13-Year-Old Boy Injured Monday Afternoon In Drive-By Shooting On Central Avenue

Tuesday, October 27, 2020

A 13-year-old boy was shot Monday around 4:48 p.m. on Central Avenue.

Police located the victim at the 5200 block on Slayton Avenue and determined he had run from the actual crime scene in the 5300 block of Central Avenue.

The victim was taken to a local hospital by Hamilton County EMS for treatment of a non-life-threatening gunshot wound. 

Officers secured the crime scene on Central Avenue. Police were told the teen was walking in the area when an unidentified person in a passing vehicle slowed down and shot him. 

Chattanooga Police ask anyone with information regarding this incident to call 423-698-2525 or submit a tip via the CPD Mobile App. You can remain anonymous.



October 27, 2020

Associate Of Man Charged In Fire That Burned 2 Officers Is Taken Into Custody

October 27, 2020

Latest Hamilton County Arrest Report

October 26, 2020

Work Continues On Damaged Gas Line On Dayton Boulevard


A suspect in a burglary that led to Robert Allen Vandergriff’s arson in which two officers suffered burns has now been arrested. A Hixson Pike resident reported a burglary to his storage unit ... (click for more)

Here is the latest Hamilton County arrest report: ANDERSON, JOHN CARTER 8928 PRAIRE SCHOONER CIR SODDY DAISY, 37379 Age at Arrest: 18 years old Arresting Agency: Hamilton County DRINKING ... (click for more)

Repairs continue on the natural gas main damaged last week by a contractor working on a digging project unrelated to Chattanooga Gas near the 5500 block of Dayton Boulevard. Natural gas service, ... (click for more)



Associate Of Man Charged In Fire That Burned 2 Officers Is Taken Into Custody

A suspect in a burglary that led to Robert Allen Vandergriff’s arson in which two officers suffered burns has now been arrested. A Hixson Pike resident reported a burglary to his storage unit in August. He told police that the previous day, the door to his storage unit was damaged, but not destroyed to the point where items could be stolen. Police said security footage of ... (click for more)

Latest Hamilton County Arrest Report

Here is the latest Hamilton County arrest report: ANDERSON, JOHN CARTER 8928 PRAIRE SCHOONER CIR SODDY DAISY, 37379 Age at Arrest: 18 years old Arresting Agency: Hamilton County DRINKING UNDER AGE/SELL ALCOHOL TO MINOR --- BENNETT, MARK WENDALL 4709 COLONIAL CHATTANOOGA, 37411 Age at Arrest: 51 years old Arresting Agency: Chattanooga FAILURE TO APPEAR --- ... (click for more)

Opinion

We Must Love

I feel it too. It is easy to hate. Maybe we could try harder to love. Hate seeps into our bones, rules our integrity, and convinces us to forsake those we love. Hate is toxic. It spreads to our neighbors; people we once trusted. It spreads to our coworkers and friends; people who once trusted us. We lose sight of what truly matters. That is what we have in common now. Is ... (click for more)

Roy Exum: Trump & The J-Word

There have been a bunch of times in my half-century as a writer when people – especially other writers – have called me out for being different. That in itself isn’t a bad thing (I rather like it), but Alf Van Hoose, the legendary sports editor, told me once in a crowd, “You are a rarity … you’ll put the word ‘Jesus’ in a paragraph, and I appreciate that.” But it’s true - the scariest ... (click for more)

Sports

Roadrunners Come Up Short In Bid For Fifth-Straight Bojangles Tennessee Intercollegiate Title

The Roadrunners didn't get their fifth-straight win in the event, but they made a furious comeback that came up just short as Dalton State finished 2 nd with an 869 (+5) in the Bojangles Tennessee Intercollegiate at The Links at Kahite in Vonore, Tenn. on Saturday and Sunday. Host Tennessee Wesleyan finished in 1 st at 863 (-1), just 6 strokes in front of the Roadrunners. Reinhardt ... (click for more)

Lady Roadrunner Cross Country Team Edged 37-38 Southeastern At South Carolina Meet

The Roadrunners traveled to Bluffton, South Carolina in search of good NAIA competition. They found it in 17th-ranked Southeastern (Fla.). The race was intense and was a nail biter for the full five kilometers. The Lady Birds ran well but came up one point short of beating Southeastern. The final tally was 37 to 38, with both teams easily outpacing third place Ave Maria (Fla.) who ... (click for more)


