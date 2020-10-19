Dalton Police Investigating Indecent Exposure Incident At Dalton Panera

The Dalton Police Department is asking for the public’s help to identify a man who exposed his genitals at the Panera on Walton Avenue and appeared to masturbate while looking at a group of teenage girls who were studying at a nearby table. One of the girls was able to take a picture of the suspect before he left the restaurant.

The incident occurred on Sept. 29, but was not reported to police until Oct. 5. The 14-year old victim reported that she was studying at a table with a group of her friends at approximately 11 a.m. when she noticed the suspect sitting at a nearby table. She said that he was “acting creepy” and appeared to be taking pictures or video of the group with his phone. She then noticed that the suspect’s shorts were pulled up and his penis was exposed and that he appeared to be pleasuring himself. The victim told police that she did not draw attention to the man because she didn’t want to alarm her friends, but she did record him with her phone. After telling her parents about the incident, they later decided to report the incident to police.

The suspect is a heavyset white man with short dark hair parted on the left side who wore eyeglasses. He also wore a black polo shirt and a black jacket with shorts.

Anyone who recognizes him is asked to contact Detective Aaron Simpson at 706 278-9085, ext. 9-253.

