Armed Forces Parade Rolls On Despite Pandemic

Thank you for your service - photo by Earl Freudenberg

The 71st annual Armed Forces Parade was held on Friday in downtown Chattanooga - despite the ongoing pandemic. Citizens lined Market Street to express their thanks to the men and woman who are in the military and to first responders.

Third District Congressman Chuck Fleischmann thanked Civilian Chairman Chris Dooley for staging the parade during this difficult time. Rep. Fleischmann said the Third District has always had strong support for our military and emergency workers.

The parade normally takes place in May but was delayed until fall this year because of COVID. As usual, the Chattanooga Police Department motorcycles opened the annual event.

There were over 60 units in the modified parade. There were no bands or marching units because of the virus.

The annual event is sponsored by the Chattanooga Area Veterans Council.