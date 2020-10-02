Election Commission Extends Office Hours For Upcoming Registration Deadline

With the voter registration deadline closing in, Hamilton County Election Commission will be open for extended hours on Monday. Their office at 700 River Terminal Road will remain open until 6:30 p.m. that day to give Tennessee residents extra time to register to vote prior to the upcoming Nov. 3 election. Monday is the registration deadline and all registration forms must be in their office or postmarked by that date



“Anyone who needs to register to vote or update their address is welcome to come by our office on Monday during these extended hours,” said Scott Allen, interim administrator of Elections. “Our office stands ready to assist them.



“We are also happy to discuss the absentee ballot process, Early Voting options, or advise them where to cast their ballot on Election Day. We want all Hamilton County voters to be fully prepared to participate in the November 3 election.”



"Voters also have the option of registering online at GoVoteTN.com, a safe and secure way to register to vote without leaving home, officials said. "Whether voters decide to register in person or online, the important thing is to get registered by the Monday deadline."



Visit www.hamiltonelections.com or call the Election Commission office at 423-209-8683 for more information.