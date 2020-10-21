 Wednesday, October 21, 2020 78.0°F   partly cloudy   Partly Cloudy

Breaking News


County Commission Votes 6-3 Not To Ask State Historical Commission To Remove Stewart Statue

Wednesday, October 21, 2020

The County Commission on Wednesday voted 6-3 not to ask the state Historical Commission to remove the statue of Confederate General A.P. Stewart from the lawn of the County Courthouse.

The majority included Chip Baker, Chester Bankston, Tim Boyd, Sabrena Smedley, Randy Fairbanks and Greg Martin.

Supporting the resolution were David Sharpe, Warren Mackey and Katherlyn Geter.

Commissioner Boyd had offered an amendment that would have created a Coalition of Stakeholders charged with examining all the monuments and markers on the courthouse property and make recommendations to the commission on which, if any, should be retained.

Others include memorials to Chief John Ross, county namesake Alexander Hamilton and a marker regarding a Baptist Church that was at the site.

That was defeated 5-4 with support from Commissioners Boyd, Geter, Sharpe and Mackey.

Commissioner Mackey said of the main vote, "I'm greatly saddened that we are going backward rather than into the 21st Century. 

He said if he was a businessman considering bringing a business to Chattanooga the presence of the statue might cause him to look elsewhere.

Commissioner Martin said he did not feel leaving the monument in place would have any effect on county economic development. He said, "People are not afraid of bronze and granite."

Commissioner Sharpe said the monument was a symbol of racism that should go. Saying he grew up under racist conditions, he said he now regrets racist comments he once made. He said, "I repent. I was wrong." He added, "It's time for us to make amends."

Commissioner Fairbanks said he had mixed feelings on the issue. He said his vote reflected 43 emails and calls he got - all in favor of not removing the marker.

 


October 21, 2020

Tennessee’s Unified Command To Conduct Weekend COVID-19 Testing Events In Rural Counties

October 21, 2020

AUDIO: County Commission Meeting 10/21/20

October 21, 2020

Latest Bradley County Arrest Report


Governor Bill Lee’s Unified Command Group will open drive through COVID-19 testing sites in three counties this Saturday to address rising case rates in Tennessee’s rural areas. “We’ve seen ... (click for more)

(click for more)

Click here for the latest Bradley County arrest report. (click for more)



Breaking News

Tennessee’s Unified Command To Conduct Weekend COVID-19 Testing Events In Rural Counties

Governor Bill Lee’s Unified Command Group will open drive through COVID-19 testing sites in three counties this Saturday to address rising case rates in Tennessee’s rural areas. “We’ve seen an upward trend in COVID cases in rural Tennessee that are cause for concern,” said Commissioner Lisa Piercey, MD, MBA, FAAP, Tennessee Department of Health. “Bringing back weekend drive ... (click for more)

AUDIO: County Commission Meeting 10/21/20

(click for more)

Opinion

Now Is Not The Time To Go After Google - And Response

COVID-19 has taken a significant toll on the physical health of Tennessee men and women, but the pandemic has also taken a heavy financial toll. At the height of the pandemic, more than 15 percent of Tennessee workers found themselves without a job. Tech provides important, high- skilled, well-paying jobs for many Americans during a time when the economy is struggling to get back ... (click for more)

Roy Exum: Erlanger Bets On Biden

At first blush the news that Chattanooga’s largest public hospital ended its fiscal year with $35.3 million net income is miraculous, particularly when every hospital in America is reeling after being decimated by the curse of the COVID-19 virus. Far be it from me to cast doubt on a certified independent audit, and we all understand that $35.3 million net doesn’t include interest, ... (click for more)

Sports

Mocs Offering Second-Screen Experience For WKU Game

The calendar year 2020 marks the first time since 1944 the University of Tennessee at Chattanooga will not host a home football game. In order to add some excitement to the lone contest of the fall this Saturday at Western Kentucky, UTC is offering a unique second-screen experience free to all fans. The "Mocs Homescreen" is a combination of UTC's Radio Broadcast on WFLI 97.7 ... (click for more)

Dan Fleser: Vols Situation Following Bewildering Kentucky Loss Gets Even Weirder

Tennessee’s 34-7 football loss to Kentucky on Saturday was bewildering in its nature and scope. The immediate fallout has done little to change the narrative. If anything, things got even weirder. After an offensive meltdown that featured almost as many turnovers (four) as points (seven), UT’s strongest first response was to fire its defensive line coach on Sunday. And Jimmy ... (click for more)


Happenings

Dining

Business

Student Scene

Church

Memories

Real Estate

Living Well

Outdoors