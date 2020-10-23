Cyrus Easley Charged With Attempted 2nd-Degree Murder In Shooting Of Devonte Hunter On Banks Road

Cyrus Easley, 25, has been charged with attempted second-degree murder in the shooting of Devonte Hunter, 25, at the Easley home on Banks Road.

Hamilton County Sheriff’s Office deputies were dispatched on Wednesday at approximately 2:45 p.m., to the 2800 block of Banks Road on a report of a shooting.

Upon arriving, deputies secured the scene and found that the victim had been transported by private vehicle to a local medical facility.

The shooting victim was identified as Devonte Hunter. He remains in a local hospital and was initially in critical condition.

Easley was being held at the Hamilton County Jail pending booking on outstanding warrants, as well as being charged with the unlawful possession of a firearm by a convicted felon arising from the incident. Then the attempted murder charge was added.



