Senator Blackburn: We Are Going To Confirm Judge Amy Coney Barrett To The U.S. Supreme Court

Sunday, October 25, 2020
Senator Marsha Blackburn
Senator Marsha Blackburn

Senator Marsha Blackburn (R-Tenn.), a member of the Senate Judiciary Committee, spoke on the Senate floor ahead of Monday’s vote to confirm Judge Amy Coney Barrett to the Supreme Court.

 

She said, “My colleagues across the aisle who speak so frequently about diversity – and I agree, diversity is a strength, we should seek to hear all voices, that should be a goal – but, when it comes to diversity of viewpoint and hearing from a conservative woman, an independent woman, a right-of-center woman… when it comes to diversity of viewpoint, what do they do? They repeatedly choose intellectual isolation...

 

“We are going to confirm Judge Amy Coney Barrett to the U.S.

Supreme Court. And as we do this, we know that she is going to take that seat as a capable, competent, skilled jurist. And we know that she is going to be someone to sit on that court and, yes, she’s going to call balls and strikes.

 

“Our friends (across the aisle) need not worry about an era of conservative activism… What we want is a constitutionalist court that is going to be fair to everyone, and is focused on equality and justice for all.”

 

To watch the full floor speech, click here.


October 25, 2020

Georgia Reports 1 New Coronavirus Death; 1,318 New Cases

October 25, 2020

Man, 24, Shot Sunday Morning On Pierce Avenue

October 25, 2020

Body Of Missing Kayaker Robert Young Is Recovered At Chickamauga Creek


Georgia state health officials reported on Sunday there has been one additional death due to the coronavirus. The new total is 7,809. There were 1,318 new cases as that total reached 350,923 ... (click for more)

A man, 24, was shot Sunday morning on Pierce Avenue. At approximately 7:09 a.m., Chattanooga Police responded to 1100 Pierce Ave. on a report of a person shot. Upon arrival, officers located ... (click for more)

The body of a missing kayaker, Robert “DJ” Young, 26, of Rossville, was recovered just before 1 p.m. from Chickamauga Creek. TWRA officers along with STARS Rescue Service, East Ridge Fire, ... (click for more)



Tennessee Has 3,500 New COVID Cases; Hamilton County Has 109 New Cases

Hamilton County had no more deaths from the coronavirus on Sunday, as the toll remained at 108. There were 109 new cases, compared to 128 on Saturday, bringing the total to 11,969. There were 3,500 new coronavirus cases in the state on Sunday for a total of 247,587. Tennessee had 31 more coronavirus deaths bringing the total to 3,131, state Health Department officials ... (click for more)

We Must Love

I feel it too. It is easy to hate. Maybe we could try harder to love. Hate seeps into our bones, rules our integrity, and convinces us to forsake those we love. Hate is toxic. It spreads to our neighbors; people we once trusted. It spreads to our coworkers and friends; people who once trusted us. We lose sight of what truly matters. That is what we have in common now. Is ... (click for more)

Roy Exum: Trump’s $455 Billion Call

Late last fall, there was a story that got a lot of mileage and for good reason. Donald Trump’s economic trade policy of America First signaled that our President had the guts to say “enough is enough” to The Marshall Plan, which by all rights should have been discontinued about 50 years ago but was not. It enabled the countries we were eager to help following World War II to continue ... (click for more)

No. 2 Alabama Routs Tennessee At Home, 48-17

Tennessee got a pair of touchdown passes from senior quarterback Jarrett Guarantano and a career-best day from freshman wide receiver Jalin Hyatt , but it wasn't enough for the Vols to keep pace in a 48-17 setback to No. 2 Alabama at Neyland Stadium on Saturday. Guarantano, who had scoring passes of 38 yards to Hyatt and 27 yards to senior wide receiver Josh Palmer , finished ... (click for more)

Zeca Ends Career In CFC 1-0 Loss To Maryland Bobcats

For but a moment, it looked as if Zeca’s footballing skill would produce one last highlight in a career full of them. Standing with his back to the goal and down 1-0 to the Maryland Bobcats, the Chattanooga Football Club’s captain located the ball, flipped backwards, and took a bicycle kick. A storybook ending was being written in front of the Finley Stadium crowd who could not ... (click for more)


