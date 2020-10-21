Senator Alexander Says He Will Vote To Confirm Amy Coney Barrett

Senator Lamar Alexander said Wednesday he will vote to confirm Judge Amy Coney Barrett to the U.S. Supreme Court.

He said, “During her confirmation hearings, Judge Barrett demonstrated respect for the law, intelligence, good character and steady temperament. Having attended college in Tennessee and law school in Indiana, her background will strengthen the Supreme Court by making it more diverse.

She is well-qualified and has said she will decide cases based upon the law, not her personal views. Judge Barrett will be an excellent Associate Justice of the Supreme Court, and I will vote to confirm her nomination.

"Judge Amy Coney Barrett currently serves on the U.S. Court of Appeals for the Seventh Circuit. Judge Barrett was confirmed by the Senate on October 31, 2017, by a vote of 55 to 43.

"I supported Judge Barrett's nomination to the Seventh Circuit. Judge Barrett is a mother of seven, and if confirmed would become the youngest member currently serving on the Supreme Court."