Here are the mug shots:
|ADAMS, ANDREW D
Age at Arrest: 49
Date of Birth: 08/25/1971
Arresting Agency:
Last Date of Arrest: 10/01/2020
Charge(s):
- THEFT OF PROPERTY
- AGGRAVATED BURGLARY (OCCUPIED HABITATION)
|
|ARNOLD, WILLIE CARL
Age at Arrest: 32
Date of Birth: 12/14/1987
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
Last Date of Arrest: 10/01/2020
Charge(s):
- VANDALISM/MALICIOUS MISCHIEF
|
|BEDWELL, TONI LYNN
Age at Arrest: 31
Date of Birth: 02/19/1989
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
Last Date of Arrest: 10/01/2020
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
|
|BENSON, TYLER MICHAEL
Age at Arrest: 31
Date of Birth: 12/25/1988
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
Last Date of Arrest: 10/01/2020
Charge(s):
|
|BREWER, DAVID JAMES
Age at Arrest: 50
Date of Birth: 07/02/1970
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
Last Date of Arrest: 10/01/2020
Charge(s):
- DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE
- POSSESSION OF METH (SELL, DEL. OR MANUFACTURING)
- POSSESSION OF MARIJUANA
- POSSESSION OF SCHEDULE II MORPHINE SULFATE
- POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
|
|BROWN, BREANNA ELISE
Age at Arrest: 38
Date of Birth: 07/27/1982
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
Last Date of Arrest: 10/01/2020
Charge(s):
- SUSPENDED LICENSE(ALIAS/CAPIAS
|
|BROWN, CHARLES ERIC
Age at Arrest: 32
Date of Birth: 02/16/1988
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
Last Date of Arrest: 10/01/2020
Charge(s):
- VIOLATION OF PROBATION (THEFT OF PROPERTY)
- VIOLATION OF PROBATION (OPERATION OF A CHOP SHOP)
- VIOLATION OF PROBATION (THEFT OF PROP)
|
|CARDIN, AUSTIN GARRETT
Age at Arrest: 22
Date of Birth: 01/04/1998
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
Last Date of Arrest: 10/01/2020
Charge(s):
- SEXUAL EXPLOITATION OF A MINOR
|
|CHADWICK, JACINDA LEANN
Age at Arrest: 40
Date of Birth: 02/24/1980
Arresting Agency: Collegedale Police
Last Date of Arrest: 10/01/2020
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
|
|CLARK, CRYSTAL LASHAY
Age at Arrest: 31
Date of Birth: 03/16/1989
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
Last Date of Arrest: 10/01/2020
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
|
|CURLIS, STEPHANIE NICOLE
Age at Arrest: 34
Date of Birth: 10/14/1985
Arresting Agency: Red Bank
Last Date of Arrest: 10/01/2020
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
|
|DANSBY, QUASHAYLA LATRICE
Age at Arrest: 21
Date of Birth: 03/20/1999
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
Last Date of Arrest: 10/01/2020
Charge(s):
|
|DAVIS, VICTOR BENTLEY
Age at Arrest: 22
Date of Birth: 02/01/1998
Arresting Agency: Lookout Mountain
Last Date of Arrest: 10/01/2020
Charge(s):
- CONTRABAND IN PENAL INSTITUTIONS
|
|DOWDY, BRANDI DELICIA
Age at Arrest: 38
Date of Birth: 03/07/1982
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
Last Date of Arrest: 10/01/2020
Charge(s):
|
|EPPS, LEONTA DEMON
Age at Arrest: 28
Date of Birth: 08/10/1992
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
Last Date of Arrest: 10/01/2020
Charge(s):
- AGGRAVATED CRIMINAL TRESPASS
|
|GENSEMER, CRYSTAL GAYLE
Age at Arrest: 35
Date of Birth: 11/17/1982
Arresting Agency: Red Bank
Last Date of Arrest: 10/01/2020
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
|
|GRAVITT, HEATHER NICOLE
Age at Arrest: 45
Date of Birth: 11/18/1974
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
Last Date of Arrest: 10/01/2020
Charge(s):
- FUGITIVE (ARREST FOR CRIME IN WALKER COUNTY)
|
|HAGGARD, LAVOSIA ALEXANDRIA
Age at Arrest: 33
Date of Birth: 10/17/1986
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
Last Date of Arrest: 10/01/2020
Charge(s):
- FUGITIVE (ARREST FOR CRIME IN ANOTHER STATE)
|
|HENRY, TYRIQUE LEEANDRE
Age at Arrest: 20
Date of Birth: 02/22/2000
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
Last Date of Arrest: 10/01/2020
Charge(s):
- POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE
- POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
- CRIMINAL TRESPASSING
- POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE
|
|HYMES, RODNEY DEWAYNE
Age at Arrest: 29
Date of Birth: 06/26/1991
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
Last Date of Arrest: 10/01/2020
Charge(s):
- AGGRAVATED CHILD NEGLECT
- AGGRAVATED CHILD ENDANGERMENT
- AGGRAVATED ASSAULT
|
|KARGBO, MARY LINDA
Age at Arrest: 39
Date of Birth: 05/31/1981
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
Last Date of Arrest: 10/01/2020
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
|
|KEY, EMILY LOVE
Age at Arrest: 34
Date of Birth: 01/30/1986
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
Last Date of Arrest: 10/01/2020
Charge(s):
- VIOLATION OF PROBATION ( DRUGS GENERAL CATAGORY FO
|
|KING, CAMILLA AIRHART
Age at Arrest: 25
Date of Birth: 12/06/1994
Arresting Agency: East Ridge
Last Date of Arrest: 10/01/2020
Charge(s):
|
|LAYNE, AMANDA KAY
Age at Arrest: 42
Date of Birth: 06/24/1978
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
Last Date of Arrest: 10/01/2020
Charge(s):
|
|LEONARD, DEMARIO
Age at Arrest: 30
Date of Birth: 05/08/1990
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
Last Date of Arrest: 10/01/2020
Charge(s):
|
|MALONE, JOHN TODD
Age at Arrest: 56
Date of Birth: 05/16/1964
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
Last Date of Arrest: 10/01/2020
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
|
|MCCLELLAN, SAMANTHA STAR
Age at Arrest: 23
Date of Birth: 03/13/1997
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
Last Date of Arrest: 10/01/2020
Charge(s):
- VANDALISM/MALICIOUS MISCHIEF-OVER 1000
|
|MURPHY, NANCY S
Age at Arrest: 58
Date of Birth: 04/21/1962
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
Last Date of Arrest: 10/01/2020
Charge(s):
|
|SARTIN, TROY BRANDON
Age at Arrest: 45
Date of Birth: 07/14/1975
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
Last Date of Arrest: 10/01/2020
Charge(s):
|