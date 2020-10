Here is the latest Hamilton County arrest report:

BIRKHEAD, WILLIAM DOUGLAS

4508 PONTIAC DRIVE CHATTANOOGA, 37421

Age at Arrest: 34 years old

Arresting Agency: Hamilton County

DRUGS GENERAL CATEGORY FOR RESALE

DRUGS GENERAL CATEGORY FOR RESALE

DRUGS GENERAL CATEGORY FOR RESALE

POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA

RESISTING ARREST OR OBSTRUCTION OF LEGAL PROCESS

EVADING ARREST

---

CARDEN, WILLIAM EDWARD

142 UPPER EAST VALLEY RD PIKEVILLE, 37367

Age at Arrest: 37 years old

Arresting Agency: Soddy Daisy

Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)

---

CLARK, KEONTAE

2300 WINSOR STREET CHATTANOOGA, 37406

Age at Arrest: 18 years old

Arresting Agency: Hamilton County

VIOLATION OF PROBATION (RUNAWAY

VIOLATION OF PROBATION (FRAUDULENT USE OF CREDIT O

---

DADE, FERLANDO V

5639 EDGMON ROAD OOLTEWAH, 37363

Age at Arrest: 50 years old

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga

DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE BY CONSENT

---

DERRICK, TEAIR DAYVON

1811 E 4TH ST CHATTANOOGA, 37406

Age at Arrest: 24 years old

Arresting Agency: Hamilton County

MISUSE OF EVIDENCES OF REGISTRATION

EVADING ARREST

POSSESSION OF METH (SELL, DEL.

Here are the mug shots:



OR MANUFACTURING)OPEN CONTAINER LAWDRIVING WITHOUT DRIVERS LICENSE / EXPIRED LICENSERECKLESS DRIVING---DROUILLARD, BLAKE ALEXANDERHOMELESS SODDY DAISY, 37379Age at Arrest: 30 years oldArresting Agency: East RidgePUBLIC INTOXICATIONTHEFT OF PROPERTYAUTO BURGLARY---EASLEY, CYRUS JAMES2815 BANKS ROAD CHATTANOOGA, 37421Age at Arrest: 25 years oldArresting Agency: Hamilton CountyFELON UNL. CARRYING OR POSSESSING WEAPONDOMESTIC ASSAULTTHEFT OF PROPERTYVANDALISM/MALICIOUS MISCHIEF---EVANS, KAWANA NICOLE1449 W 55TH ST CHATTANOOGA, 37409Age at Arrest: 41 years oldArresting Agency: ChattanoogaPOSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIALIGHT LAW VIOLATIONFINANCIAL RESPONSIBILITYDRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE---GARLAND, GEORGE WILLIAM111 RUTH WAY SW CLEVELAND, 37311Age at Arrest: 48 years oldArresting Agency: East RidgeDRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE---GARRETT, TARIQ M2001 DUNCAN AVE CHATTANOOGA, 374043106Age at Arrest: 41 years oldArresting Agency: ChattanoogaDOMESTIC ASSAULTDOMESTIC ASSAULT---GERARDO, TORIBIO2603 GLENWOOD PKWY CHATTANOOGA, 37404Age at Arrest: 35 years oldArresting Agency: ChattanoogaBooked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)---GILDON, CURTIS ANTOINE8930 WEST INDIANOL AV PHEONIX, 85037Age at Arrest: 54 years oldArresting Agency: ChattanoogaDRIVING LEFT OF CENTER LINEDRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCELICENSE, EXPIRED DRIVER LICENSE---GREEN, FELICIA SHAWNTA3310 DELONG AVE CHATTANOOGA, 374101224Age at Arrest: 35 years oldArresting Agency: ChattanoogaCRIMINAL TRESPASSING---HARDEN, CHRISTOPHER JAMES8612 SNOW HILL ROAD OOLTEWAH, 37363Age at Arrest: 24 years oldArresting Agency: Hamilton CountyRECKLESS ENDANGERMENTLEAVING SCENE OF ACCIDENT W/DAMAGE TO VEHICLELEAVING SCENE ACCIDENT---HEATHINGTON, DAVID LEE608 N PARKDALE AVE CHATTANOOGA, 37411Age at Arrest: 56 years oldArresting Agency: ChattanoogaTHEFT OF PROPERTYTHEFT UNDER $1,000THEFT UNDER $1,000BURGLARY OF BUSINESSTHEFT OF PROPERTY UNDER $1,000.00AGGRAVATED ASSAULTBURGLARY---HUDGINS, JADARIUS1842 ROLLING WOOD SR CLEVELAND, 37311Age at Arrest: 27 years oldArresting Agency: Hamilton CountyBooked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)---JOHNSON, SHELLEY DANELLE3633 HELEN LANE APT A CHATTANOOGA, 37412Age at Arrest: 42 years oldArresting Agency: East RidgeASSAULT---LACEY-YOUNG, JAY DEVON5764 TAGGART DR HIXSON, 37343Age at Arrest: 24 years oldArresting Agency: East RidgeDOMESTIC ASSAULT---LEWIS, GREGORY WADE7101 LEVI RD HIXSON, 37343Age at Arrest: 44 years oldArresting Agency: Soddy DaisyRECKLESS ENDANGERMENT---LIMBAUGH, JOSEPH MARK23 CRABTREE LN ROCKWOOD, 378547008Age at Arrest: 43 years oldArresting Agency: ChattanoogaTHEFT OF PROPERTY OVER $2,500---MASSARO, JESSE ALLEN727 EAST 11TH STREET CHATTANOOGA, 37403Age at Arrest: 63 years oldArresting Agency: ChattanoogaPOSSESSION OF PROHIBITED WEAPONPOSSESSING A FIREARM WITH INTENT TO GO ARMEDPOSS. OF HANDGUN WHILE UNDER THE INFLUENCEPOSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIAPOSSESSION OF METH (SELL, DEL. OR MANUFACTURING)---MCCALLIE, GEORGE EDWARD7520 SHELBY CIRCLE EAST RIDGE, 37412Age at Arrest: 59 years oldArresting Agency: Hamilton CountyTHEFT OF PROPERTYCRIMINAL TRESPASSING---NEWBY, COREY D2710 NORTH ORCHARD KNOB AVENUE CHATTANOOGA, 37406Age at Arrest: 44 years oldArresting Agency: ChattanoogaDOMESTIC ASSAULT---NORWOOD, AMANDA G2425 ASHMORE AVENUE APT 11 CHATTANOOGA, 37415Age at Arrest: 44 years oldArresting Agency: ChattanoogaTHEFT OF PROPERTY---POWELL, DESMOND DONNELLHOMELESS CHATTANOOGA, 37407Age at Arrest: 23 years oldArresting Agency: ChattanoogaDOMESTIC ASSAULTAGGRAVATED BURGLARY (OCCUPIED HABITATION)CRIMINAL TRESPASSINGVANDALISM/MALICIOUS MISCHIEFDISORDERLY CONDUCT---RAINES, RUDY CORDELLHOMELESS CHATTANOOGA, 37403Age at Arrest: 50 years oldArresting Agency: ChattanoogaTHEFT OF PROPERTY OVER $1,000---RAINES, STORMIE DONYELLE4346 KAYLA CIRCLE CHATTANOOGA, 37415Age at Arrest: 27 years oldArresting Agency: Hamilton CountyTHEFT OF PROPERTY OVER $1,000POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCEPOSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA---REEVES, HOLLY TAYLOR1107 BOYNTON DRIVE RINGGOLD,Age at Arrest: 25 years oldArresting Agency: ChattanoogaVIOLATION OF PROBATION (POSS. OF HANDGUN WHILE UNDVIOLATION OF PROBATION (POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SVIOLATION OF PROBATION (THEFT OF PROPERTY OVER $10VIOLATION OF PROBATION (RESISTING ARREST OR OBSTRU---ROBINSON, COURTNEY TRUMINE119 ARLINGTON TER CHATTANOOGA, 374102208Age at Arrest: 36 years oldArresting Agency: ChattanoogaCRIMINAL SIMULATION---ROBINSON, DOMINIQUE CORTEZ551 DODSON AVE CHATTANOOGA, 37404Age at Arrest: 31 years oldArresting Agency:THEFT OF PROPERTY UNDER 1000FOLLOWING TOO CLOSELYDRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSEFINANCIAL RESPONSIBILITY---ROBINSON, TANISHA CHRISTINA3695 F CASCADE ROAD ATLANTA, 30331Age at Arrest: 41 years oldArresting Agency: ChattanoogaTHEFT OF PROPERTY (CONDUCT INVOLV.MERCHANDISE)---SAMPLER, IRA DOWNEY8406 EAST BRAINERD ROAD CHATTANOOGA, 37421Age at Arrest: 40 years oldArresting Agency: ChattanoogaVANDALISM/MALICIOUS MISCHIEF---SIMS, ISIAH4803 EDINBURG DR CHATTANOOGA, 37410Age at Arrest: 20 years oldArresting Agency: ChattanoogaDOMESTIC ASSAULT---SMITH, LEANDER ALEXANDER1725 STONE CASTLE DRIVE NE CLEVELAND, 37311Age at Arrest: 27 years oldArresting Agency: Red BankBooked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)---STALLION, SHANAYA A7854 OPAL DR CHATTNOOGA, 37406Age at Arrest: 21 years oldArresting Agency: ChattanoogaDRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCEFINANCIAL RESPONSIBILITY---STELLING, SCOTT C7841 HIXSON PIKE HIXSON, 37343Age at Arrest: 26 years oldArresting Agency: Hamilton CountyDRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCERECKLESS DRIVINGRECKLESS ENDANGERMENTSPEEDINGDRAG RACING---WALLIN, GLENN AARON224 ISBILL RD CHATTANOOGA, 37419Age at Arrest: 57 years oldArresting Agency: Signal MountainDRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSEFINANCIAL RESPONSIBILITY---WATSON, CHRISTINE913 STATELINE RD APT 606 EAST RIDGE, 37412Age at Arrest: 35 years oldArresting Agency:DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE---WOMBLE, ADAM EDWARD55 CHURCHHILL ROAD RINGGOLD, 30736Age at Arrest: 39 years oldArresting Agency: Collegedale PoliceBooked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)---ZAMORA, RUBEN MEGIEL3209 LIGHTFOOT MILL ROAD CHATTANOOGA, 37406Age at Arrest: 30 years oldArresting Agency: Hamilton CountyDRUGS GENERAL CATEGORY FOR RESALEDRUGS GENERAL CATEGORY FOR RESALEDRUGS GENERAL CATEGORY FOR RESALEPOSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA