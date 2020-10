Here is the latest Hamilton County arrest report:

ADAMS, GEOFFREY JEROME

1154 RIDGE TOP DR CHATTANOOGA, 37421

Age at Arrest: 41 years old

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga

VIOLATION OF ORDER OF PROTECTION OR RESTRAINING OR



BALLEW, JUSTIN MICHAEL

1017 ARMSTRONG RD CLEVELAND, 37323

Age at Arrest: 27 years old

Arresting Agency: Hamilton County

AGGRAVATED ASSAULT



BANKSTON, JESSICA S

129 ROGERS RD CHICKAMAUGA, 30707

Age at Arrest: 31 years old

Arresting Agency: Chatt.

Housing AuthorityPOSSESSION OF MARIJAUANPOSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIACRIMINAL TRESPASSINGBARNETT, MARY E196 PUENTE NE CLEVELAND, 37323Age at Arrest: 51 years oldArresting Agency: Collegedale PoliceBooked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)BILLUPS, TAWON LABRON4808 13TH AVENUE CHATTANOOGA, 37407Age at Arrest: 38 years oldArresting Agency: Hamilton CountyNONSUPPORT AND FLAGRANT NONSUPPORTNONSUPPORT AND FLAGRANT NONSUPPORTNONSUPPORT AND FLAGRANT NONSUPPORTNONSUPPORT AND FLAGRANT NONSUPPORTNONSUPPORT AND FLAGRANT NONSUPPORTNONSUPPORT AND FLAGRANT NONSUPPORTNONSUPPORT AND FLAGRANT NONSUPPORTNONSUPPORT AND FLAGRANT NONSUPPORTNONSUPPORT AND FLAGRANT NONSUPPORTBIUCKSON, BRIAN KEITH2014 FLINT HILL CHURCH ROAD SHELBY, 28152Age at Arrest: 34 years oldArresting Agency: Federal MarshallBooked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)BLAIR, JOE LOVELL124 NORTHLOVELL AVE CHATTANOOGA, 37411Age at Arrest: 26 years oldArresting Agency: ChattanoogaDOMESTIC ASSAULTBREWSTER, TIMOTHY RAY10043 DAYTON PIKE SODDY DAISY, 37379Age at Arrest: 38 years oldArresting Agency: Hamilton CountyVIOLATION OF PROBATION (POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SCABRERA, JOSUE10701 LORA LANE APT B OOLTEWAH, 37363Age at Arrest: 26 years oldArresting Agency: Lookout MountainIGNITION INTERLOCK VIOLATIONSPEEDINGREGISTRATION, EXPIREDFINANCIAL RESPONSIBILITYCALDWELL, KATHERINE SUZANNE1005 GREENS LAKE RD EAST RIDGE, 37412Age at Arrest: 46 years oldArresting Agency: East RidgePOSSESSION OF SCH IICARMICHAEL, MICHEAL S2023 OHIO AVENUE NW CLEVELAND, 37311Age at Arrest: 48 years oldArresting Agency: Hamilton CountyTHEFT OF PROPERTYTHEFT OF IDENTITYCARTER, ADRIAN NICOLE509 HAYMORE AVE CHATTANOOGA, 37411Age at Arrest: 37 years oldArresting Agency: Hamilton CountyVIO.DRIVERS LIC.LAW ( NOT IN POSSESSION) MUST APPERECKLESS DRIVING MUST APPEARCARTER, ERNEST COLEMAN1516 N CHAMBERLAIN AVE CHATTANOOGA, 37406Age at Arrest: 36 years oldArresting Agency: ChattanoogaAGGRAVATED ASSAULT DOMESTICAGGRAVATED BURGLARY (OCCUPIED HABITATION)CLAYWELL, KEITH WAYNE3918 BENNETT RD EAST RIDGE, 37412Age at Arrest: 54 years oldArresting Agency: East RidgePOSSESSION OF PROHIBITED WEAPONPOSS OF SCH II (METH)COLE, SANDRA MICHELLE1712 ALBERT LANE HIXSON, 37343Age at Arrest: 50 years oldArresting Agency: Soddy DaisyFUGITIVE CATOOSA COUNTYDANIELS, NICOLE RISEY1410 CLOVERDALE CIR CHATTANOOGA, 37407Age at Arrest: 37 years oldArresting Agency: Hamilton CountyFAILURE TO APPEARDUNN, LEIGHTON LEBRON4207 MICHIGAN AVE CHATTANOOGA, 374091349Age at Arrest: 35 years oldArresting Agency: ChattanoogaCRIMINAL TRESPASSINGPUBLIC INTOXICATIONPOSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCEPOSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIADUPREE, JAMES CORNELIUS3717 MARK TWAIN CIR CHATTANOOGA, 37406Age at Arrest: 34 years oldArresting Agency: Hamilton CountyKIDNAPPINGDOMESTIC ASSAULTINTERFERENCE WITH EMERGENCY CALLSEDDINGTON, DAVID D7046 Maplewood Ln Chattanooga, 374191806Age at Arrest: 34 years oldArresting Agency: ChattanoogaASSAULTCRIMINAL SIMULATIONPOSSESSING A FIREARM WITH INTENT TO GO ARMEDOBSTRUCTING HIGHWAY OR OTHER PASSAGEWAYPUBLIC INTOXICATIONFELIX, MELINDA SEBASTIAN3112 DEE DR CHATTANOOGA, 37406Age at Arrest: 30 years oldArresting Agency: ChattanoogaASSAULTDRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSEFLOYD, JAMES MATTHEW8502 HARTWELL LANE HIXSON, 37343Age at Arrest: 42 years oldArresting Agency: Hamilton CountyCRIMINAL IMPERSONATIONTHEFT OF SERVICES UNDER $1,000GILBERT, DANIELE9729 ROOKWOOD CIR COLLEGEDALE, 37363Age at Arrest: 46 years oldArresting Agency: Collegedale PoliceBooked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)GILLIAM, KEELEE PATRICIA79 NITUNA AVE ROSSVILLE, 30741Age at Arrest: 30 years oldArresting Agency: Hamilton CountyVIOLATION OF ORDER OF PROTECTION OR RESTRAINING ORGLENN, DEMETRI DEJUAN1512 GREENWOOD ROAD CHATTANOOGA, 37412Age at Arrest: 23 years oldArresting Agency: Hamilton CountyFUGITIVE (WALKER CO GA)GREEN, DAMON LAMONTHOMELESS CHATTANOOGA, 37406Age at Arrest: 36 years oldArresting Agency: Hamilton CountyPOSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCEPOSSESSING A FIREARM WITH INTENT TO GO ARMEDHARRIS, RONALD LEE1121 GROVE ST CHATTANOOGA, 37402Age at Arrest: 32 years oldArresting Agency: ChattanoogaPOSSESSING A FIREARM WITH INTENT TO GO ARMEDHUNZIKER, JAKE A3103 EAST 30TH STREET CHATTANOOGA, 37407Age at Arrest: 25 years oldArresting Agency: ChattanoogaPOSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCEPOSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIAHURT, GREGORY SHANEHOMELESS HARRISON, 37341Age at Arrest: 32 years oldArresting Agency: Hamilton CountyTHEFT OF PROPERTY OVER $1,000REGISTRATION, UNLAWFUL REMOVAL OF DECAL OR PLATEJINKS, ALEXENDRIA1211 SHERIDAN AVE CHATTANOOGA, 37406Age at Arrest: 18 years oldArresting Agency: ChattanoogaTHEFT OF PROPERTYBURGLARYJOFRE, JOHN OSWALD3714 NORMA DRIVE CHATTANOOGA, 37412Age at Arrest: 22 years oldArresting Agency: ChattanoogaAGGRAVATED ASSAULT (DOMESTIC)JOHNIGAN, DEVANTE DIJON6265 CHICKASAWHAY ST MARION, 39342Age at Arrest: 19 years oldArresting Agency: Hamilton CountyPOSSESSING A FIREARM WITH INTENT TO GO ARMEDPOSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIAJOHNS, WILLIAM RUPERT3409 KELLYS FERRY RD CHATTANOOGA, 37419Age at Arrest: 53 years oldArresting Agency: Hamilton CountyBooked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)JOHNSON, NOLAN D782 RIVERFRONT PKWY CHATTANOOGA, 374011629Age at Arrest: 24 years oldArresting Agency: Hamilton CountyAGGRAVATED ASSAULTPOSS.HANDGUN WHILE UNDER THE INFLUENCEJONES, MAURICE ALAN2702 GLASS STREET CHATTANOOGA, 37406Age at Arrest: 32 years oldArresting Agency: ChattanoogaVIOLATION OF PROBATION (SIMPLE ASSAULT)KILGORE, CODY A170 JUANITA ST DUNLAP, 37327Age at Arrest: 22 years oldArresting Agency: Soddy DaisyPOSSESSION OF SCHEDULE IVDRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSEPOSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIAKONRAD, KORI LYNEA185 NORTH SWEETBRIAR AVE CHATTANOOGA, 37411Age at Arrest: 28 years oldArresting Agency: East RidgePOSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCEPOSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIAKUNKEL, KOREY MICHAEL2400 EXECUTIVE PARK DRIVE CLEVLAND, 37312Age at Arrest: 32 years oldArresting Agency: Collegedale PoliceBooked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)LAND, JOHN PARKER20 LOGANS CHARGE ROSSVILEE, 30741Age at Arrest: 31 years oldArresting Agency: East RidgeEVADING ARRESTLANSDEN, AIRRONN JAMAR721 HARGRAVES AVE CHATTANOOGA, 37411Age at Arrest: 25 years oldArresting Agency: Hamilton CountyVIOLATION OF PROBATION (POSS OF METH)LATTA, MICHELLE GAIL3804 CUSCOWILLA TRL CHATTANOOGA, 37343Age at Arrest: 53 years oldArresting Agency: ChattanoogaRESISTING ARREST OR OBSTRUCTION OF LEGAL PROCESSLITZ, BILLIE ANNE6713 RAMSEY TOWN ROAD HARRISON, 37341Age at Arrest: 45 years oldArresting Agency: East RidgeVIOLATION OF PROBATION (ATT POSS MDMA RESALE)VIOLATION OF PROBATION (POSS METH RESALE)THEFT OF PROPERTYCRIMINAL CONSPIRACYMARTIN, JAMES JOSHUA2005 BENNETT AVE CHATTANOOGA, 37410Age at Arrest: 26 years oldArresting Agency: Federal MarshallBooked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)MARTIN, MICHAEL SHANEHOMELESS 727 EAST 11TH STEETT CHATTANOOGA, 37403Age at Arrest: 47 years oldArresting Agency: East RidgeDISORDERLY CONDUCTPUBLIC INTOXICATIONMAYES, KALEB AARON1333 CENORA LANE HIXSON, 37343Age at Arrest: 18 years oldArresting Agency: Hamilton CountyALTERATION OF ITEM'S PERMANENT NUMBERVANDALISM/MALICIOUS MISCHIEFCRIMINAL IMPERSONATIONPOSSESSING A FIREARM WITH INTENT TO GO ARMEDMCCOY, QUENTIN DAKOTA6501 HIDEAWAY RD OOLTEWAH, 37363Age at Arrest: 26 years oldArresting Agency: East RidgePOSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCETAMPERING WITH OR FABRICATING EVIDENCEMCPHERSON, LOGAN5748 TAGGART DR HIXSON, 37343Age at Arrest: 29 years oldArresting Agency: ChattanoogaVIOLATION OF PROBATION (POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SMOORE, MICHAEL L4715 BONNY OAKS DR CHATTANOOGA, 374163836Age at Arrest: 37 years oldArresting Agency: ChattanoogaPOSS. OF HANDGUN WHILE UNDER THE INFLUENCEBLOCKING OR IMPEDING THE FLOW OF TRAFFICRECKLESS DRIVINGDRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCERECKLESS ENDANGERMENTRECKLESS ENDANGERMENTMORROW, DERRICK MATTHEW544 EDWINS COVE LENOIR CITY, 37377Age at Arrest: 41 years oldArresting Agency: Hamilton CountyBooked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)NEAL, CHRISTOPHER ALLANHOMELESS CHATTANOOGA, 37421Age at Arrest: 29 years oldArresting Agency: ChattanoogaPUBLIC INTOXICATIONPOSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIAOLIVER, JUSTIN LEE630 CEDAR DR SE CLEVELAND, 37323Age at Arrest: 35 years oldArresting Agency: East RidgeDRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE 3RDVIOLATION OF ORDER OF PROTECTION OR RESTRAINING ORPOSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCEORTIZ, ELLIOTT NMN8266 DANUBE RD CHATTANOOGA, 37421Age at Arrest: 50 years oldArresting Agency: Hamilton CountyVIOLATION OF PROBATION (ATTEMPT POSSESSION OF HEROVIOLATION OF PROBATION (POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHEPARIS, DARRELL DEWAYNE2211 ELMENDORF ST CHATTANOOGA, 374063974Age at Arrest: 32 years oldArresting Agency: ChattanoogaDOMESTIC ASSAULTPARTRIDGE, MICHEAL ANTWON2236 TUNNELL BLVD CHATTANOOGA, 37411Age at Arrest: 39 years oldArresting Agency: Hamilton CountyNONSUPPORT AND FLAGRANT NONSUPPORTPESNELL, RICHARD ALLENHOMELESS CHATTANOOGA, 37410Age at Arrest: 32 years oldArresting Agency: ChattanoogaBooked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)RICHARDS, LINZEL LAMONTA3902 10TH AVE CHATTANOOGA, 374072717Age at Arrest: 22 years oldArresting Agency: ChattanoogaTHEFT OF PROPERTYPOSS OF FIREARM DURING A FELONYPOSSESSION OF MARIJUANA FOR RESALEPOSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIAPOSSESSING A FIREARM WITH INTENT TO GO ARMEDSANCHEZ, RAFAEL D737 GOLDEN PLACE CHATTANOOGA, 37415Age at Arrest: 18 years oldArresting Agency: ChattanoogaDOMESTIC ASSAULTSANCHEZ-VASQUEZ, MIGUELAge at Arrest: 18 years oldArresting Agency: Lookout MountainCRIMINAL SIMULATIONSCOTT, ALICIA FAYE1702 STANFIELF STREET CHATTANOOGA, 37406Age at Arrest: 40 years oldArresting Agency: Hamilton CountyFAILURE TO APPEARSEXTON, KELLY WAYNE3201 6TH AVENUE CHATTANOOGA, 37407Age at Arrest: 38 years oldArresting Agency: Soddy DaisyVIOLATION OF PROBATION ( FELONY POSS METH)SKIPWORTH, JEREMY SCOTT800 Moss St, Apt B Chattanooga, 37411Age at Arrest: 34 years oldArresting Agency: ChattanoogaDOMESTIC ASSAULT / AGGRAVATEDSMITH, ANTHONY DAVID11229 HIXSON PIKE LOT 81 SODDY DAISY, 37379Age at Arrest: 38 years oldArresting Agency:THEFT OF PROPERTY UNDER $1,000SUTTLES, ARLANDIS EUGENE1102 GROVE ST APT B CHATTANOOGA, 37402Age at Arrest: 28 years oldArresting Agency: ChattanoogaBooked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)TALLEY, ZACHARY TYLER335 PRINCE ROAD TRENT, 30752Age at Arrest: 24 years oldArresting Agency: ChattanoogaMANUFACTURE,DELIVERY, SALE OF METHPOSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIATHOMAS, DARYL CORLELL2209 BENNETT AVE CHATTANOOGA, 37404Age at Arrest: 26 years oldArresting Agency: ChattanoogaDRUGS GENERAL CATEGORY FOR RESALEPOSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIATOULIATOS, JOSEPH LUKE115 RIVIERA RD BIRMINGHAM, 35209Age at Arrest: 22 years oldArresting Agency: Lookout MountainSPEEDINGEVADING ARRESTOPEN CONTAINER LAWTEXTING WHILE DRIVINGPOSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIAWHATLEY, THOMAS ROOSEVELT4908 SAINT ELMO AVE CHATTANOOGA, 37409Age at Arrest: 56 years oldArresting Agency: ChattanoogaAGGRAVATED ASSAULTPUBLIC INTOXICATIONWHITE, LORENZO G4722 TASSIE LANE HIXSON, 37434Age at Arrest: 20 years oldArresting Agency: ChattanoogaDRUGS GENERAL CATEGORY FOR RESALEPOSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIAEXTRACTING MARIJUANA CONCENTRATESPEEDINGRECKLESS DRIVINGDRIVING WITHOUT DRIVERS LICENSE / EXPIRED LICENSEWOOD, DANIELLE LEE605 WEST 14TH ST CT CHATTANOOGA, 37402Age at Arrest: 40 years oldArresting Agency: East RidgeBooked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)YBARRA, ERNESTO670 ILLINOIS AVENUE DAYTON, 37324Age at Arrest: 18 years oldArresting Agency: ChattanoogaAGGRAVATED BURGLARY (OCCUPIED HABITATION)THEFT OF PROPERTY OVER 1000THEFT OF PROPERTYYOUNG, DANIEL LEEHOMELESS CHICKAMAUGA, 307073028Age at Arrest: 43 years oldArresting Agency: ChattanoogaCRIMINAL TRESPASSINGYOUNG, MALIK1210 POPLAR ST APT G CHATTANOOGA, 37402Age at Arrest: 24 years oldArresting Agency: ChattanoogaPOSSESSION OF MARIJUANA FOR RESALE

Here are the mug shots: