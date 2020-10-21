October 21, 2020
Click here for the latest Bradley County arrest report. (click for more)
A suspect is in custody after a shooting in Bradley County on Tuesday night.
Colton Levi Swearengin has been charged with attempted second-degree murder and is in custody at the Bradley County ... (click for more)
Here is the latest Hamilton County arrest report:
BAKER, SAUNJAE
HOMELESS MILLER PARK CHATTANOOGA, 37403
Age at Arrest: 42 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
Booked for Previous ... (click for more)
A suspect is in custody after a shooting in Bradley County on Tuesday night.
Colton Levi Swearengin has been charged with attempted second-degree murder and is in custody at the Bradley County ail.
The Bradley County Sheriff’s Office is investigating the shooting on Carson Road SE in southeastern Bradley County that happened around 7 p.m.
The victim was transported by LifeForce. (click for more)
COVID-19 has taken a significant toll on the physical health of Tennessee men and women, but the pandemic has also taken a heavy financial toll. At the height of the pandemic, more than 15 percent of Tennessee workers found themselves without a job. Tech provides important, high- skilled, well-paying jobs for many Americans during a time when the economy is struggling to get back ... (click for more)
At first blush the news that Chattanooga’s largest public hospital ended its fiscal year with $35.3 million net income is miraculous, particularly when every hospital in America is reeling after being decimated by the curse of the COVID-19 virus. Far be it from me to cast doubt on a certified independent audit, and we all understand that $35.3 million net doesn’t include interest, ... (click for more)
The calendar year 2020 marks the first time since 1944 the University of Tennessee at Chattanooga will not host a home football game. In order to add some excitement to the lone contest of the fall this Saturday at Western Kentucky, UTC is offering a unique second-screen experience free to all fans.
The "Mocs Homescreen" is a combination of UTC's Radio Broadcast on WFLI 97.7 ... (click for more)
Tennessee’s 34-7 football loss to Kentucky on Saturday was bewildering in its nature and scope. The immediate fallout has done little to change the narrative.
If anything, things got even weirder. After an offensive meltdown that featured almost as many turnovers (four) as points (seven), UT’s strongest first response was to fire its defensive line coach on Sunday. And Jimmy ... (click for more)