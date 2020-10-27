October 27, 2020
Hamilton County had one more death from the coronavirus on Tuesday, as the toll climbed to 110. There were 133 new cases, compared to 100 on Monday, bringing the total to 12,202. There have been 100 or more new cases in Hamilton County for the last seven days.
There have been 10,978 people recover from the virus in the county, 90 percent, and there are currently 1,144 active ... (click for more)
Georgia state health officials reported on Tuesday there have been 17 additional deaths due to the coronavirus. The new total is 7,844.
There were 1,491 new cases as that total reached 353,372 confirmed cases of coronavirus.
Hospitalizations are at 31,256, up 169 from Monday.
Here are the numbers by county:
Catoosa County: 1,429 cases, up 16; 22 deaths; 84 hospitalizations ... (click for more)
I feel it too. It is easy to hate. Maybe we could try harder to love.
Hate seeps into our bones, rules our integrity, and convinces us to forsake those we love.
Hate is toxic. It spreads to our neighbors; people we once trusted. It spreads to our coworkers and friends; people who once trusted us. We lose sight of what truly matters. That is what we have in common now. Is ... (click for more)
There have been a bunch of times in my half-century as a writer when people – especially other writers – have called me out for being different. That in itself isn’t a bad thing (I rather like it), but Alf Van Hoose, the legendary sports editor, told me once in a crowd, “You are a rarity … you’ll put the word ‘Jesus’ in a paragraph, and I appreciate that.” But it’s true - the scariest ... (click for more)
The Roadrunners didn't get their fifth-straight win in the event, but they made a furious comeback that came up just short as Dalton State finished 2 nd with an 869 (+5) in the Bojangles Tennessee Intercollegiate at The Links at Kahite in Vonore, Tenn. on Saturday and Sunday.
Host Tennessee Wesleyan finished in 1 st at 863 (-1), just 6 strokes in front of the Roadrunners. Reinhardt ... (click for more)
The Roadrunners traveled to Bluffton, South Carolina in search of good NAIA competition. They found it in 17th-ranked Southeastern (Fla.). The race was intense and was a nail biter for the full five kilometers. The Lady Birds ran well but came up one point short of beating Southeastern. The final tally was 37 to 38, with both teams easily outpacing third place Ave Maria (Fla.) who ... (click for more)