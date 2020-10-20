 Tuesday, October 20, 2020 80.0°F   a few clouds   A Few Clouds

City Aims To Buy Hotel For Emergency Homeless Shelter

City officials said Tuesday they are looking to purchase a hotel to provide 15-20 rooms for an emergency shelter.

Tyler Yount, director of special projects, said funds would come from a second infusion of COVID-19 money from the federal government for housing needs.

He said the first allocation of $938,930 went for housing and utility assistance.

The city has now received another $1,448,742.

Mr. Yount said that would provide the upfront funds the city has long needed to provide a 24/7 permanent low-barrier shelter.

He said the city has been spending over $600,000 a year to pay hotels for space for homeless individuals, and the money could be better spent for a facility owned by the city.

Mr. Yount said $900,000 would be available for purchase and other funds for rehab and hiring a non-profit manager for two years. There would be a $100,000 contingency.

He said that other cities trying the same tactic often wind up converting the facilities to affordable apartments.

Donna Williams, who heads city Economic and Community Development, said the city would be open to partnering with an outside group on the project. She said that would allow for many more rooms.

Councilman Anthony Byrd said, after talking with officials at the Community Kitchen, there may be a need for a facility with up to 150 rooms.

Mr. Yount said the Community Kitchen is one group interested in managing the hotel. He said there would be a request for proposals go out.

It is hoped to buy the hotel by next spring and be open by summer.


Video Shows Incident In Which East Ridge Corporal Was Shot

Hamilton County Has 97 More Coronavirus Cases And No More Deaths

Video Shows Incident In Which East Ridge Corporal Was Shot

Click here for the video from East Ridge Corporal Terry Prescott's in-car camera for the incident on Sunday in which he was shot. He was later released from the hospital. Police eventually caught the shooter and he was killed in a gunbattle in Rossville. (click for more)

Hamilton County Has 97 More Coronavirus Cases And No More Deaths

Hamilton County had no new deaths from the coronavirus on Tuesday, as the toll remains at 105. There were 97 new cases, compared to 85 on Monday, bringing the total to 11,386. There have been 10,420 people recover from the virus in the county, 92 percent, and there are 861 active cases, which is the same amount of active cases as on Monday. There are currently 78 people hospitalized ... (click for more)

Opinion

Now Is Not The Time To Go After Google

COVID-19 has taken a significant toll on the physical health of Tennessee men and women, but the pandemic has also taken a heavy financial toll. At the height of the pandemic, more than 15 percent of Tennessee workers found themselves without a job. Tech provides important, high- skilled, well-paying jobs for many Americans during a time when the economy is struggling to get back ... (click for more)

Roy Exum: Stewart Statue Will Stay

There is no doubt the Hamilton County Commissioners will respond negatively tomorrow when a petition that calls for the removal of a Civil War statue from the courthouse grounds is brought before the group. The nine-person board will likely defeat the petition by a very predictable 6-3 margin and, for what it’s worth, the Tennessee Historical Commission will almost certainly balk ... (click for more)

Sports

Mocs Offering Second-Screen Experience For WKU Game

The calendar year 2020 marks the first time since 1944 the University of Tennessee at Chattanooga will not host a home football game. In order to add some excitement to the lone contest of the fall this Saturday at Western Kentucky, UTC is offering a unique second-screen experience free to all fans. The "Mocs Homescreen" is a combination of UTC's Radio Broadcast on WFLI 97.7 ... (click for more)

Dan Fleser: Vols Situation Following Bewildering Kentucky Loss Gets Even Weirder

Tennessee’s 34-7 football loss to Kentucky on Saturday was bewildering in its nature and scope. The immediate fallout has done little to change the narrative. If anything, things got even weirder. After an offensive meltdown that featured almost as many turnovers (four) as points (seven), UT’s strongest first response was to fire its defensive line coach on Sunday. And Jimmy ... (click for more)


