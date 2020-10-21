Chattooga County Has Another COVID Death; Georgia Has 30 More Deaths
Wednesday, October 21, 2020
Georgia state health officials reported on Wednesday there have been an additional 30 deaths due to the coronavirus. The new total is 7704.
There were 1,312 new cases as that total reached 343,750 confirmed cases of coronavirus.
Hospitalizations are at 30,676, up 135 from Tuesday.
Here are the numbers by county:
Catoosa County: 1,361 cases, up 11; 20 deaths; 81 hospitalizations
Chattooga County: 888 cases, up 7; 28 deaths, up 1; 63 hospitalizations, down 1
Dade County: 335 cases, up 2; 5 deaths; 21 hospitalizations
Walker County: 1,795 cases, up 14; 43 deaths; 95 hospitalizations, up 2
Whitfield County: 5,175 cases, up 57; 63 deaths; 265 hospitalizations