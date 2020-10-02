Georgia State Patrol Seeks Information On Fatal Hit And Run Accident In Bartow County

The Georgia State Patrol Specialized Collision Reconstruction Team is seeking information on a vehicle involved in a fatal hit and run of a cyclist that occurred in Bartow County.

On Sept. 14, at approximately 9:15 p.m., a white man was riding a bicycle southbound on Highway 41 in the area of Cut Off Road near the RaceTrac. The person on the bicycle was riding on the right shoulder and was struck from the rear by a passing vehicle.

The bicyclist was identified as Justin Roosevelt Henry, 33, of Rome. Mr. Henry died as a result of his injuries sustained during the incident.

Anyone with information in this case should contact the Georgia State Patrol Troop A Communications in Cartersville at 770 387-3701 or the Troop A SCRT at 706 624-1484.