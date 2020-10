In preparation for slope repair, the W Road will be closed on Thursday in the 3900 block from 8:30 a.m. until 5 p.m.





Heavy equipment will be set up in the roadway and no traffic will be allowed through.





Residents living above the 3942 will be required to go up the mountain to Taft Highway to leave the W Road.





Those living below 3925 will be allowed to go down but not up.