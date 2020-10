Here is the latest Hamilton County arrest report:

BRANNON, PERRY THOMAS

727 E 11TH ST HOMELESS CHATTANOOGA, 37403

Age at Arrest: 28 years old

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga

DRUGS GENERAL CATEGORY FOR RESALE

POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA

---

BROWN, CHADWICK DOUGLAS

727 EAST 11TH STREET CHATTANOOGA, 37402

Age at Arrest: 46 years old

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga

DISORDERLY CONDUCT

POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA

---

CHAMBERS, BRANDON STEPHEN

13109 BACKVALLEY RD SALE CREEK, 37343

Age at Arrest: 28 years old

Arresting Agency: Hamilton County

Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)

---

CURD, MARY LAQUITA

3414 4TH AVENUE CHATTANOOGA, 37407

Age at Arrest: 46 years old

Arresting Agency: Hamilton County

VIOLATIONO PROBATION (THEFT OF PROPERTY)

VIOLATIONO PROBATION (THEFT OF PROPERTY)

---

DILLARD, DEMARCUS ROASHAUNE

2610 GLENWOOD PKWY CHATTANOOGA, 37404

Age at Arrest: 21 years old

Arresting Agency: Hamilton County

VIOLATION OF PROBATION ( DOMESTIC ASSAULT

---

DUAN, WAYNARD YINN

188 CREEK DRIVE LEESBRUG, 31763

Age at Arrest: 34 years old

Arresting Agency: Hamilton County

THEFT OF SERVICES

---

DUPREE, GRAYSON SHERMAN

358 VULCAN DRIVE RISING FAWN, 30738

Age at Arrest: 53 years old

Arresting Agency: Red Bank

FUGITIVE (WALKER COUNTY))

---

GASTON, APRIL DAWN

3220 MARYLAND CIR CLEVELAND, 37323

Age at Arrest: 36 years old

Arresting Agency: Hamilton County

DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE

POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA

---

HARPER, JERRELL DEVON

5305 HIGHWAY 58 CHATTANOOGA, 37416

Age at Arrest: 31 years old

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga

DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE

REGISTRATION, IMPROPER DISPLAY OF PLATES

FINANCIAL RESPONSIBILITY

SEAT BELT LAW VIOLATION

---

LAWHORNE, SHEENIA NICOLE

1071 MAIN STREET KIBBLE, 37347

Age at Arrest: 38 years old

Arresting Agency: Hamilton County

THEFT OF PROPERTY UNDER 1,000

---

MOORE, CALVIN THOMAS

725 N ISLAND PARK AVE CHATTANOOGA, 37406

Age at Arrest: 36 years old

Arresting Agency: Hamilton County

VIOLATION OF PROBATION DOMESTIC ASSUALT

VIOLATION OF PROBATION FAILURE TO APPEAR

---

PATILLO, ERNEST HOWARD

3825 HIXSON PIKE HIXSON, 374153575

Age at Arrest: 20 years old

Arresting Agency: Hamilton County

ASSAULT

---

PHELPS, ANSLEY MARIE

8104 HWY 60 GEORGETOWN, 37336

Age at Arrest: 25 years old

Arresting Agency: Hamilton County

VIOLATION OF PROBATION (RECKLESS DRIVING)

---

REYNOLDS, MARK ALLEN

9161 R A GRIFFITH HWY WHITWELL, 37397

Age at Arrest: 42 years old

Arresting Agency: Hamilton County

Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)

---

SANCHEZ-GRACIA, NELSON

2909 HAYWOOD AVE #B CHATTANOOGA, 37415

Age at Arrest: 30 years old

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga

FOLLOWING TOO CLOSELY

DRIVING WITHOUT DRIVERS LICENSE / EXPIRED LICENSE

FINANCIAL RESPONSIBILITY

---

SHADDEN, TIFFANIE BROOKE

HOMELESS CHATTANOOGA, 374211484

Age at Arrest: 40 years old

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga

Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)

---

SIMMONS, DARLYSHA L

1721 WILSON ST CHATTANOOGA, 37406

Age at Arrest: 37 years old

Arresting Agency: Hamilton County

THEFT OF PROPERTY

FRAUDULENT USE OF CREDIT OR DEBIT CARD

FRAUDULENT USE OF CREDIT OR DEBIT CARD

---

STANTON, CHELSEA NOEL

3905 REDDING RD RED BANK, 37415

Age at Arrest: 29 years old

Arresting Agency: Hamilton County

POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA

---

THOMPSON, TRISTAN DOUGLAS

3707 DODDS AVE CHATTANOOGA, 374072230

Age at Arrest: 28 years old

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga

Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)

---

VANDERGRIFF, RYAN MICHEAL

986 WYNDSOR DRIVE HIXSON, 37343

Age at Arrest: 19 years old

Arresting Agency: Hamilton County

POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE

---

WALDON, RICKY TODD

HOMELESS SODDY DAISY, 37379

Age at Arrest: 30 years old

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga

VIOLATION OF PROBATION (THEFT OF PROPERTY)