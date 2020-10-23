Here is the upcoming City Council agenda for Tuesday:

I. Call to Order by Chairman Henderson.



II. Pledge of Allegiance/Invocation (Councilman Oglesby).



III. Special Presentation.



IV. Minute Approval.



Order of Business for City Council



V. Ordinances – Final Reading:



PLANNING



a. An ordinance to amend Chattanooga City Code, Part II, Chapter 38, Zoning Ordinance, Article V. Zoning Regulations, Division 5. R-T/Z Residential Townhouse Zero Lot Line Zone to delete the maximum density requirements and to establish minimum lot size requirements for single-family detached and townhouse dwellings, and to permit a maximum of four dwellings on one lot within the Urban Overlay Zone.

(Added with permission of Vice-Chairman Smith) (Denied on 9/1/2020)PUBLIC WORKS AND TRANSPORTATIONTransportationb. MR-2020-0097 Judy Toney (Abandonment). An ordinance closing and abandoning the eastern right-of-way in the 1700 block of Green Hills Drive, as detailed on the attached map, subject to certain conditions. (Alternate Version)c. MR-2020-0095 Tim and Monique Lea (Abandonment). An ordinance closing and abandoning the unopened 5400 and 5500 blocks of Kentucky Avenue and the unopened 5500 block of Iowa Avenue, as detailed on the attached map, subject to certain conditions. (District 7) (Recommended for approval by Transportation)VI. Ordinances – First Reading: (None)VII. Resolutions:ECONOMIC AND COMMUNITY DEVELOPMENTa. A resolution authorizing the Mayor to execute a contract for sale and purchase, in substantially the form attached, with Ji Gong, LLC, for the acquisition of Tax Parcel No. 110F-A-018 on Adams Road for the amount of $222,175.00 and to execute all documents related to the transaction, with closing fees for an amount not to exceed $1,600.00, for a total amount not to exceed $223,775.00. (District 3)b. A resolution authorizing the Mayor or his designee to enter into an Agreement to Exercise Option to Renew, in substantially the form attached, with Animal Control Trust d/b/a McKamey Animal Center, to extend the agreement for animal control services for the term through June 30, 2022.HUMAN RESOURCESc. A resolution authorizing the Chief Human Resources Officer to enter into an agreement with Marathon Health, LLC to provide medical and wellness services to City employees, retirees, and their dependents, beginning November 3, 2020, for a three (3) year term with an optional renewal term of two (2) years at the approximate annual cost of $2.6 million.d. A resolution authorizing the Chief Human Resources Officer to enter into an agreement with BlueCross BlueShield of Tennessee to provide City Medicare Retirees with two (2) Medicare Advantage (BlueAdvantage) health plan options beginning January 1, 2021, for a three (3) year term with two (2) one (1) year renewal options, for an annual amount of approximately $3.5 million.e. A resolution authorizing the Chief Human Resources Officer to renew and amend the existing agreement with OnSite Rx, Inc. to provide onsite pharmacy services, to include mail order and on-the-job injury medications for City employees, retirees, and dependents covered under the City’s health plan, for the first of three (3) one (1) year renewal options, for an annual services fee of $20.32 per employee per month (PEPM), in addition to purchasing prescription and over-the-counter products through OnSite Rx, Inc. at the cost of approximately $8 million per year and paying applicable sales taxes at the approximate rate of $15,000.00 per year.LEGALf. A resolution authorizing the execution of an Intra-Governmental Funding Agreement with the Electric Power Board of Chattanooga (“EPB”), authorizing EPB to enter into an Interlocal Agreement with Hamilton County, Tennessee and authorizing EPB to enter into additional interlocal agreements all in connection with the HCS EDConnect Program for the Hamilton County School System.PUBLIC WORKS AND TRANSPORTATIONPublic Worksg. A resolution authorizing the Administrator for the Department of Public Works to award Contract No. D-17-008-201 to Integrated Properties, LLC of Chattanooga, TN, Brownfield Cleanup at the former Glover Tract-Riverwalk Trail, for the contract amount of $388,190.00, plus a contingency amount of $40,000.00, for an amount not to exceed $428,190.00. (District 7)h. A resolution authorizing the renewal of blanket Contract No. D-19-002-201 for Tower Construction Company of Chattanooga, TN, for demolition services for the Department of Economic and Community Development, for year two (2) year of a three (3) year blanket, for an amount not to exceed $415,000.00.Transportationi. A resolution authorizing the Administrator for the Department of Transportation to enter into an agreement with Integrated Properties, LLC relative to Contract No. T-19-003-201 for construction services associated with the CDBG sidewalk, in the amount of $825,361.93, with a contingency amount of $82,536.19, for a total amount of $907,898.12. (Districts 8 & 9)YOUTH AND FAMILY DEVELOPMENTj. A resolution authorizing the Administrator for the Department of Youth and Family Development to provide services to one hundred thirty-four (134) infant and toddler children through collaboration between Early Head Start – Child Care Partnerships Grant and the Chambliss Center for Children, Maurice Kirby Day Care Center, Newton Center, Childcare Network (Redlands Drive) and Signal Center, for an amount of $1,189,116.00.VIII. Purchases.IX. Committee Reports.X. Recognition of Persons Wishing to Address the Council.XI. Adjournment.TUESDAY, NOVEMBER 3, 2020 CITY COUNCIL AGENDA 6:00 PM1. Call to Order by Chairman Henderson.2. Pledge of Allegiance/Invocation (Councilman Byrd).3. Special Presentation.4. Minute Approval.Order of Business for City Council5. Ordinances - Final Reading: (None)6. Ordinances - First Reading: (None)7. Resolutions:PUBLIC WORKS AND TRANSPORTATIONPublic Worksa. A resolution authorizing the Administrator for the Department of Public Works to accept the qualifications for Contract No. S-20-004-100 on-call modeling and floodplain analysis services from (1) Stantec; (2) CDM Smith; (3) Woods Environment and Infrastructure Solutions, Inc.; (4) AECOM; and (5) S&ME and to enter into five (5) one (1) year blanket contracts with these professional firms subject to three (3) one-year renewal options for professional services estimated at $650,000.00 total annually for all five (5) professional firms for use by all departments.Transportationb. A resolution supporting Shift Transit for introducing a six (6) month PILOT for docked electric scooters into the existing Bike Chattanooga Public Bike Share Transit System.c. A resolution authorizing the approval of Change Order No. 1 for Talley Construction Co., Inc. relative to Contract No. T-20-002 for construction services associated with the Citywide resurfacing, for an increased amount of $1,181,162.40, for a revised contract amount of $8,622,946.11 and retaining the contingency of $744,178.37, for a revised total amount of $9,367,124.48.d. A resolution authorizing the Administrator for the Department of Transportation to apply for and, if awarded, accept a 2020-2021 Multimodal Access Grant from the Tennessee Department of Transportation, with the City’s contribution not to exceed $50,000.00, for an amount not to exceed $1 million.e. A resolution authorizing the approval of Change Order No. 1 for ASA Engineering & Consulting, Inc. relative to Contract No. T-14-002 for professional services associated with the construction engineering and inspection of retro-reflectivity sign project for various city streets in Chattanooga, for an increased amount of $21,314.76, for a total amount of $75,461.44.8. Purchases.9 Other Business. (Listed below)? Whole Foods Market Group, Inc. d/b/a Whole Foods Market - Certificate of Compliance (District 4)10. Committee Reports.11. Recognition of Persons Wishing to Address the Council.12. Adjournment.