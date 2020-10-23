 Friday, October 23, 2020 81.0°F   partly cloudy   Partly Cloudy

Tennessee Has 3,606 New COVID Cases, 65 Deaths; Hamilton County Has 104 New Cases

Friday, October 23, 2020

Hamilton County had no new deaths from the coronavirus on Friday, as the toll remained at 106. There were 104 new cases, compared to 131 on Thursday, bringing the total to 11,732. 

There have been 10,675 people recover from the virus in the county, 91 percent, and there are 951active cases, up seven since Thursday.

There are currently 80 people hospitalized in Hamilton County, and three more suspected cases, from the virus. There are 36 Hamilton County residents hospitalized and 17 people in intensive care. 

There were 3,606 new coronavirus cases in the state on Friday for a total of 241,513.

 

Tennessee had 65 more coronavirus deaths bringing the total to 3,076, state Health Department officials said. 

The state currently has 1,248 people hospitalized from the virus, 52 fewer than on Thursday.

There have been 214,634 people who have recovered from the virus in Tennessee (89 percent).


Testing numbers are above 3.466 million across the state. 

Here are the numbers by county:

Shelby County: 35,564 cases, up 672; 562 deaths, up 4

Davidson County: 30,982 cases, up 680; 333 deaths, up 3

Knox County: 12,398 cases, up 224; 89 deaths, up 1

Bledsoe County:  1,010 cases, up 11; 4 deaths

Bradley County: 3,519 cases, up 40; 23 deaths

Grundy County: 545 cases, up 10; 11 deaths

Marion County: 741 cases, up 17; 9 deaths

Meigs County: 306 cases, up 6; 6 deaths, up 1

Polk County: 492 cases, up 9; 13 deaths

Rhea County: 1,083 cases, up 20; 17 deaths, up 1

Sequatchie County: 338 cases, up 9; 4 deaths


October 23, 2020

Armed Forces Parade Rolls On Despite Pandemic

October 23, 2020

Cyrus Easley Charged With Attempted 2nd-Degree Murder In Shooting Of Devonte Hunter On Banks Road

October 23, 2020

Upcoming City Council Agenda For Tuesday


The 71st a nnual Armed Forces Parade was held on Friday in downtown Chattanooga - despite the ongoing pandemic. Citizens lined Market Street to express their thanks to the men and woman who are ... (click for more)

Cyrus Easley, 25, has been charged with attempted second-degree murder in the shooting of Devonte Hunter, 25, at the Easley home on Banks Road. Hamilton County Sheriff's Office deputies ... (click for more)

Here is the upcoming City Council agenda for Tuesday: I. Call to Order by Chairman Henderson. II. Pledge of Allegiance/Invocation (Councilman Oglesby). III. Special Presentation. ... (click for more)



Armed Forces Parade Rolls On Despite Pandemic

The 71st a nnual Armed Forces Parade was held on Friday in downtown Chattanooga - despite the ongoing pandemic. Citizens lined Market Street to express their thanks to the men and woman who are in the military and to first responders. Third District Congressman Chuck Fleischmann thanked Civilian Chairman Chris Dooley for staging the parade during this difficult time. Rep. Fleischmann ... (click for more)

Cyrus Easley Charged With Attempted 2nd-Degree Murder In Shooting Of Devonte Hunter On Banks Road

Cyrus Easley, 25, has been charged with attempted second-degree murder in the shooting of Devonte Hunter, 25, at the Easley home on Banks Road. Hamilton County Sheriff’s Office deputies were dispatched on Wednesday at approximately 2:45 p.m., to the 2800 block of Banks Road on a report of a shooting. Upon arriving, deputies secured the scene and found that the victim ... (click for more)

Opinion

The Courts' Role In Protecting Voting Rights

Nov. 3, Election Day, is right around the corner. Of course, voting is fundamental to elections. It is through voting we both give our consent to those we entrust to govern us and hold those governing us accountable. From our right to vote come many of our rights and freedoms. Every day seems to bring new stories about disputes over voting, many of which are pursued through lawsuits. ... (click for more)

Roy Exum: Faith, Family & Football

The most heralded player in any college football huddle is the one who got there via a “battlefield promotion.” These were always my personal favorites in the nearly 40 years I covered college football because, unlike a kid who head is swollen because some unknowing source decreed they were a “five star recruit” or a punk clown who changes his “commit” three times before his last ... (click for more)

Sports

Vols Set For Showdown With 2nd-Ranked Alabama

Tennessee will look to end its two-game skid this Saturday afternoon when the Vols host SEC rival Alabama at Neyland Stadium. Saturday's contest between the Vols and second-ranked Crimson Tide will mark the 103 rd meeting between the two storied programs. Tickets for Saturday's game are sold out. Gates open to the public two hours prior to kickoff at 1:30 p.m. BROADCAST ... (click for more)

Randy Smith: The 3rd Saturday In October

Since I became a Tennessee fan in the early 1960s, I have had very few happy "Third Saturdays in October." In fact, since 1960, Alabama has won 36 times, Tennessee 18 times, with three ties. In other words Tide fans have many more happy "Third Saturdays" than Vol fans have. In fact they've suffered for 13 straight years. I have five grandchildren and none of them were alive the ... (click for more)


