County Commission Votes 6-3 Not To Ask State Historical Commission To Remove Stewart Statue

The County Commission on Wednesday voted 6-3 not to ask the state Historical Commission to remove the statue of Confederate General A.P. Stewart from the lawn of the County Courthouse.

The majority included Chip Baker, Chester Bankston, Tim Boyd, Sabrena Smedley, Randy Fairbanks and Greg Martin.

Supporting the resolution were David Sharpe, Warren Mackey and Katherlyn Geter.

Commissioner Boyd had offered an amendment that would have created a Coalition of Stakeholders charged with examining all the monuments and markers on the courthouse property and make recommendations to the commission on which, if any, should be retained.

Others include memorials to Chief John Ross, county namesake Alexander Hamilton and a marker regarding a Baptist Church that was at the site.

That was defeated 5-4 with support from Commissioners Boyd, Geter, Sharpe and Mackey.

Commissioner Mackey said of the main vote, "I'm greatly saddened that we are going backward rather than into the 21st Century.

He said if he was a businessman considering bringing a business to Chattanooga the presence of the statue might cause him to look elsewhere.

Commissioner Martin said he did not feel leaving the monument in place would have any effect on county economic development. He said, "People are not afraid of bronze and granite."

Commissioner Sharpe said the monument was a symbol of racism that should go. Saying he grew up under racist conditions, he said he now regrets racist comments he once made. He said, "I repent. I was wrong." He added, "It's time for us to make amends."

Commissioner Fairbanks said he had mixed feelings on the issue. He said his vote reflected 43 emails and calls he got - all in favor of not removing the marker.