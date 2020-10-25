Man, 24, Shot Sunday Morning On Pierce Avenue

A man, 24, was shot Sunday morning on Pierce Avenue.
At approximately 7:09 a.m., Chattanooga Police responded to 1100 Pierce Ave. on a report of a person shot.
Upon arrival, officers located the man suffering from a gunshot wound and secured the scene.
The victim was transported to a local hospital by Hamilton County EMS with a non-life threatening injury.
Investigators with the Violent Crimes Bureau responded to conduct an investigation.
Chattanooga Police ask anyone with information regarding this incident to call 423 698-2525 or submit a tip via the CPD Mobile App. You can remain anonymous.