Early Voting Ends On Thursday; Almost 73,000 Have Already Voted In Hamilton County

Tennesseans planning to vote early for the Presidential election have until this Thursday, to cast their ballots. Election Day is Tuesday, Nov. 3.

In Hamilton County almost 73,000 had already voted by Saturday afternoon - with long lines at each of the four early voting sites.

That included 58,253 who voted early and 14,668 who sent in ballots by mail.

“We have seen high turnout numbers during early voting, and I urge Tennesseans to take advantage of these final days of early voting,” said Secretary of State Tre Hargett.

During early voting and on Election Day, Tennesseans are encouraged to wear a face covering and maintain a six-foot distance from poll officials and other voters. Voters should expect to see signs with further safety instructions at their polling locations. All poll officials will be wearing face coverings and will be trained in social distancing measures.

GoVoteTN app or online at . Download the free GoVoteTN app in the App Store or Google Play. Voters can find early voting and Election Day voting locations, view and mark sample ballots and much more with theor online at GoVoteTN.com . Download the free GoVoteTN app in the App Store or Google Play.

sos.tn.gov by calling toll free 1-877-850-4959. Tennesseans voting early or on Election Day should remember to bring valid photo identification with them to the polls. A driver's license or photo ID issued by the Tennessee Department of Safety and Homeland Security, by Tennessee state government or by the federal government are acceptable even if they are expired. College student IDs are not acceptable. More information about what types of ID are acceptable can be found onby calling toll free 1-877-850-4959.