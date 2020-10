Hamilton County COVID Cases Increase By 133 And 1 More Death

Hamilton County had one more death from the coronavirus on Tuesday, as the toll climbed to 110. There were 133 new cases, compared to 100 on Monday, bringing the total to 12,202. There have been 100 or more new cases in Hamilton County for the last seven days.

There have been 10,978 people recover from the virus in the county, 90 percent, and there are currently 1,144 active cases, up from 1,079 on Monday.

Hamilton County has 87 people hospitalized from COVID-19, plus three more suspected cases. Of those, 37 are county residents. There are 21 people in intensive care.

There were 1,908 new coronavirus cases in the state on Tuesday for a total of 251,774.



Tennessee had 44 more coronavirus deaths bringing the total to 3,207, state Health Department officials said.

The state currently has 1,223 people hospitalized from the virus, 96 fewer than on Monday.

There have been 222,348 people who have recovered from the virus in Tennessee (88 percent).





Testing numbers are above 3.573 million across the state.

Here are the numbers by county:



Shelby County: 36,855 cases, up 170; 568 deaths, up 3



Davidson County: 32,175 cases, up 200; 341 deaths, down 2



Knox County: 12,956 cases, up 108; 92 deaths, up 1



Bledsoe County: 1,026 cases; 4 deaths



Bradley County: 3,641 cases, up 22; 23 deaths



Grundy County: 578 cases, up 3; 11 deaths



Marion County: 794 cases, up 11; 10 deaths, up 1



Meigs County: 330 cases, up 1; 6 deaths



Polk County: 527 cases, up 10; 13 deaths

Rhea County: 1,130 cases, up 6; 18 deaths

Sequatchie County: 357 cases, up 10; 2 deaths