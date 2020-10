Here is the latest Hamilton County arrest report:

ALLEN, RICHARD TYRON

2705 WOODSIDE ST. CHATTANOOGA, 37407

Age at Arrest: 29 years old

Arresting Agency: East Ridge

DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE

DRIVING WHILE SUSPENDED

CONTROLLED SUBSTANCES SCHEDULE VI CONTROLLED SUBST

POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA

CONTRIBUTING TO DELINQUENCY OF A CHILD

---

APPLING-STEWART, SHONDRICK CHRISTIAN

4002 LARA LN APT B CHATTANOOGA, 37416

Age at Arrest: 21 years old

Arresting Agency: Hamilton County

NONSUPPORT AND FLAGRANT NONSUPPORT

---

BARNACK, DENNIS J

5600 E BRAINERD RD SUITE B CHATTANOOGA, 37421

Age at Arrest: 46 years old

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga

INDECENT EXPOSURE

AGGRAVATED CRIMINAL TRESPASS

---

BEARD, LATASHIA DENISE

3059 DEE DR CHATTANOOGA, 37406

Age at Arrest: 41 years old

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga

CRIMINAL CONSPIRACY

CRIMINAL SIMULATION

---

BELL, JACOLBRE DARLINE

3709 CARL WHITE PL CHATTANOOGA, 37410

Age at Arrest: 26 years old

Arresting Agency: Hamilton County

AGGRAVATED ASSAULT DOMESTIC

VANDALISM/MALICIOUS MISCHIEF

---

DAVIS, DUSTIN COLBY

6756 ARIS LANE HIXSON, 37343

Age at Arrest: 30 years old

Arresting Agency: Hamilton County

THEFT OF PROPERTY OVER 1000

CRIMINAL CONSPIRACY

THEFT OF PROPERTY OVER 1000

THEFT OF PROPERTY

---

DAVIS, ZORAYA MONIQUE

1100 GROVE ST Chattanooga, 374023719

Age at Arrest: 27 years old

Arresting Agency: Hamilton County

POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE

SPEEDING

FINANCIAL RESPONSIBILITY

ALTERING, FALSIFYING OR FORGING EVIDENCES OF TITLE

DRIVING WITHOUT DRIVERS LICENSE / EXPIRED LICENSE

---

DEAN, EMILY MARIE

70 THARP DRIVE LA FAYETTE, 30728

Age at Arrest: 19 years old

Arresting Agency: Hamilton County

FUGITIVE (ARREST FOR CRIME IN ANOTHER STATE)

---

DILLION, SHANDRIKA DESHON

2451 6TH AVE CHATTANOOGA, 37407

Age at Arrest: 28 years old

Arresting Agency: Hamilton County

AGGRAVATED ASSAULT

---

ERICKSON, SEAN ALBERT

1521 SOUTH MACK SMITH ROAD EAST RIDGE, 37412

Age at Arrest: 32 years old

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga

CRIMINAL TRESPASSING

---

FRANCISCO, COREY ALLEN

2032 MERLIN DRIVE CHATTANOOGA, 37421

Age at Arrest: 32 years old

Arresting Agency: Hamilton County

Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)

---

GALUSHA, JORDAN RYAN

109 OGDEN ST ROSSVILLE, 30741

Age at Arrest: 22 years old

Arresting Agency: Hamilton County

VIOLATION OF PROBATION (SIMPLE POSSESSION OF CONTR

---

GARRETT, LEMONTE MICHAEL

3003 E 30TH ST CHATTANOOGA, 37407

Age at Arrest: 21 years old

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga

FAILURE TO APPEAR

---

GILBERT, KATHERINE DENISE

1521 SPRINGVALE RD CHATTANOOGA, 37412

Age at Arrest: 66 years old

Arresting Agency: East Ridge

VIOLATION CONDITIONS OF RELEASE

---

GOMEZ, FRANCISCO OROZCO

4312 2ND AVE CHATTANOOGA, 37407

Age at Arrest: 32 years old

Arresting Agency: Lookout Mountain

SPEEDING

DRIVING WITHOUT DRIVERS LICENSE / EXPIRED LICENSE

---

HAMPTON, RAMON

4371 GLENWOOD DRIVE DECATUR, 30032

Age at Arrest: 29 years old

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga

CRIMINAL CONSPIRACY

---

HEADRICK, BILL

1312 NORTH COURTLAND KOKOMO, 46901

Age at Arrest: 55 years old

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga

Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)

---

HITCHCOCK, MICHAEL LESLIE

3927 ARKWRIGHT ST LUPTON CITY, 37351

Age at Arrest: 50 years old

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga

DOMESTIC ASSAULT

VANDALISM/MALICIOUS MISCHIEF

VANDALISM/MALICIOUS MISCHIEF

---

JACOBS, JASON ANDREW

7541 121ST AVENUE LARGO, 33773

Age at Arrest: 35 years old

Arresting Agency: Hamilton County

CUSTODIAL INTERFERENCE

---

JARMAN, NAKISHA Q

4405 EXLEY CT LOUISVILLE, 40211

Age at Arrest: 37 years old

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga

CRIMINAL CONSPIRACY

---

JEFFRIES, JEREMIAH CORTEZ

2315 WHEELER AVE CHATTANOOGA, 37406

Age at Arrest: 25 years old

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga

AGGRAVATED DOMESTIC ASSAULT

THEFT OF PROPERTY UNDER 1000

---

JONES, FREDERICK ANDERSON

818 AUBREY AVE CHATTANOOGA, 37411

Age at Arrest: 27 years old

Arresting Agency:

DOMESTIC ASSAULT

VANDALISM/MALICIOUS MISCHIEF

---

KING, MITCHELL DALE

140 LINDA LANE CHICKAMAUGA, 30707

Age at Arrest: 64 years old

Arresting Agency: Hamilton County

DOMESTIC ASSAULT (SIMPLE)

---

LAMBERT, CHARLES WENDELL

727 E 11TH ST CHATTANOOGA, 37402

Age at Arrest: 55 years old

Arresting Agency: Hamilton County

VIOLATION OF PROBATION (POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED S

VIOLATION OF PROBATION (POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED S

---

LATULAS, LATAVYA ROSE

1501 KIPPY DRIVE CHATTANOOGA, 37421

Age at Arrest: 21 years old

Arresting Agency: Hamilton County

DOMESTIC ASSAULT

---

LEWIS, DESMOND DOMOND

1022 CAPITAL FUNDS CT NASHVILLE, 37217

Age at Arrest: 29 years old

Arresting Agency: Tenn Highway Patrol

DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE

---

MARSH, MIIESHA CALANDRIA

308 WERT ST CHATTANOOGA, 37405

Age at Arrest: 22 years old

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga

DOMESTIC ASSAULT

POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE

---

MCLEAN, JERRY R

203 SUMMITVILLE RD MANCHESTER, 37355

Age at Arrest: 53 years old

Arresting Agency: Federal Marshall

Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)

---

MENDEZ, ISRAEL J

1916 E 32ND ST CHATTANOOGA, 37407

Age at Arrest: 44 years old

Arresting Agency: Hamilton County

DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE

---

MERCIERS, BRETT LEE

1155 Lewis St Ne Cleveland, 373115664

Age at Arrest: 30 years old

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga

RESISTING ARREST OR OBSTRUCTION OF LEGAL PROCESS

LEAVING SCENE OF ACCIDENT W/DAMAGE TO VEHICLE

DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE

FELONY EVADING ARREST

RECKLESS DRIVING

SPEEDING

---

MOORE, ROBERT JOSEPH

3405 CURTIS ST CHATTANOOGA, 374061821

Age at Arrest: 39 years old

Arresting Agency: Federal Marshall

Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)

---

ODELL, JOSEPH

506 WESTFER ST LAYFEYTEE, 37766

Age at Arrest: 41 years old

Arresting Agency: Federal Marshall

Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)

---

OSBORNE, LATAWYNE D

409 HOUSTON ST KNOXVILLE, 37914

Age at Arrest: 36 years old

Arresting Agency: Federal Marshall

Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)

---

PALMER, GERALD A

1244 ROME RD SW CALHOUN, 30728

Age at Arrest: 39 years old

Arresting Agency: Hamilton County

VIOLATION OF PROBATION (FRADULENT USE OF DEBIT CAR

---

PARKER, RODNEY

1620 N CHESTER ROAD HIXSON, 37343

Age at Arrest: 32 years old

Arresting Agency: Hamilton County

DOMESTIC ASSAULT SIMPLE

---

PHILLIPS, WILLIAM LORENZO

2114 MILLASRD ROAD SODDY DAISY, 37343

Age at Arrest: 57 years old

Arresting Agency: Hamilton County

DOMESTIC ASSAULT

AGGRAVATED BURGLARY (OCCUPIED HABITATION)

FALSE IMPRISONMENT

---

PRUITT, REGINALD LEBRON

1505 CAROSUEL ROAD CHATTANOOGA, 37411

Age at Arrest: 62 years old

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga

POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA

---

RAMOS-RAMERIZ, SERGIO EVERILDO

2609 MARKET ST CHATTANOOGA, 37408

Age at Arrest: 32 years old

Arresting Agency: Hamilton County

LEAVING SCENE OF ACCIDENT (PARKED VEHICLE)

DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE

NO PROOF OF INSURANCE

FAILURE TO YIELD RIGHT-OF-WAY

EVADING ARREST

---

RAMSEY, WARDARIUS LAMONT

1009 S WILLOW ST CHATTANOOGA, 374044426

Age at Arrest: 21 years old

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga

DOMESTIC ASSAULT

AGGRAVATED BURGLARY (OCCUPIED HABITATION)

THEFT OF PROPERTY

---

REAGAN, JACOB IAN

580 COLES CHAPEL RD SPARTA, 38583

Age at Arrest: 34 years old

Arresting Agency: Hamilton County

VIOLATION OF PROBATION(EVADING ARREST)

---

ROBERTS, JESSIE DEAN

1703 WAYNE AVE South Pittsburg, 37380

Age at Arrest: 28 years old

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga

Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)

---

ROBINSON, CHASITY BRIANN

6524 SHIRLEY POND ROAD HARRISON, 37341

Age at Arrest: 23 years old

Arresting Agency: Hamilton County

SPEEDING

DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE

---

ROGERS, BRETT ALLEN

1515 SHAHAN LANE BIRCHWOOD, 37308

Age at Arrest: 29 years old

Arresting Agency: Hamilton County

DISORDERLY CONDUCT

---

SAUNDERS, CATHERINE CECILE

13151 SE 110TH CT APT 2 OCKLAWAHA, 32179

Age at Arrest: 42 years old

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga

PUBLIC INTOXICATION

---

SMITH, LARRY ONEAL

2706 NORTH ORCHARD KNOB AVENUE CHATTANOOGA, 37406

Age at Arrest: 32 years old

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga

UNLAWFUL CARRYING OR POSSESSING WEAPON

POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE

POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA

LIGHT LAW VIOLATION

---

STONE, JOSHUA DEWAYNE

9821 BIRCHWOOD PIKE HARRISON, 37341

Age at Arrest: 30 years old

Arresting Agency: Hamilton County

AGGRAVATED ASSAULT

POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA

---

TAYLOR, KENNETH LEBRON

1701 CAMBRIDGE DR CHATTANOOGA, 37411

Age at Arrest: 62 years old

Arresting Agency: Hamilton County

VIOLATION OF PROBATION (DOMESTIC ASSAULT)

---

TOWNSEND, LARONDA SHONTAYE

2404 EAST 5TH ST CHATTANOOGA, 37404

Age at Arrest: 43 years old

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga

THEFT OF PROPERTY

UNLAWFUL CARRYING OR POSSESSING WEAPON

---

VICK, SARKEIJA SHATINA

3932 ALEXIS CIR CHATTANOOGA, 37406

Age at Arrest: 27 years old

Arresting Agency: Hamilton County

FAILURE TO APPEAR

---

WITCHER, DESIREE LASHON

107 GOODSON AVE RED BANK, 37415

Age at Arrest: 24 years old

Arresting Agency: Chatt.

Housing Authority

POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE

---

WOODS, GEORGIA FELECIA

29 MARYLAND ST CHATTANOOGA, 37405

Age at Arrest: 52 years old

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga

POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA

---

YOUNG, JAMYA

5005 WOODLAND VIEW CIR CHATTANOOGA, 37410

Age at Arrest: 18 years old

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga

LEAVING SCENE OF ACCIDENT W/DAMAGE TO VEHICLE

FINANCIAL RESPONSIBILITY

DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE