Sheriff Jim Hammond Continues To Receive Treatment For COVID-19

Hamilton County Sheriff's Office Chief Deputy Austin Garrett offered the following statement regarding Sheriff Jim Hammond:

“Sheriff Jim Hammond is still receiving treatment for COVID-19 at a local medical facility under the recommendation of his physician.

"Sheriff Hammond’s condition continues to improve, but his oxygen levels and breathing will continue to be monitored.

He will begin treatment for his lungs today.

"We want to thank the community for the continuous outpouring of thoughts and prayers for the sheriff as he recovers.”