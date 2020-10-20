October 20, 2020
Motorists on Highway 153 across Chickamauga Dam should exercise caution while Tennessee Valley Authority work crews conduct routine maintenance of Thrasher Bridge during the overnight hours of Sunday.
"Bridge maintenance is necessary to ensure these pieces of vital transportation infrastructure continue to perform safely," officials said.
To help minimize traffic disruptions, ... (click for more)
I was truly disappointed in the BBB’s actions on Saturday. They advertised a Shred and Prescription Medication take-back day in order to help protect identity.
It was advertised from 9 a.m.-noon. I arrived on Saturday before 11 a.m., more than an hour before the scheduled and advertised end. I found a line of cars going both ways on Lee Highway, blocking traffic in both directions. ... (click for more)
There is no doubt the Hamilton County Commissioners will respond negatively tomorrow when a petition that calls for the removal of a Civil War statue from the courthouse grounds is brought before the group. The nine-person board will likely defeat the petition by a very predictable 6-3 margin and, for what it’s worth, the Tennessee Historical Commission will almost certainly balk ... (click for more)
The calendar year 2020 marks the first time since 1944 the University of Tennessee at Chattanooga will not host a home football game. In order to add some excitement to the lone contest of the fall this Saturday at Western Kentucky, UTC is offering a unique second-screen experience free to all fans.
The "Mocs Homescreen" is a combination of UTC's Radio Broadcast on WFLI 97.7 ... (click for more)
In the absence of competition in the fall semester and its postponement to the spring semester, the USA South Athletic Conference will continue selecting athletes of the week. The selections, however, will not be based on current competition but instead the nominees will be those who earned an athlete of the week honor in a particular category within the current week over the past ... (click for more)