Bus Driver, 7-Year-Old Girl Killed In Meigs County School Bus Crash; 5 Other Children Sent To Hospital, Including 1 In Critical Condition; Utility Truck Lost Control And Hit Bus Head-On

Tuesday, October 27, 2020

The bus driver and a seven-year-old girl were killed when a Meigs County school bus collided with a utility vehicle on Highway 58 near the Bradley County line late Tuesday afternoon.

Five other children were sent to Children's Hospital in Chattanooga, including one in critical condition.

The Tennessee Highway Patrol said the driver of the electric truck went out of control going northbound, then over-corrected and wound up in the same lane as the southbound school bus with 22 children aboard.

Photos from the scene showed the front of the school bus demolished with all the front glass shattered. The utility truck wound up nearby at a side road.

The wreck was in a curve of Highway 58.

Emergency personnel were transporting injured persons by ambulance as well as helicopter.  

 Blood Assurance said it would keep all its outlets open through 10 p.m. to help supply blood for the injured. 

The wreck was at 7751 Highway 58, north of the intersection with Lamontville Road.

Meigs County Schools said Bus #12-1 was taking children home on the afternoon route on Highway 58 south. School officials said, "At present all families have been notified and children have returned home with a family member or were taken to area hospitals for treatment."

Students on the bus were sent to Meigs South Elementary School, where parents could pick them up.

The Highway Patrol said, "Our thoughts are with all parties involved."

Governor Bill Lee said, "Maria and I are deeply saddened by the loss of life and injuries sustained in the school bus crash in Meigs County this afternoon. We offer prayers of comfort to the families that are hurting tonight and our full support to the community in the days ahead." 

State Education Commissioner Penny Schwinn said, “I and the entire staff at the Tennessee Department of Education are deeply saddened to hear about the fatal bus crash in Meigs County earlier this afternoon. No words can express our sympathies for those lives that were lost. We send our deepest condolences to the students, families, school staff and leaders, district staff and the entire Meigs County community affected by this tragic accident and wish healing for all those injured. 

"The department has communicated with district leaders and staff in Meigs County and surrounding areas and is mobilizing to support this community in safety response and services.”  


Chattanooga Police Officer Involved In Shooting Early Tuesday Morning; Clifton Gorman Spencer, Jr., 35, Was Killed

A Chattanooga Police officer was involved in a fatal shooting early Tuesday morning. Clifton Gorman Spencer, Jr., 35, was the man killed. At approximately 7:52 a.m., Chattanooga Police responded to the 7300 block of Standifer Gap Road on a report of a domestic disorder with a weapon call. The reporting person said that the suspect was armed with a handgun and that she was hiding

Early Voting Numbers Break 2016 Record With 2 Days Left To Go; Over 80,000 Have Voted In Hamilton County

As of the close of polls on Monday, the 11th day of early voting in Tennessee, a record-breaking 1,808,546 voters had cast their ballot for the Nov. 3 presidential election. With three more days of early voting, turnout has already surpassed the previous record set during the 2016 presidential election when 1,689,989 Tennesseans voted early or absentee by-mail. Over 80,000

We Must Love

I feel it too. It is easy to hate. Maybe we could try harder to love. Hate seeps into our bones, rules our integrity, and convinces us to forsake those we love. Hate is toxic. It spreads to our neighbors; people we once trusted. It spreads to our coworkers and friends; people who once trusted us. We lose sight of what truly matters. That is what we have in common now. Is

Roy Exum: Trump & The J-Word

There have been a bunch of times in my half-century as a writer when people – especially other writers – have called me out for being different. That in itself isn't a bad thing (I rather like it), but Alf Van Hoose, the legendary sports editor, told me once in a crowd, "You are a rarity … you'll put the word 'Jesus' in a paragraph, and I appreciate that." But it's true - the scariest

Roadrunners Come Up Short In Bid For Fifth-Straight Bojangles Tennessee Intercollegiate Title

The Roadrunners didn't get their fifth-straight win in the event, but they made a furious comeback that came up just short as Dalton State finished 2 nd with an 869 (+5) in the Bojangles Tennessee Intercollegiate at The Links at Kahite in Vonore, Tenn. on Saturday and Sunday. Host Tennessee Wesleyan finished in 1 st at 863 (-1), just 6 strokes in front of the Roadrunners. Reinhardt

Lady Roadrunner Cross Country Team Edged 37-38 Southeastern At South Carolina Meet

The Roadrunners traveled to Bluffton, South Carolina in search of good NAIA competition. They found it in 17th-ranked Southeastern (Fla.). The race was intense and was a nail biter for the full five kilometers. The Lady Birds ran well but came up one point short of beating Southeastern. The final tally was 37 to 38, with both teams easily outpacing third place Ave Maria (Fla.) who


