 Tuesday, October 27, 2020 73.0°F   mostly cloudy   Mostly Cloudy

Breaking News


School Bus In Meigs County Involved In "Very Serious Crash" With "Multiple Serious Injuries"; At Least 1 Person Dies

Tuesday, October 27, 2020

A Meigs County school bus was involved in what authorities said was a very serious crash near the Bradley County line late Tuesday afternoon.

The Tennessee Highway Patrol said there were "multiple serious injuries" from the crash of the school bus with a utility truck. The agency said at least one person was killed.

Emergency personnel were transporting multiple injured persons by ambulance as well as helicopter.

Students were on the bus, authorities said.

Several helicopters were seen landing at Chattanooga's Children's Hospital after the accident was reported.

Blood Assurance said it would keep all its outlets open through 10 p.m. to help supply blood for the injured. 

The wreck was near the 7700 block of Highway 58, north of the intersection with Lamontville Road.

Meigs County Schools said Bus #12-1 was taking children home on the afternoon route on Highway 58 south.

School officials said, "At present all families have been notified and children have returned home with a family member or were taken to area hospitals for treatment." Students on the bus were sent to Meigs South Elementary School, where parents could pick them up.

State Education Commissioner Penny Schwinn said, “I and the entire staff at the Tennessee Department of Education are deeply saddened to hear about the fatal bus crash in Meigs County earlier this afternoon. No words can express our sympathies for those lives that were lost. We send our deepest condolences to the students, families, school staff and leaders, district staff and the entire Meigs County community affected by this tragic accident and wish healing for all those injured. 

 

"The department has communicated with district leaders and staff in Meigs County and surrounding areas and is mobilizing to support this community in safety response and services.”  


October 27, 2020

Repairs Completed On Damaged Gas Line On Dayton Boulevard

October 27, 2020

Hamilton County COVID Cases Increase By 133 And 1 More Death

October 27, 2020

Georgia Has 17 More Deaths From Coronavirus; 1,491 New Cases


Repairs to the natural gas main damaged by a contractor working on a digging project unrelated to Chattanooga Gas near the 5500 block of Dayton Boulevard in Chattanooga are complete, and gas ... (click for more)

Hamilton County had one more death from the coronavirus on Tuesday, as the toll climbed to 110. There were 133 new cases, compared to 100 on Monday, bringing the total to 12,202. There have been ... (click for more)

Georgia state health officials reported on Tuesday there have been 17 additional deaths due to the coronavirus. The new total is 7,844. There were 1,491 new cases as that total reached 353,372 ... (click for more)



Breaking News

Repairs Completed On Damaged Gas Line On Dayton Boulevard

Repairs to the natural gas main damaged by a contractor working on a digging project unrelated to Chattanooga Gas near the 5500 block of Dayton Boulevard in Chattanooga are complete, and gas is fully restored. Officials said, "We appreciate the patience of residents in the surrounding area who were impacted by this incident, and the assistance from EPB and the Chattanooga Fire ... (click for more)

Hamilton County COVID Cases Increase By 133 And 1 More Death

Hamilton County had one more death from the coronavirus on Tuesday, as the toll climbed to 110. There were 133 new cases, compared to 100 on Monday, bringing the total to 12,202. There have been 100 or more new cases in Hamilton County for the last seven days. There have been 10,978 people recover from the virus in the county, 90 percent, and there are currently 1,144 active ... (click for more)

Opinion

We Must Love

I feel it too. It is easy to hate. Maybe we could try harder to love. Hate seeps into our bones, rules our integrity, and convinces us to forsake those we love. Hate is toxic. It spreads to our neighbors; people we once trusted. It spreads to our coworkers and friends; people who once trusted us. We lose sight of what truly matters. That is what we have in common now. Is ... (click for more)

Roy Exum: Trump & The J-Word

There have been a bunch of times in my half-century as a writer when people – especially other writers – have called me out for being different. That in itself isn’t a bad thing (I rather like it), but Alf Van Hoose, the legendary sports editor, told me once in a crowd, “You are a rarity … you’ll put the word ‘Jesus’ in a paragraph, and I appreciate that.” But it’s true - the scariest ... (click for more)

Sports

Roadrunners Come Up Short In Bid For Fifth-Straight Bojangles Tennessee Intercollegiate Title

The Roadrunners didn't get their fifth-straight win in the event, but they made a furious comeback that came up just short as Dalton State finished 2 nd with an 869 (+5) in the Bojangles Tennessee Intercollegiate at The Links at Kahite in Vonore, Tenn. on Saturday and Sunday. Host Tennessee Wesleyan finished in 1 st at 863 (-1), just 6 strokes in front of the Roadrunners. Reinhardt ... (click for more)

Lady Roadrunner Cross Country Team Edged 37-38 Southeastern At South Carolina Meet

The Roadrunners traveled to Bluffton, South Carolina in search of good NAIA competition. They found it in 17th-ranked Southeastern (Fla.). The race was intense and was a nail biter for the full five kilometers. The Lady Birds ran well but came up one point short of beating Southeastern. The final tally was 37 to 38, with both teams easily outpacing third place Ave Maria (Fla.) who ... (click for more)


Happenings

Dining

Business

Student Scene

Church

Memories

Real Estate

Living Well

Outdoors