School Bus In Meigs County Involved In "Very Serious Crash" With "Multiple Serious Injuries"; At Least 1 Person Dies

A Meigs County school bus was involved in what authorities said was a very serious crash near the Bradley County line late Tuesday afternoon.

The Tennessee Highway Patrol said there were "multiple serious injuries" from the crash of the school bus with a utility truck. The agency said at least one person was killed.

Emergency personnel were transporting multiple injured persons by ambulance as well as helicopter.

Students were on the bus, authorities said.

Several helicopters were seen landing at Chattanooga's Children's Hospital after the accident was reported.

Blood Assurance said it would keep all its outlets open through 10 p.m. to help supply blood for the injured.

The wreck was near the 7700 block of Highway 58, north of the intersection with Lamontville Road.

Meigs County Schools said Bus #12-1 was taking children home on the afternoon route on Highway 58 south.

School officials said, "At present all families have been notified and children have returned home with a family member or were taken to area hospitals for treatment." Students on the bus were sent to Meigs South Elementary School, where parents could pick them up.

State Education Commissioner Penny Schwinn said, “I and the entire staff at the Tennessee Department of Education are deeply saddened to hear about the fatal bus crash in Meigs County earlier this afternoon. No words can express our sympathies for those lives that were lost. We send our deepest condolences to the students, families, school staff and leaders, district staff and the entire Meigs County community affected by this tragic accident and wish healing for all those injured.

"The department has communicated with district leaders and staff in Meigs County and surrounding areas and is mobilizing to support this community in safety response and services.”