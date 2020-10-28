Here is the latest Hamilton County arrest report:

ALLEN, TRAVIS C

1214 VITTOE RD CHICKAMAUGA, 30707

Age at Arrest: 26 years old

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga

THEFT OF PROPERTY UNDER 1000

---

BECK VALLE, KURSTIE LENNA

2713 CURTIS ST CHATTANOOGA, 37406

Age at Arrest: 29 years old

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga

VIOLATION OF PROBATION (POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED S

---

BROGDON, ABIGAIL NICOLE

7273 AVENTINE WAY APT 211 CHATTANOOGA, 37421

Age at Arrest: 34 years old

Arresting Agency: Red Bank

DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE

---

BROWN, SHAWN LEE LEWIS

18 KNOLLCREST DR SPARTA, 38583

Age at Arrest: 37 years old

Arresting Agency: Hamilton County

VIOLATION OF PROBATION (POSS.

METHAMPHETAMINE FORVIOLATION OF PROBATION (RECKLESS DRIVING)---CATES, WILLIAM WADE1104 LOYD RD PIKEVILLE, 37367Age at Arrest: 43 years oldArresting Agency: Soddy DaisyFAILURE TO APPEAR---CLARK, LYANNE RACHELLE6280 TELETHA LN CHATTANOOGA, 37415Age at Arrest: 30 years oldArresting Agency: ChattanoogaFRAUDULENT USE OF CREDIT OR DEBIT CARD---CLARK, THOMAS HENRY2926 DENSON AVENUE KNOXVILLE, 37921Age at Arrest: 34 years oldArresting Agency: East RidgeCRIMINAL SIMULATION---CRADDOCK, DANIEL F727 E 11th St Chattanooga, 37404Age at Arrest: 30 years oldArresting Agency: ChattanoogaAGGRAVATED ASSAULTFAILURE TO APPEARVIOLATION OF ORDER OF PROTECTION OR RESTRAINING OR---DAVIS, JORDAN JERMONE2524 WILLIAMS STREET CHATTANOOGA, 37408Age at Arrest: 19 years oldArresting Agency: Hamilton CountyTHEFT OF PROPERTYPOSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCEFAIL TO YIELDVIOLATION OF TRAFFIC CONTROL DEVICE---DOUGLAS, BRITNEY MICHELLE2628 ANDREW STREET CHATTANOOGA, 37406Age at Arrest: 34 years oldArresting Agency: ChattanoogaDOMESTIC ASSAULT---DUNN, HEATHER SHYANN7427 WEST HWY 136 CHICKAMAUGA, 30707Age at Arrest: 25 years oldArresting Agency: Collegedale PoliceBooked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)---DYE, CECIL COREY1251 CYPRESS STREET CHATTANOOGA, 37402Age at Arrest: 27 years oldArresting Agency: Hamilton CountyFUGITIVE CATOOSA COUNTY---FOSSIS, ERIC LEBRON2113 GARFIELD CHATTANOOGA, 37404Age at Arrest: 28 years oldArresting Agency: ChattanoogaVIOLATION OF ORDER OF PROTECTION OR RESTRAINING OR---FREEMAN, MELVIN REDDERICK1239 POPLAR STREET CT CHATTANOOGA, 37402Age at Arrest: 63 years oldArresting Agency: ChattanoogaCRIMINAL TRESPASSING---GILLOM, ROBERT LEBRON3216 THROUGH ST CHATTANOOGA, 37411Age at Arrest: 54 years oldArresting Agency: ChattanoogaDRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCEIMPLIED CONSENT LAW - DRIVERSDRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE---GUTHRIE, CHASE CHRISTOPHER471 WORLEY RD TUNNEL HILL, 30755Age at Arrest: 20 years oldArresting Agency: Hamilton CountyBooked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)---HARDY, MALCOLM LAVAUGHN107 GOODSON AVE UNIT 46 RED BANK, 37405Age at Arrest: 29 years oldArresting Agency: Federal MarshallBooked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)---HODGES, FREDDIE LEE3624 SALUDA ST CHATTANOOGA, 374061642Age at Arrest: 43 years oldArresting Agency: ChattanoogaINDECENT EXPOSUREDISORDERLY CONDUCT---HULSEY, ROGER MICHAEL711 WALKER AVENUE ROSSVILLE, 30741Age at Arrest: 40 years oldArresting Agency: Hamilton CountyDRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE 2ND---HUMPHREY, BRANDON RAJSHAUN925 SHALLOWFORD RD APT 27 CHATTANOOGA, 37411Age at Arrest: 31 years oldArresting Agency: Hamilton CountyVIOLATION OF ORDER OF PROTECTION---INGRASSIA, AMANDA1600 CONDRA SWITCH RD WHITWELL, 37397Age at Arrest: 42 years oldArresting Agency: Hamilton CountyTHEFT OF PROPERTY-UNDER 1000---JOHANSON, AMANDA MARIE1185 NE CHARLOTTE STREET JENSEN BEACH, 34957Age at Arrest: 32 years oldArresting Agency: East RidgeTHEFT OVER 2500VANDALISM---JOHNSON, CHRISTOPHER ALEXANDER45 KAY DRIVE APISON, 37302Age at Arrest: 29 years oldArresting Agency: Hamilton CountyBooked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)---LEMING, CHAD EDWARD109 MORNING SIDE DR SODDY DAISY, 37379Age at Arrest: 44 years oldArresting Agency: Soddy DaisyVANDALISM---MAJOR, ELIZABETH M6503 BURR STREET CHATTANOOGA, 37412Age at Arrest: 26 years oldArresting Agency: Hamilton CountyDRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSEPOSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA---MARTIN, JOSHUA ELDRIDGE1950 GREENDALE DRIVE CLEVELAND, 37323Age at Arrest: 28 years oldArresting Agency: Collegedale PoliceBooked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)---MASENGALE, KEYSHA MICHELE9133 YVONNE LANE HARRISON, 37341Age at Arrest: 37 years oldArresting Agency: Hamilton CountyBooked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)---MCDANIEL, KRISTA CHEYENNE7345 RABBIT LANE BURCHWOOD, 37336Age at Arrest: 20 years oldArresting Agency: Hamilton CountyFAILURE TO APPEAR---MEDLEY, MELANIE KAY425 CHEROKEE BLD CHATTANOOGA, 37405Age at Arrest: 39 years oldArresting Agency: ChattanoogaVIOLATION OF PROBATION (POSSESSION OF METH(SELL, D---MERRIWETHER, LINZIE1834 PEARL ST CHATTANOOGA, 37406Age at Arrest: 18 years oldArresting Agency: Chatt. Housing AuthorityCRIMINAL TRESPASSING---MESNA, MARISSA MARIE31 SUNRISE LANE RINGGOLD, 30736Age at Arrest: 25 years oldArresting Agency: ChattanoogaTHEFT OF PROPERTY---MOORE, TRATYONNE520 MENLO ST CHATTANOOGA, 37411Age at Arrest: 20 years oldArresting Agency: ChattanoogaRESISTING ARREST OR OBSTRUCTION OF LEGAL PROCESSPOSSESSING A FIREARM WITH INTENT TO GO ARMEDDRUGS GENERAL CATEGORY FOR RESALETRAFFIC CONTROL SIGNALS VIOLATION---NICHOLS, DAVID ANTONIO1642 N JOYNER RD CHATTANOOGA, 37411Age at Arrest: 49 years oldArresting Agency: ChattanoogaCONTROLLED SUBSTANCE IN SCHEDULE IIPOSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIAREGISTRATION, DRIVING UNREGISTERED VEHICLE---ODUM, DEVONTAY LEBRON101 PPOOLE ST CHATTANOOGA, 37411Age at Arrest: 22 years oldArresting Agency: ChattanoogaVIOLATION OF ORDER OF PROTECTION OR RESTRAINING OR---PITTS, RASEAN ALEXANDER4511 HAYNES LANE CHATTANOOGA, 37416Age at Arrest: 28 years oldArresting Agency: Hamilton CountyBooked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)---PRICE, CHRISTOPHER GARRETTHomeless Chattanooga, 37403Age at Arrest: 39 years oldArresting Agency: ChattanoogaCRIMINAL TRESPASSING---RAY, STEVEN DEWAYNE3255 LOUSE CREEK RD LYNCHBURG, 37352Age at Arrest: 38 years oldArresting Agency: ChattanoogaDRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE---REYNOSO, EDUARDO2713 CURTIS ST CHATTANOOGA, 37406Age at Arrest: 38 years oldArresting Agency: Hamilton CountyDOMESTIC ASSAULT (AGG)---SALES, ROSE LAMAN914 DONALDSON RD APT 108 EAST RIDGE, 37412Age at Arrest: 27 years oldArresting Agency: ChattanoogaVIOLATION OF PROBATION (THEFT OF PROPERTY)---SCOTT, CHANEL LAMEISHA4037 CAIN AVE CHATTANOOGA, 37410Age at Arrest: 31 years oldArresting Agency: Hamilton CountyFINANCIAL RESPONSIBILITYDRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE---SMITH, PAMELA DENISE402 DONALDSON RD CHATTANOOGA, 37411Age at Arrest: 51 years oldArresting Agency: East RidgeDRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSECONTROLLED SUBSTANCES IN SCHEDULE ICONTROLLED SUBSTANCE IN SCHEDULE IIPOSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIAPOSSESSION OF MARIJUANA---THOMAS, DEDRICK L1116 GROVE ST APT B CHATTANOOGA, 37402Age at Arrest: 28 years oldArresting Agency: ChattanoogaBooked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)---VOLTAIRE, DEWAYNE TREMAYNE208 GILLESPIE ROAD CHATTANOOGA, 37411Age at Arrest: 21 years oldArresting Agency: Hamilton CountyVIOLATION OF PROBATION (EVADING ARREST)VIOLATION OF PROBATION (SIMPLE POSSESSION OF MARIJVIOLATION OF PROBATION (SIMPLE POSSESSION OF MARIJVIOLATION OF PROBATION (POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHEVIOLATION OF PROBATION (RESISTING ARREST)---WADE, JOSEPH THOMASHOMELESS ,Age at Arrest: 30 years oldArresting Agency: Federal MarshallBooked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)---WEAVER, TIMOTHY DANIEL3700 CHERRYTON DR APT 29 CHATTANOOGA, 37411Age at Arrest: 47 years oldArresting Agency: ChattanoogaHARASSMENT---WEBB, BILLY HAROLD2515 EAST 17TH STREET CHATTANOOGA, 37407Age at Arrest: 29 years oldArresting Agency: ChattanoogaVIOLATION OF PROBATION (DOMESTIC ASSAULT---WEBB, JAMES BRIANHOMELESS SODDY DAISY, 37379Age at Arrest: 41 years oldArresting Agency: Hamilton CountyFAILURE TO APPEAR---WILLIAMS, APRIL DAWN247 AMERCAN BLVD ROSSVILLE, 30741Age at Arrest: 40 years oldArresting Agency: Soddy DaisyTHEFT OF PROPERTY OVER 1000---WILSON, JAMES LEO1411 GOLF CLUB LN CLARKSVILLE, 37040Age at Arrest: 56 years oldArresting Agency: ChattanoogaPUBLIC INTOXICATION---WORD, LATONY2300 WILSON ST APT 2C CHATTANOOGA, 37404Age at Arrest: 23 years oldArresting Agency:THEFT OF PROPERTY UNDER $1,000---WROBEL, JORDAN MARCEL4700 ST. ELMO APT 3 CHATTANOOGA, 37409Age at Arrest: 19 years oldArresting Agency: Lookout MountainPOSS OF MARIJUANAPOSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA---YOST, LATONYA D2609 OAK STREET APT 4 CHATTANOOGA, 37404Age at Arrest: 47 years oldArresting Agency: Hamilton CountyBooked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)---YOUNG, SAMUEL PAULHOMELESS CHATTANOOGA, 37419Age at Arrest: 38 years oldArresting Agency: ChattanoogaPUBLIC INTOXICATION