Here are the mug shots:

ADAMS, ANDREW D
Age at Arrest: 49
Date of Birth: 08/25/1971
Arresting Agency:

Last Date of Arrest: 10/01/2020
Charge(s):
  • THEFT OF PROPERTY
  • AGGRAVATED BURGLARY (OCCUPIED HABITATION)
ARNOLD, WILLIE CARL
Age at Arrest: 32
Date of Birth: 12/14/1987
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County

Last Date of Arrest: 10/01/2020
Charge(s):
  • VANDALISM/MALICIOUS MISCHIEF
BEDWELL, TONI LYNN
Age at Arrest: 31
Date of Birth: 02/19/1989
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga

Last Date of Arrest: 10/01/2020
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
BENSON, TYLER MICHAEL
Age at Arrest: 31
Date of Birth: 12/25/1988
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga

Last Date of Arrest: 10/01/2020
Charge(s):
  • ASSAULT
BREWER, DAVID JAMES
Age at Arrest: 50
Date of Birth: 07/02/1970
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County

Last Date of Arrest: 10/01/2020
Charge(s):
  • DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE
  • POSSESSION OF METH (SELL, DEL. OR MANUFACTURING)
  • POSSESSION OF MARIJUANA
  • POSSESSION OF SCHEDULE II MORPHINE SULFATE
  • POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
BROWN, BREANNA ELISE
Age at Arrest: 38
Date of Birth: 07/27/1982
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga

Last Date of Arrest: 10/01/2020
Charge(s):
  • SUSPENDED LICENSE(ALIAS/CAPIAS
BROWN, CHARLES ERIC
Age at Arrest: 32
Date of Birth: 02/16/1988
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County

Last Date of Arrest: 10/01/2020
Charge(s):
  • VIOLATION OF PROBATION (THEFT OF PROPERTY)
  • VIOLATION OF PROBATION (OPERATION OF A CHOP SHOP)
  • VIOLATION OF PROBATION (THEFT OF PROP)
CARDIN, AUSTIN GARRETT
Age at Arrest: 22
Date of Birth: 01/04/1998
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County

Last Date of Arrest: 10/01/2020
Charge(s):
  • SEXUAL EXPLOITATION OF A MINOR
CHADWICK, JACINDA LEANN
Age at Arrest: 40
Date of Birth: 02/24/1980
Arresting Agency: Collegedale Police

Last Date of Arrest: 10/01/2020
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
CLARK, CRYSTAL LASHAY
Age at Arrest: 31
Date of Birth: 03/16/1989
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County

Last Date of Arrest: 10/01/2020
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
CURLIS, STEPHANIE NICOLE
Age at Arrest: 34
Date of Birth: 10/14/1985
Arresting Agency: Red Bank

Last Date of Arrest: 10/01/2020
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
DANSBY, QUASHAYLA LATRICE
Age at Arrest: 21
Date of Birth: 03/20/1999
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County

Last Date of Arrest: 10/01/2020
Charge(s):
  • DOMESTIC ASSAULT
DAVIS, VICTOR BENTLEY
Age at Arrest: 22
Date of Birth: 02/01/1998
Arresting Agency: Lookout Mountain

Last Date of Arrest: 10/01/2020
Charge(s):
  • CONTRABAND IN PENAL INSTITUTIONS
DOWDY, BRANDI DELICIA
Age at Arrest: 38
Date of Birth: 03/07/1982
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga

Last Date of Arrest: 10/01/2020
Charge(s):
  • THEFT UNDER $1,000
EPPS, LEONTA DEMON
Age at Arrest: 28
Date of Birth: 08/10/1992
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga

Last Date of Arrest: 10/01/2020
Charge(s):
  • AGGRAVATED CRIMINAL TRESPASS
GENSEMER, CRYSTAL GAYLE
Age at Arrest: 35
Date of Birth: 11/17/1982
Arresting Agency: Red Bank

Last Date of Arrest: 10/01/2020
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
GRAVITT, HEATHER NICOLE
Age at Arrest: 45
Date of Birth: 11/18/1974
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga

Last Date of Arrest: 10/01/2020
Charge(s):
  • FUGITIVE (ARREST FOR CRIME IN WALKER COUNTY)
HAGGARD, LAVOSIA ALEXANDRIA
Age at Arrest: 33
Date of Birth: 10/17/1986
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga

Last Date of Arrest: 10/01/2020
Charge(s):
  • FUGITIVE (ARREST FOR CRIME IN ANOTHER STATE)
HENRY, TYRIQUE LEEANDRE
Age at Arrest: 20
Date of Birth: 02/22/2000
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County

Last Date of Arrest: 10/01/2020
Charge(s):
  • POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE
  • POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
  • CRIMINAL TRESPASSING
  • POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE
HYMES, RODNEY DEWAYNE
Age at Arrest: 29
Date of Birth: 06/26/1991
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County

Last Date of Arrest: 10/01/2020
Charge(s):
  • AGGRAVATED CHILD NEGLECT
  • AGGRAVATED CHILD ENDANGERMENT
  • AGGRAVATED ASSAULT
KARGBO, MARY LINDA
Age at Arrest: 39
Date of Birth: 05/31/1981
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County

Last Date of Arrest: 10/01/2020
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
KEY, EMILY LOVE
Age at Arrest: 34
Date of Birth: 01/30/1986
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County

Last Date of Arrest: 10/01/2020
Charge(s):
  • VIOLATION OF PROBATION ( DRUGS GENERAL CATAGORY FO
KING, CAMILLA AIRHART
Age at Arrest: 25
Date of Birth: 12/06/1994
Arresting Agency: East Ridge

Last Date of Arrest: 10/01/2020
Charge(s):
  • THEFT UNDER $1,000
LAYNE, AMANDA KAY
Age at Arrest: 42
Date of Birth: 06/24/1978
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County

Last Date of Arrest: 10/01/2020
Charge(s):
  • RECKLESS ENDANGERMENT
LEONARD, DEMARIO
Age at Arrest: 30
Date of Birth: 05/08/1990
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga

Last Date of Arrest: 10/01/2020
Charge(s):
  • DOMESTIC ASSAULT
MALONE, JOHN TODD
Age at Arrest: 56
Date of Birth: 05/16/1964
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County

Last Date of Arrest: 10/01/2020
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
MCCLELLAN, SAMANTHA STAR
Age at Arrest: 23
Date of Birth: 03/13/1997
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County

Last Date of Arrest: 10/01/2020
Charge(s):
  • VANDALISM/MALICIOUS MISCHIEF-OVER 1000
MURPHY, NANCY S
Age at Arrest: 58
Date of Birth: 04/21/1962
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga

Last Date of Arrest: 10/01/2020
Charge(s):
  • DOMESTIC ASSAULT
SARTIN, TROY BRANDON
Age at Arrest: 45
Date of Birth: 07/14/1975
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga

Last Date of Arrest: 10/01/2020
Charge(s):
  • DISORDERLY CONDUCT


