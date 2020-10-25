Senator Blackburn: We Are Going To Confirm Judge Amy Coney Barrett To The U.S. Supreme Court

Senator Marsha Blackburn (R-Tenn.), a member of the Senate Judiciary Committee, spoke on the Senate floor ahead of Monday’s vote to confirm Judge Amy Coney Barrett to the Supreme Court.

She said, “My colleagues across the aisle who speak so frequently about diversity – and I agree, diversity is a strength, we should seek to hear all voices, that should be a goal – but, when it comes to diversity of viewpoint and hearing from a conservative woman, an independent woman, a right-of-center woman… when it comes to diversity of viewpoint, what do they do? They repeatedly choose intellectual isolation...

“We are going to confirm Judge Amy Coney Barrett to the U.S.

Supreme Court. And as we do this, we know that she is going to take that seat as a capable, competent, skilled jurist. And we know that she is going to be someone to sit on that court and, yes, she’s going to call balls and strikes.

“Our friends (across the aisle) need not worry about an era of conservative activism… What we want is a constitutionalist court that is going to be fair to everyone, and is focused on equality and justice for all.”

