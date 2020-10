Here is the latest Hamilton County arrest report:

AARON, TIMOTHY LEE

390 LEDFORD RD CLEVELAND, 374062134

Age at Arrest: 46 years old

Arresting Agency: Collegedale Police

Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)

---

ACKLIN, MARQUAN D

209 TUNNEL BLVD CHATTANOOGA, 37411

Age at Arrest: 18 years old

Arresting Agency: East Ridge

CONTRIBUTING TO THE DELINQUENCY OF A MINOR

---

ADAMS, JOSEPH LEBRON

5314 SLAYTON AVE CHATTANOOGA, 37410

Age at Arrest: 34 years old

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga

POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE

REGISTRATION, DRIVING UNREGISTERED VEHICLE

STOP SIGN VIOLATION

DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE

IMPLIED CONSENT LAW - DRIVERS

DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE

---

BAKER, SCOTT G

730 GERMANTOWN CIRCLE APT 501 EAST RIDGE, 37412

Age at Arrest: 42 years old

Arresting Agency: Red Bank

DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE

---

BOYD, TRAVIS JUSTIN

5951 HUTTON LN HIXSON, 37343

Age at Arrest: 34 years old

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga

AGGRAVATED ROBBERY

---

BUCKNER, JOHNATHAN L

5001 DELAWARE DR CHATTANOOGA, 374122913

Age at Arrest: 19 years old

Arresting Agency: East Ridge

FELONY EVADING

THEFT OVER 10000

AGGRAVATED ASSAULT

RESISTING ARREST

HIT AND RUN

---

BUTTS, LEGRANDE AARON

2306 UNION AVENUE CHATTANOOGA, 37410

Age at Arrest: 56 years old

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga

VIOLATION OF PROBATION (DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENC

---

BYRD, DEONTA

1929 MAPLE HILLS WAY CHATTANOOGA, 374061570

Age at Arrest: 30 years old

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga

POSSESSING A FIREARM WITH INTENT TO GO ARMED

---

CHAPPLE, RHETT ALLAN

2007 IVY ST CHATTANOOGA, 37404

Age at Arrest: 46 years old

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga

SEAT BELT LAW VIOLATION

RESISTING ARREST OR OBSTRUCTION OF LEGAL PROCESS

OPEN CONTAINER LAW

NO PROOF OF INSURANCE

---

COLEMAN, CHRISTOPHER JAMAR

1305 MOSS DRIVE CHATTANOOGA, 37411

Age at Arrest: 31 years old

Arresting Agency: Hamilton County

Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)

---

EVANS, ANTONIO XAVIER

6065 ARLENA CIR CHATTANOOGA, 374212335

Age at Arrest: 26 years old

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga

TAMPERING WITH OR FABRICATING EVIDENCE

POSSESSING A FIREARM WITH INTENT TO GO ARMED

---

GABINO, ROBLERO

1318 SAN HSI DR EAST RIDGE,

Age at Arrest: 37 years old

Arresting Agency: Veterans Administration

DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE

DRIVING WITHOUT DRIVERS LICENSE / EXPIRED LICENSE

RESISTING ARREST OR OBSTRUCTION OF LEGAL PROCESS

---

GENTRY MCCORD, HALEIGH PAIGE

201 WAUHATCHIE PIKE CHATTANOOGA, 37419

Age at Arrest: 27 years old

Arresting Agency: Hamilton County

FUGITIVE (ARREST FOR CRIME IN ANOTHER STATE)

---

HARRIS, ERIC LEE

HOMELESS ,

Age at Arrest: 30 years old

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga

AGGRAVATED ASSAULT

THEFT OF PROPERTY

---

HATFIELD, STORMY NACOLE

3617 LAMAR AVENUE CHATTAOONGA, 37415

Age at Arrest: 26 years old

Arresting Agency: Red Bank

DOMESTIC ASSAULT (SIMPLE)

---

HESTER, KERMYCA

2801 TAYLOR STREET CHATTANOOGA, 37406

Age at Arrest: 20 years old

Arresting Agency: Hamilton County

FUGITIVE (CATOOSA COUNTY)

---

HOWELL, ERIC KYLE

745 2OTH ST NE CLEVELAND, 37321

Age at Arrest: 27 years old

Arresting Agency: Red Bank

DRIVING WHILE REVOKED FOR DUI

FELONY POSS.

OF METHPOSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIAPOSS. OF SCHED 4 NARCOTICS (XANAX)---JOHNSON, DAWSON DAKOTA RIVERS4117 14TH AVE CHATTANOOGA, 37404Age at Arrest: 21 years oldArresting Agency: ChattanoogaBURGLARY OF BUSINESS---JOHNSON, JEFFERY GLENN5407 SUNNYSIDE AVE CHATTANOOGA, 37409Age at Arrest: 36 years oldArresting Agency: Hamilton CountyVIOLATION OF PROBATION (POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED S---JONES, FREDRICK LAVON3809 MURRAY HILLS DR CHATTANOOGA, 374162921Age at Arrest: 61 years oldArresting Agency: ChattanoogaAGGRAVATED ASSAULT---MARCUM, JUSTIN W1501 ELY ROAD HIXSON, 37343Age at Arrest: 31 years oldArresting Agency: ChattanoogaDRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE---MEEKS, MATTHEW KYLE11046 LUKE RD SODDY DAISY, 37379Age at Arrest: 24 years oldArresting Agency: Hamilton CountyAGGRAVATED ASSAULTRECKLESS ENDANGERMENT---PENDERGRASS, BRIDGET MARIE727 E 11TH ST CHATTANOOGA, 374033104Age at Arrest: 51 years oldArresting Agency: ChattanoogaDISORDERLY CONDUCTPUBLIC INTOXICATION---PITTS, ARRAS LAMAR4511 HAYNES LN CHATTANOOGA, 374162623Age at Arrest: 24 years oldArresting Agency: East RidgePOSSESSION OF SCHEDULE IV FOR RESALEPOSSESSION OF METH (SELL, DEL. OR MANUFACTURING)POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIAASSAULTRESISTING STOP, FRIST, HALT, ARREST OR SEARCHESCAPEDRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCEDRIVING WHILE IN POSSESSION OF METHAMPHETAMINE 5 G---PRITCHETT, JUSTIN C30 ADAM GAGE CT ROCK SPRING, 30739Age at Arrest: 24 years oldArresting Agency: Tenn Highway PatrolDRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE---SANDERFER, LAKESHA DONYETTA2003 E 13TH ST CHATTANOOGA, 37404Age at Arrest: 31 years oldArresting Agency: Hamilton CountyVANDALISM/MALICIOUS MISCHIEF (DOMESTIC)---SAUNDERS, JORDAN ROYCE4904 13TH AVE CHATTANOOGA, 37407Age at Arrest: 21 years oldArresting Agency: ChattanoogaTHEFT OF PROPERTY OVER $1,000---SHAFFNER, BRITNEY NICOLE3410 LAND ST EAST RIDGE, 37412Age at Arrest: 23 years oldArresting Agency: Hamilton CountyFUGITIVE (ARREST FOR CRIME IN CATOOSA CO, GA)---SHROPSHIRE, MARCUS DEWAYNE425 W 38TH ST CHATTANOOGA, 37407Age at Arrest: 30 years oldArresting Agency: ChattanoogaVANDALISM/MALICIOUS MISCHIEF---STANDIFER, MATINA RENEA NICOLE785 WINDING HILLS LANE HIXSON, 37343Age at Arrest: 28 years oldArresting Agency: ChattanoogaSPEEDING---TORAN, ADRAIN D6113 ATLANTA AVE CHATTANOOGA, 37421Age at Arrest: 19 years oldArresting Agency: East RidgeCONTRIBUTING TO DELINQUENCYPOSSESSION DRUGS- FELONY---TRAMMELL, DEKENDRICK LAMAR5139 Woodland View Cir Chattanooga, 374102167Age at Arrest: 26 years oldArresting Agency: ChattanoogaTAMPERING WITH OR FABRICATING EVIDENCEPOSSESSING A FIREARM WITH INTENT TO GO ARMED---WILCOX, MICHAEL THOMAS6717 SHIRLEY POND ROAD HARRISON, 37341Age at Arrest: 42 years oldArresting Agency: ChattanoogaBURGLARY OF BUSINESSEVADING ARREST