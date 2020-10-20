Hamilton County Has 97 More Coronavirus Cases And No More Deaths

Hamilton County had no new deaths from the coronavirus on Tuesday, as the toll remains at 105. There were 97 new cases, compared to 85 on Monday, bringing the total to 11,386.

There have been 10,420 people recover from the virus in the county, 92 percent, and there are 861 active cases, which is the same amount of active cases as on Monday.

There are currently 78 people hospitalized in Hamilton County, and three more suspected cases, from the virus. This is the highest number of hospitalizations since Aug. 9. There are 29 Hamilton County residents hospitalized and 20 people in intensive care.

There were 1,508 new coronavirus cases in the state on Tuesday for a total of 233,569.



Tennessee had 30 more coronavirus deaths bringing the total to 2,952, state Health Department officials said.

The state currently has 1,259 people hospitalized from the virus, 59 more than on Monday.

There have been 208,182 people who have recovered from the virus in Tennessee (89 percent).





Testing numbers are above 3.372 million across the state.

Here are the numbers by county:



Shelby County: 34,523 cases, up 153; 553 deaths, up 1



Davidson County: 29,914 cases, up 113; 326 deaths, up 1



Knox County: 11,936 cases, up 103; 87 deaths



Bledsoe County: 924 cases; 4 deaths



Bradley County: 3,434 cases, up 26; 21 deaths



Grundy County: 524 cases, up 8; 8 deaths



Marion County: 708 cases, up 9; 9 deaths



Meigs County: 296 cases, up 2; 5 deaths, up 1



Polk County: 474 cases, up 5; 13 deaths

Rhea County: 1,049 cases, up 1; 16 deaths

Sequatchie County: 329 cases; 4 deaths