Man, 24, Shot Sunday Morning On Pierce Avenue

Sunday, October 25, 2020

A man, 24, was shot Sunday morning on Pierce Avenue.

At approximately 7:09 a.m., Chattanooga Police responded to 1100 Pierce Ave. on a report of a person shot. 

Upon arrival, officers located the man suffering from a gunshot wound and secured the scene.

 The victim was transported to a local hospital by Hamilton County EMS with a non-life threatening injury. 

 Investigators with the Violent Crimes Bureau responded to conduct an investigation.

 Chattanooga Police ask anyone with information regarding this incident to call 423 698-2525 or submit a tip via the CPD Mobile App. You can remain anonymous.


Tennessee Has 3,500 New COVID Cases; Hamilton County Has 109 New Cases

Georgia Reports 1 New Coronavirus Death; 1,318 New Cases

Tennessee Has 3,500 New COVID Cases; Hamilton County Has 109 New Cases

Hamilton County had no more deaths from the coronavirus on Sunday, as the toll remained at 108. There were 109 new cases, compared to 128 on Saturday, bringing the total to 11,969. There were 3,500 new coronavirus cases in the state on Sunday for a total of 247,587. Tennessee had 31 more coronavirus deaths bringing the total to 3,131, state Health Department officials ... (click for more)

Georgia Reports 1 New Coronavirus Death; 1,318 New Cases

Georgia state health officials reported on Sunday there has been one additional death due to the coronavirus. The new total is 7,809. There were 1,318 new cases as that total reached 350,923 confirmed cases of coronavirus. Hospitalizations are at 31,068, up 22 from Saturday. Here are the numbers by county: Catoosa County: 1,410 cases, up 23; 22 deaths; 84 hospitalizations ... (click for more)

The Courts' Role In Protecting Voting Rights

Nov. 3, Election Day, is right around the corner. Of course, voting is fundamental to elections. It is through voting we both give our consent to those we entrust to govern us and hold those governing us accountable. From our right to vote come many of our rights and freedoms. Every day seems to bring new stories about disputes over voting, many of which are pursued through lawsuits. ... (click for more)

Roy Exum: Trump’s $455 Billion Call

Late last fall, there was a story that got a lot of mileage and for good reason. Donald Trump’s economic trade policy of America First signaled that our President had the guts to say “enough is enough” to The Marshall Plan, which by all rights should have been discontinued about 50 years ago but was not. It enabled the countries we were eager to help following World War II to continue ... (click for more)

No. 2 Alabama Routs Tennessee At Home, 48-17

Tennessee got a pair of touchdown passes from senior quarterback Jarrett Guarantano and a career-best day from freshman wide receiver Jalin Hyatt , but it wasn't enough for the Vols to keep pace in a 48-17 setback to No. 2 Alabama at Neyland Stadium on Saturday. Guarantano, who had scoring passes of 38 yards to Hyatt and 27 yards to senior wide receiver Josh Palmer , finished ... (click for more)

Zeca Ends Career In CFC 1-0 Loss To Maryland Bobcats

For but a moment, it looked as if Zeca’s footballing skill would produce one last highlight in a career full of them. Standing with his back to the goal and down 1-0 to the Maryland Bobcats, the Chattanooga Football Club’s captain located the ball, flipped backwards, and took a bicycle kick. A storybook ending was being written in front of the Finley Stadium crowd who could not ... (click for more)


