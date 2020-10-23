Tennessee Has 3,606 New COVID Cases, 65 Deaths; Hamilton County Has 104 New Cases

Hamilton County had no new deaths from the coronavirus on Friday, as the toll remained at 106. There were 104 new cases, compared to 131 on Thursday, bringing the total to 11,732.

There have been 10,675 people recover from the virus in the county, 91 percent, and there are 951active cases, up seven since Thursday.

There are currently 80 people hospitalized in Hamilton County, and three more suspected cases, from the virus. There are 36 Hamilton County residents hospitalized and 17 people in intensive care.

There were 3,606 new coronavirus cases in the state on Friday for a total of 241,513.



Tennessee had 65 more coronavirus deaths bringing the total to 3,076, state Health Department officials said.

The state currently has 1,248 people hospitalized from the virus, 52 fewer than on Thursday.

There have been 214,634 people who have recovered from the virus in Tennessee (89 percent).





Testing numbers are above 3.466 million across the state.

Here are the numbers by county:



Shelby County: 35,564 cases, up 672; 562 deaths, up 4



Davidson County: 30,982 cases, up 680; 333 deaths, up 3



Knox County: 12,398 cases, up 224; 89 deaths, up 1



Bledsoe County: 1,010 cases, up 11; 4 deaths



Bradley County: 3,519 cases, up 40; 23 deaths



Grundy County: 545 cases, up 10; 11 deaths



Marion County: 741 cases, up 17; 9 deaths



Meigs County: 306 cases, up 6; 6 deaths, up 1



Polk County: 492 cases, up 9; 13 deaths

Rhea County: 1,083 cases, up 20; 17 deaths, up 1

Sequatchie County: 338 cases, up 9; 4 deaths