIC INTOXICATION---SELBERG, JAMES BENJAMIN2479 CEDAR DALE DR GERMANTOWN, 38139Age at Arrest: 24 years oldArresting Agency: ChattanoogaDISORDERLY CONDUCTPUBLIC INTOXICATION---SMITH, COURTNEY LEBRON2709 CITCO AVE CHATTANOOGA, 37406Age at Arrest: 31 years oldArresting Agency: ChattanoogaVIOLATION OF ORDER OF PROTECTION OR RESTRAINING ORPOSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA---STOKER, CHRISTOPHER SHAWN3427 ELDER MOUNTAIN RD CHATTANOOGA, 37419Age at Arrest: 46 years oldArresting Agency: Hamilton CountyVIOLATION OF PROBATION (DOR)VIOLATION OF PROBATION (VANDALISM)---WALKER, HERSHEL DEMETRIUS2416 KIRBY AVENUE CHATTANOOGA, 37404Age at Arrest: 30 years oldArresting Agency: Hamilton CountyDRUGS GENERAL SIMPLE POSSESSIONTAMPERING WITH OR FABRICATING EVIDENCEDRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSEREGISTRATION, EXPIRED---WILKEY, PAMELA F4805 13TH AVENUE CHATTANOOGA, 37407Age at Arrest: 21 years oldArresting Agency: ChattanoogaDRUGS GENERAL CATEGORY FOR RESALEPOSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIALIGHT LAW VIOLATIONDRIVING WITHOUT DRIVERS LICENSE / EXPIRED LICENSE---WILLIAMS, APRIL DAWN247 AMERCAN BLVD ROSSVILLE, 30741Age at Arrest: 40 years oldArresting Agency: Soddy DaisySHOPLIFTINGSHOPLIFTINGSHOPLIFTING