Here is the latest Hamilton County arrest report:
ALLEN, TRAVIS C
1214 VITTOE RD CHICKAMAUGA, 30707
Age at Arrest: 26 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
THEFT OF PROPERTY UNDER 1000
---
BECK VALLE, KURSTIE LENNA
2713 CURTIS ST CHATTANOOGA, 37406
Age at Arrest: 29 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
VIOLATION OF PROBATION (POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED S
---
BROGDON, ABIGAIL NICOLE
7273 AVENTINE WAY APT 211 CHATTANOOGA, 37421
Age at Arrest: 34 years old
Arresting Agency: Red Bank
DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE
---
BROWN, SHAWN LEE LEWIS
18 KNOLLCREST DR SPARTA, 38583
Age at Arrest: 37 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
VIOLATION OF PROBATION (POSS.
METHAMPHETAMINE FOR
VIOLATION OF PROBATION (RECKLESS DRIVING)
---
CATES, WILLIAM WADE
1104 LOYD RD PIKEVILLE, 37367
Age at Arrest: 43 years old
Arresting Agency: Soddy Daisy
FAILURE TO APPEAR
---
CLARK, LYANNE RACHELLE
6280 TELETHA LN CHATTANOOGA, 37415
Age at Arrest: 30 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
FRAUDULENT USE OF CREDIT OR DEBIT CARD
---
CLARK, THOMAS HENRY
2926 DENSON AVENUE KNOXVILLE, 37921
Age at Arrest: 34 years old
Arresting Agency: East Ridge
CRIMINAL SIMULATION
---
CRADDOCK, DANIEL F
727 E 11th St Chattanooga, 37404
Age at Arrest: 30 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
AGGRAVATED ASSAULT
FAILURE TO APPEAR
VIOLATION OF ORDER OF PROTECTION OR RESTRAINING OR
---
DAVIS, JORDAN JERMONE
2524 WILLIAMS STREET CHATTANOOGA, 37408
Age at Arrest: 19 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
THEFT OF PROPERTY
POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE
FAIL TO YIELD
VIOLATION OF TRAFFIC CONTROL DEVICE
---
DOUGLAS, BRITNEY MICHELLE
2628 ANDREW STREET CHATTANOOGA, 37406
Age at Arrest: 34 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
DOMESTIC ASSAULT
---
DUNN, HEATHER SHYANN
7427 WEST HWY 136 CHICKAMAUGA, 30707
Age at Arrest: 25 years old
Arresting Agency: Collegedale Police
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
---
DYE, CECIL COREY
1251 CYPRESS STREET CHATTANOOGA, 37402
Age at Arrest: 27 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
FUGITIVE CATOOSA COUNTY
---
FOSSIS, ERIC LEBRON
2113 GARFIELD CHATTANOOGA, 37404
Age at Arrest: 28 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
VIOLATION OF ORDER OF PROTECTION OR RESTRAINING OR
---
FREEMAN, MELVIN REDDERICK
1239 POPLAR STREET CT CHATTANOOGA, 37402
Age at Arrest: 63 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
CRIMINAL TRESPASSING
---
GILLOM, ROBERT LEBRON
3216 THROUGH ST CHATTANOOGA, 37411
Age at Arrest: 54 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE
IMPLIED CONSENT LAW - DRIVERS
DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE
---
GUTHRIE, CHASE CHRISTOPHER
471 WORLEY RD TUNNEL HILL, 30755
Age at Arrest: 20 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
---
HARDY, MALCOLM LAVAUGHN
107 GOODSON AVE UNIT 46 RED BANK, 37405
Age at Arrest: 29 years old
Arresting Agency: Federal Marshall
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
---
HODGES, FREDDIE LEE
3624 SALUDA ST CHATTANOOGA, 374061642
Age at Arrest: 43 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
INDECENT EXPOSURE
DISORDERLY CONDUCT
---
HULSEY, ROGER MICHAEL
711 WALKER AVENUE ROSSVILLE, 30741
Age at Arrest: 40 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE 2ND
---
HUMPHREY, BRANDON RAJSHAUN
925 SHALLOWFORD RD APT 27 CHATTANOOGA, 37411
Age at Arrest: 31 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
VIOLATION OF ORDER OF PROTECTION
---
INGRASSIA, AMANDA
1600 CONDRA SWITCH RD WHITWELL, 37397
Age at Arrest: 42 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
THEFT OF PROPERTY-UNDER 1000
---
JOHANSON, AMANDA MARIE
1185 NE CHARLOTTE STREET JENSEN BEACH, 34957
Age at Arrest: 32 years old
Arresting Agency: East Ridge
THEFT OVER 2500
VANDALISM
---
JOHNSON, CHRISTOPHER ALEXANDER
45 KAY DRIVE APISON, 37302
Age at Arrest: 29 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
---
LEMING, CHAD EDWARD
109 MORNING SIDE DR SODDY DAISY, 37379
Age at Arrest: 44 years old
Arresting Agency: Soddy Daisy
VANDALISM
---
MAJOR, ELIZABETH M
6503 BURR STREET CHATTANOOGA, 37412
Age at Arrest: 26 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE
POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
---
MARTIN, JOSHUA ELDRIDGE
1950 GREENDALE DRIVE CLEVELAND, 37323
Age at Arrest: 28 years old
Arresting Agency: Collegedale Police
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
---
MASENGALE, KEYSHA MICHELE
9133 YVONNE LANE HARRISON, 37341
Age at Arrest: 37 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
---
MCDANIEL, KRISTA CHEYENNE
7345 RABBIT LANE BURCHWOOD, 37336
Age at Arrest: 20 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
FAILURE TO APPEAR
---
MEDLEY, MELANIE KAY
425 CHEROKEE BLD CHATTANOOGA, 37405
Age at Arrest: 39 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
VIOLATION OF PROBATION (POSSESSION OF METH(SELL, D
---
MERRIWETHER, LINZIE
1834 PEARL ST CHATTANOOGA, 37406
Age at Arrest: 18 years old
Arresting Agency: Chatt. Housing Authority
CRIMINAL TRESPASSING
---
MESNA, MARISSA MARIE
31 SUNRISE LANE RINGGOLD, 30736
Age at Arrest: 25 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
THEFT OF PROPERTY
---
MOORE, TRATYONNE
520 MENLO ST CHATTANOOGA, 37411
Age at Arrest: 20 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
RESISTING ARREST OR OBSTRUCTION OF LEGAL PROCESS
POSSESSING A FIREARM WITH INTENT TO GO ARMED
DRUGS GENERAL CATEGORY FOR RESALE
TRAFFIC CONTROL SIGNALS VIOLATION
---
NICHOLS, DAVID ANTONIO
1642 N JOYNER RD CHATTANOOGA, 37411
Age at Arrest: 49 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE IN SCHEDULE II
POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
REGISTRATION, DRIVING UNREGISTERED VEHICLE
---
ODUM, DEVONTAY LEBRON
101 PPOOLE ST CHATTANOOGA, 37411
Age at Arrest: 22 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
VIOLATION OF ORDER OF PROTECTION OR RESTRAINING OR
---
PITTS, RASEAN ALEXANDER
4511 HAYNES LANE CHATTANOOGA, 37416
Age at Arrest: 28 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
---
PRICE, CHRISTOPHER GARRETT
Homeless Chattanooga, 37403
Age at Arrest: 39 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
CRIMINAL TRESPASSING
---
RAY, STEVEN DEWAYNE
3255 LOUSE CREEK RD LYNCHBURG, 37352
Age at Arrest: 38 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE
---
REYNOSO, EDUARDO
2713 CURTIS ST CHATTANOOGA, 37406
Age at Arrest: 38 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
DOMESTIC ASSAULT (AGG)
---
SALES, ROSE LAMAN
914 DONALDSON RD APT 108 EAST RIDGE, 37412
Age at Arrest: 27 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
VIOLATION OF PROBATION (THEFT OF PROPERTY)
---
SCOTT, CHANEL LAMEISHA
4037 CAIN AVE CHATTANOOGA, 37410
Age at Arrest: 31 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
FINANCIAL RESPONSIBILITY
DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE
---
SMITH, PAMELA DENISE
402 DONALDSON RD CHATTANOOGA, 37411
Age at Arrest: 51 years old
Arresting Agency: East Ridge
DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE
CONTROLLED SUBSTANCES IN SCHEDULE I
CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE IN SCHEDULE II
POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
POSSESSION OF MARIJUANA
---
THOMAS, DEDRICK L
1116 GROVE ST APT B CHATTANOOGA, 37402
Age at Arrest: 28 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
---
VOLTAIRE, DEWAYNE TREMAYNE
208 GILLESPIE ROAD CHATTANOOGA, 37411
Age at Arrest: 21 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
VIOLATION OF PROBATION (EVADING ARREST)
VIOLATION OF PROBATION (SIMPLE POSSESSION OF MARIJ
VIOLATION OF PROBATION (SIMPLE POSSESSION OF MARIJ
VIOLATION OF PROBATION (POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHE
VIOLATION OF PROBATION (RESISTING ARREST)
---
WADE, JOSEPH THOMAS
HOMELESS ,
Age at Arrest: 30 years old
Arresting Agency: Federal Marshall
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
---
WEAVER, TIMOTHY DANIEL
3700 CHERRYTON DR APT 29 CHATTANOOGA, 37411
Age at Arrest: 47 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
HARASSMENT
---
WEBB, BILLY HAROLD
2515 EAST 17TH STREET CHATTANOOGA, 37407
Age at Arrest: 29 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
VIOLATION OF PROBATION (DOMESTIC ASSAULT
---
WEBB, JAMES BRIAN
HOMELESS SODDY DAISY, 37379
Age at Arrest: 41 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
FAILURE TO APPEAR
---
WILLIAMS, APRIL DAWN
247 AMERCAN BLVD ROSSVILLE, 30741
Age at Arrest: 40 years old
Arresting Agency: Soddy Daisy
THEFT OF PROPERTY OVER 1000
---
WILSON, JAMES LEO
1411 GOLF CLUB LN CLARKSVILLE, 37040
Age at Arrest: 56 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
PUBLIC INTOXICATION
---
WORD, LATONY
2300 WILSON ST APT 2C CHATTANOOGA, 37404
Age at Arrest: 23 years old
Arresting Agency:
THEFT OF PROPERTY UNDER $1,000
---
WROBEL, JORDAN MARCEL
4700 ST. ELMO APT 3 CHATTANOOGA, 37409
Age at Arrest: 19 years old
Arresting Agency: Lookout Mountain
POSS OF MARIJUANA
POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
---
YOST, LATONYA D
2609 OAK STREET APT 4 CHATTANOOGA, 37404
Age at Arrest: 47 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
---
YOUNG, SAMUEL PAUL
HOMELESS CHATTANOOGA, 37419
Age at Arrest: 38 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
PUBLIC INTOXICATION