Sheriff Hammond Has Some Minor COVID Symptoms; Chief Of Staff Bennett To Be Released From Hospital

Sheriff Jim Hammond continues to quarantine at his home after being diagnosed with COVID-19 last Wednesday, the Sheriff Department said.

He has experienced some minor symptoms, but continues to do well, it was stated.

Chief of Staff Gino Bennett remains in the hospital, but is recovering well and hopes to be released in the next few days.

Since Sheriff Hammond’s diagnosis, Chief Deputy Austin Garrett, along with other executive staff who were in direct contact with him have been tested for COVID-19 and as of today, all have tested negative.

Sheriff Jim Hammond and Chief of Staff Gino Bennett said they "would like to thank our community for their outpouring of support and well-wishes during this time."