13-Year-Old Boy Injured Monday Afternoon In Drive-By Shooting On Central Avenue

A 13-year-old boy was shot Monday around 4:48 p.m. on Central Avenue.



Police located the victim at the 5200 block on Slayton Avenue and determined he had run from the actual crime scene in the 5300 block of Central Avenue.



The victim was taken to a local hospital by Hamilton County EMS for treatment of a non-life-threatening gunshot wound.



Officers secured the crime scene on Central Avenue. Police were told the teen was walking in the area when an unidentified person in a passing vehicle slowed down and shot him.

Chattanooga Police ask anyone with information regarding this incident to call 423-698-2525 or submit a tip via the CPD Mobile App. You can remain anonymous.