Hamilton County Has 97 More Coronavirus Cases And No More Deaths

Tuesday, October 20, 2020

Hamilton County had no new deaths from the coronavirus on Tuesday, as the toll remains at 105. There were 97 new cases, compared to 85 on Monday, bringing the total to 11,386.

There have been 10,420 people recover from the virus in the county, 92 percent, and there are 861 active cases, which is the same amount of active cases as on Monday.

There are currently 78 people hospitalized in Hamilton County, and three more suspected cases, from the virus. This is the highest number of hospitalizations since Aug. 9. There are 29 Hamilton County residents hospitalized and 20 people in intensive care. 

There were 1,508 new coronavirus cases in the state on Tuesday for a total of 233,569.

 

Tennessee had 30 more coronavirus deaths bringing the total to 2,952, state Health Department officials said. 

The state currently has 1,259 people hospitalized from the virus, 59 more than on Monday.

There have been 208,182 people who have recovered from the virus in Tennessee (89 percent).


Testing numbers are above 3.372 million across the state. 

Here are the numbers by county:

Shelby County: 34,523 cases, up 153; 553 deaths, up 1

Davidson County: 29,914 cases, up 113; 326 deaths, up 1

Knox County: 11,936 cases, up 103; 87 deaths

Bledsoe County:  924 cases; 4 deaths

Bradley County: 3,434 cases, up 26; 21 deaths

Grundy County: 524 cases, up 8; 8 deaths

Marion County: 708 cases, up 9; 9 deaths

Meigs County: 296 cases, up 2; 5 deaths, up 1

Polk County: 474 cases, up 5; 13 deaths

Rhea County: 1,049 cases, up 1; 16 deaths

Sequatchie County: 329 cases; 4 deaths


October 20, 2020

Video Shows Incident In Which East Ridge Corporal Was Shot

October 20, 2020

Zarzours Gets A Needed Boost From An Old Friend

October 20, 2020

Person Shot In Bradley County; Suspect In Custody


Click here for the video from East Ridge Corporal Terry Prescott's in-car camera for the incident on Sunday in which he was shot. He was later released from the hospital. Police eventually caught ... (click for more)

The cornbread is back at the venerable Zarzours restaurant along with the mashed potatoes, pinto beans, slaw, black-eyed peas and pickled beets. Proprietor Shannon Fuller said it ... (click for more)

The Bradley County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a shooting on Carson Road SE in southeastern Bradley County. Deputies and detectives were on the scene. The victim was transported by LifeForce ... (click for more)



Rhonda Thurman "Ticked Off" That Brown Middle Teacher Allowed Protest Leader Marie Mott To Address Students

School Board member Rhonda Thurman says a county school teacher should not have allowed local protest leader Marie Mott to address students in a recent Zoom meeting. Ms. Thurman said, "I'm really ticked off that we would have time for this presentation from someone facing serious charges in court and who is under investigation by the TBI for threatening a local judge." Ms. ... (click for more)

Opinion

Now Is Not The Time To Go After Google

COVID-19 has taken a significant toll on the physical health of Tennessee men and women, but the pandemic has also taken a heavy financial toll. At the height of the pandemic, more than 15 percent of Tennessee workers found themselves without a job. Tech provides important, high- skilled, well-paying jobs for many Americans during a time when the economy is struggling to get back ... (click for more)

Roy Exum: Stewart Statue Will Stay

There is no doubt the Hamilton County Commissioners will respond negatively tomorrow when a petition that calls for the removal of a Civil War statue from the courthouse grounds is brought before the group. The nine-person board will likely defeat the petition by a very predictable 6-3 margin and, for what it’s worth, the Tennessee Historical Commission will almost certainly balk ... (click for more)

Sports

Mocs Offering Second-Screen Experience For WKU Game

The calendar year 2020 marks the first time since 1944 the University of Tennessee at Chattanooga will not host a home football game. In order to add some excitement to the lone contest of the fall this Saturday at Western Kentucky, UTC is offering a unique second-screen experience free to all fans. The "Mocs Homescreen" is a combination of UTC's Radio Broadcast on WFLI 97.7 ... (click for more)

Dan Fleser: Vols Situation Following Bewildering Kentucky Loss Gets Even Weirder

Tennessee’s 34-7 football loss to Kentucky on Saturday was bewildering in its nature and scope. The immediate fallout has done little to change the narrative. If anything, things got even weirder. After an offensive meltdown that featured almost as many turnovers (four) as points (seven), UT’s strongest first response was to fire its defensive line coach on Sunday. And Jimmy ... (click for more)


