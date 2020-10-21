Chattooga County Has Another COVID Death; Georgia Has 30 More Deaths

Georgia state health officials reported on Wednesday there have been an additional 30 deaths due to the coronavirus. The new total is 7704.There were 1,312 new cases as that total reached 343,750 confirmed cases of coronavirus.Hospitalizations are at 30,676, up 135 from Tuesday.Here are the numbers by county:Catoosa County: 1,361 cases, up 11; 20 deaths; 81 hospitalizationsChattooga County: 888 cases, up 7; 28 deaths, up 1; 63 hospitalizations, down 1Dade County: 335 cases, up 2; 5 deaths; 21 hospitalizationsWalker County: 1,795 cases, up 14; 43 deaths; 95 hospitalizations, up 2Whitfield County: 5,175 cases, up 57; 63 deaths; 265 hospitalizations

Latest Bradley County Arrest Report

W Road Closed Monday; Will Reopen As One Lane For At Least 60 Days

More Than 19,000 Tennesseeans Apply To Be Poll Officials For Election

Click here for the latest Bradley County arrest report. (click for more)

The Hamilton County Highway Department reports the W Road will be closed Monday from 8 a.m.-5 p.m. in order to finish staging equipment and to install traffic control for the slope stabilization ... (click for more)