Here is the latest Hamilton County arrest report:

ADAMS, ANDREW D

4642 NORTHLAND LANE #D CHATTANOOGA, 37416

Age at Arrest: 49 years old

Arresting Agency:

THEFT OF PROPERTY

AGGRAVATED BURGLARY (OCCUPIED HABITATION)

---

ARNOLD, WILLIE CARL

1664 GREENDALE WAY HIXSON, 37343

Age at Arrest: 32 years old

Arresting Agency: Hamilton County

VANDALISM/MALICIOUS MISCHIEF

---

BEDWELL, TONI LYNN

4805ALPINE DRIVE CHATTANOOGA, 37415

Age at Arrest: 31 years old

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga

Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)

---

BENSON, TYLER MICHAEL

1757 TORBETT LN OOLTEWAH, 37363

Age at Arrest: 31 years old

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga

ASSAULT

---

BREWER, DAVID JAMES

117 BISCAYNE BLVD ROSSVILLE, 30741

Age at Arrest: 50 years old

Arresting Agency: Hamilton County

DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE

POSSESSION OF METH (SELL, DEL.

Here are the mug shots:

ADAMS, ANDREW D

Age at Arrest: 49

Date of Birth: 08/25/1971

Arresting Agency:



Last Date of Arrest: 10/01/2020

Charge(s):

THEFT OF PROPERTY

AGGRAVATED BURGLARY (OCCUPIED HABITATION) ARNOLD, WILLIE CARL

Age at Arrest: 32

Date of Birth: 12/14/1987

Arresting Agency: Hamilton County



Last Date of Arrest: 10/01/2020

Charge(s):

VANDALISM/MALICIOUS MISCHIEF BEDWELL, TONI LYNN

Age at Arrest: 31

Date of Birth: 02/19/1989

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga



Last Date of Arrest: 10/01/2020

Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)

BENSON, TYLER MICHAEL

Age at Arrest: 31

Date of Birth: 12/25/1988

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga



Last Date of Arrest: 10/01/2020

Charge(s):

ASSAULT BREWER, DAVID JAMES

Age at Arrest: 50

Date of Birth: 07/02/1970

Arresting Agency: Hamilton County



Last Date of Arrest: 10/01/2020

Charge(s):

DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE

POSSESSION OF METH (SELL, DEL. OR MANUFACTURING)

POSSESSION OF MARIJUANA

POSSESSION OF SCHEDULE II MORPHINE SULFATE

POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA BROWN, BREANNA ELISE

Age at Arrest: 38

Date of Birth: 07/27/1982

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga



Last Date of Arrest: 10/01/2020

Charge(s):

SUSPENDED LICENSE(ALIAS/CAPIAS BROWN, CHARLES ERIC

Age at Arrest: 32

Date of Birth: 02/16/1988

Arresting Agency: Hamilton County



Last Date of Arrest: 10/01/2020

Charge(s):

VIOLATION OF PROBATION (THEFT OF PROPERTY)

VIOLATION OF PROBATION (OPERATION OF A CHOP SHOP)

VIOLATION OF PROBATION (THEFT OF PROP) CARDIN, AUSTIN GARRETT

Age at Arrest: 22

Date of Birth: 01/04/1998

Arresting Agency: Hamilton County



Last Date of Arrest: 10/01/2020

Charge(s):

SEXUAL EXPLOITATION OF A MINOR CHADWICK, JACINDA LEANN

Age at Arrest: 40

Date of Birth: 02/24/1980

Arresting Agency: Collegedale Police



Last Date of Arrest: 10/01/2020

Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)

CLARK, CRYSTAL LASHAY

Age at Arrest: 31

Date of Birth: 03/16/1989

Arresting Agency: Hamilton County



Last Date of Arrest: 10/01/2020

Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)



CURLIS, STEPHANIE NICOLE

Age at Arrest: 34

Date of Birth: 10/14/1985

Arresting Agency: Red Bank



Last Date of Arrest: 10/01/2020

Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)

DANSBY, QUASHAYLA LATRICE

Age at Arrest: 21

Date of Birth: 03/20/1999

Arresting Agency: Hamilton County



Last Date of Arrest: 10/01/2020

Charge(s):

DOMESTIC ASSAULT DAVIS, VICTOR BENTLEY

Age at Arrest: 22

Date of Birth: 02/01/1998

Arresting Agency: Lookout Mountain



Last Date of Arrest: 10/01/2020

Charge(s):

CONTRABAND IN PENAL INSTITUTIONS DOWDY, BRANDI DELICIA

Age at Arrest: 38

Date of Birth: 03/07/1982

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga



Last Date of Arrest: 10/01/2020

Charge(s):

THEFT UNDER $1,000 EPPS, LEONTA DEMON

Age at Arrest: 28

Date of Birth: 08/10/1992

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga



Last Date of Arrest: 10/01/2020

Charge(s):

AGGRAVATED CRIMINAL TRESPASS GENSEMER, CRYSTAL GAYLE

Age at Arrest: 35

Date of Birth: 11/17/1982

Arresting Agency: Red Bank



Last Date of Arrest: 10/01/2020

Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)

GRAVITT, HEATHER NICOLE

Age at Arrest: 45

Date of Birth: 11/18/1974

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga



Last Date of Arrest: 10/01/2020

Charge(s):

FUGITIVE (ARREST FOR CRIME IN WALKER COUNTY) HAGGARD, LAVOSIA ALEXANDRIA

Age at Arrest: 33

Date of Birth: 10/17/1986

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga



Last Date of Arrest: 10/01/2020

Charge(s):

FUGITIVE (ARREST FOR CRIME IN ANOTHER STATE) HENRY, TYRIQUE LEEANDRE

Age at Arrest: 20

Date of Birth: 02/22/2000

Arresting Agency: Hamilton County



Last Date of Arrest: 10/01/2020

Charge(s):

POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE

POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA

CRIMINAL TRESPASSING

POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE