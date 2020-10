Tennessee Has 3,500 New COVID Cases; Hamilton County Has 109 New Cases

Hamilton County had no more deaths from the coronavirus on Sunday, as the toll remained at 108. There were 109 new cases, compared to 128 on Saturday, bringing the total to 11,969.

There were 3,500 new coronavirus cases in the state on Sunday for a total of 247,587.



Tennessee had 31 more coronavirus deaths bringing the total to 3,131, state Health Department officials said.

The state currently has 973 people hospitalized from the virus, 276 fewer than on Saturday.

There have been 218,067 people who have recovered from the virus in Tennessee (88 percent).





Testing numbers are above 3.533 million across the state.

Here are the numbers by county:



Shelby County: 36,376 cases, up 623; 562 deaths



Davidson County: 31,748 cases, up 542; 337 deaths, up 1



Knox County: 12,738 cases, up 177; 89 deaths



Bledsoe County: 1,017 cases, up 6; 4 deaths



Bradley County: 3,587 cases, up 29; 23 deaths



Grundy County: 570 cases, up 17; 11 deaths



Marion County: 773 cases, up 26; 9 deaths



Meigs County: 327 cases, up 20; 6 deaths, up 1



Polk County: 511 cases, up 8; 13 deaths

Rhea County: 1,111 cases, up 18; 18 deaths, up 1

Sequatchie County: 346 cases, up 4; 2 deaths