Early Voting Ends On Thursday; Almost 73,000 Have Already Voted In Hamilton County

Monday, October 26, 2020
Tennesseans planning to vote early for the Presidential election have until this Thursday, to cast their ballots. Election Day is Tuesday, Nov. 3.

In Hamilton County almost 73,000 had already voted by Saturday afternoon - with long lines at each of the four early voting sites.

That included 58,253 who voted early and 14,668 who sent in ballots by mail.

“We have seen high turnout numbers during early voting, and I urge Tennesseans to take advantage of these final days of early voting,” said Secretary of State Tre Hargett. 
 
During early voting and on Election Day, Tennesseans are encouraged to wear a face covering and maintain a six-foot distance from poll officials and other voters.
Voters should expect to see signs with further safety instructions at their polling locations. All poll officials will be wearing face coverings and will be trained in social distancing measures.
 
Voters can find early voting and Election Day voting locations, view and mark sample ballots and much more with the GoVoteTN app or online at GoVoteTN.com. Download the free GoVoteTN app in the App Store or Google Play.
 
Tennesseans voting early or on Election Day should remember to bring valid photo identification with them to the polls. A driver's license or photo ID issued by the Tennessee Department of Safety and Homeland Security, by Tennessee state government or by the federal government are acceptable even if they are expired. College student IDs are not acceptable. More information about what types of ID are acceptable can be found on sos.tn.gov by calling toll free 1-877-850-4959.
 
 
For election updates, follow the Secretary of State’s social media channels Twitter: @SecTreHargett, Facebook: Tennessee Secretary of State and Instagram: @tnsecofstate.
 
For questions about early voting in Tennessee, go to GoVoteTN.com or call the Division of Elections toll-free at 1-877-850-4959.

October 26, 2020

Georgia Has An Additional 958 Coronavirus Cases; 18 More Deaths

Georgia state health officials reported on Monday there have been 18 additional deaths due to the coronavirus. The new total is 7,827. There were 958 new cases as that total reached 351,881 confirmed cases of coronavirus. Hospitalizations are at 31,087, up 19 from Sunday. Here are the numbers by county: Catoosa County: 1,413 cases, up 3; 22 deaths; 84 hospitalizations ... (click for more)

Latest Bradley County Arrest Report

Click here for the latest Bradley County arrest report. (click for more)

We Must Love

I feel it too. It is easy to hate. Maybe we could try harder to love. Hate seeps into our bones, rules our integrity, and convinces us to forsake those we love. Hate is toxic. It spreads to our neighbors; people we once trusted. It spreads to our coworkers and friends; people who once trusted us. We lose sight of what truly matters. That is what we have in common now. Is ... (click for more)

Roy Exum: Our Conservative Justice

Sometimes forgiveness is a mighty hard thing for me. This is to say of all the politicians who have ever made it to the top of the heap, I have a bitter taste in particular for Tennessee Senator Marsha Blackburn. Some years ago I learned about the filthiest bunch of slime ever known in Tennessee – the despicable louts who intentionally maim our great Walking Horse breed for a cheap ... (click for more)

Roadrunners Come Up Short In Bid For Fifth-Straight Bojangles Tennessee Intercollegiate Title

The Roadrunners didn't get their fifth-straight win in the event, but they made a furious comeback that came up just short as Dalton State finished 2 nd with an 869 (+5) in the Bojangles Tennessee Intercollegiate at The Links at Kahite in Vonore, Tenn. on Saturday and Sunday. Host Tennessee Wesleyan finished in 1 st at 863 (-1), just 6 strokes in front of the Roadrunners. Reinhardt ... (click for more)

Lady Roadrunner Cross Country Team Edged 37-38 Southeastern At South Carolina Meet

The Roadrunners traveled to Bluffton, South Carolina in search of good NAIA competition. They found it in 17th-ranked Southeastern (Fla.). The race was intense and was a nail biter for the full five kilometers. The Lady Birds ran well but came up one point short of beating Southeastern. The final tally was 37 to 38, with both teams easily outpacing third place Ave Maria (Fla.) who ... (click for more)


