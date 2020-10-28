 Wednesday, October 28, 2020 69.0°F   overcast   Overcast

Breaking News


Latest Hamilton County Arrest Report

Wednesday, October 28, 2020

Here is the latest Hamilton County arrest report:

ALLEN, TRAVIS C 
1214 VITTOE RD CHICKAMAUGA, 30707 
Age at Arrest: 26 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
THEFT OF PROPERTY UNDER 1000
---
BECK VALLE, KURSTIE LENNA 
2713 CURTIS ST CHATTANOOGA, 37406 
Age at Arrest: 29 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
VIOLATION OF PROBATION (POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED S
---
BROGDON, ABIGAIL NICOLE 
7273 AVENTINE WAY APT 211 CHATTANOOGA, 37421 
Age at Arrest: 34 years old
Arresting Agency: Red Bank
DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE
---
BROWN, SHAWN LEE LEWIS 
18 KNOLLCREST DR SPARTA, 38583 
Age at Arrest: 37 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
VIOLATION OF PROBATION (POSS.

METHAMPHETAMINE FOR
VIOLATION OF PROBATION (RECKLESS DRIVING)
---
CATES, WILLIAM WADE 
1104 LOYD RD PIKEVILLE, 37367 
Age at Arrest: 43 years old
Arresting Agency: Soddy Daisy
FAILURE TO APPEAR
---
CLARK, LYANNE RACHELLE 
6280 TELETHA LN CHATTANOOGA, 37415 
Age at Arrest: 30 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
FRAUDULENT USE OF CREDIT OR DEBIT CARD
---
CLARK, THOMAS HENRY 
2926 DENSON AVENUE KNOXVILLE, 37921 
Age at Arrest: 34 years old
Arresting Agency: East Ridge
CRIMINAL SIMULATION
---
CRADDOCK, DANIEL F 
727 E 11th St Chattanooga, 37404 
Age at Arrest: 30 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
AGGRAVATED ASSAULT
FAILURE TO APPEAR
VIOLATION OF ORDER OF PROTECTION OR RESTRAINING OR
---
DAVIS, JORDAN JERMONE 
2524 WILLIAMS STREET CHATTANOOGA, 37408 
Age at Arrest: 19 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
THEFT OF PROPERTY
POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE
FAIL TO YIELD
VIOLATION OF TRAFFIC CONTROL DEVICE
---
DOUGLAS, BRITNEY MICHELLE 
2628 ANDREW STREET CHATTANOOGA, 37406 
Age at Arrest: 34 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
DOMESTIC ASSAULT
---
DUNN, HEATHER SHYANN 
7427 WEST HWY 136 CHICKAMAUGA, 30707 
Age at Arrest: 25 years old
Arresting Agency: Collegedale Police
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
---
DYE, CECIL COREY 
1251 CYPRESS STREET CHATTANOOGA, 37402 
Age at Arrest: 27 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
FUGITIVE CATOOSA COUNTY
---
FOSSIS, ERIC LEBRON 
2113 GARFIELD CHATTANOOGA, 37404 
Age at Arrest: 28 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
VIOLATION OF ORDER OF PROTECTION OR RESTRAINING OR
---
FREEMAN, MELVIN REDDERICK 
1239 POPLAR STREET CT CHATTANOOGA, 37402 
Age at Arrest: 63 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
CRIMINAL TRESPASSING
---
GILLOM, ROBERT LEBRON 
3216 THROUGH ST CHATTANOOGA, 37411 
Age at Arrest: 54 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE
IMPLIED CONSENT LAW - DRIVERS
DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE
---
GUTHRIE, CHASE CHRISTOPHER 
471 WORLEY RD TUNNEL HILL, 30755 
Age at Arrest: 20 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
---
HARDY, MALCOLM LAVAUGHN 
107 GOODSON AVE UNIT 46 RED BANK, 37405 
Age at Arrest: 29 years old
Arresting Agency: Federal Marshall
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
---
HODGES, FREDDIE LEE 
3624 SALUDA ST CHATTANOOGA, 374061642 
Age at Arrest: 43 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
INDECENT EXPOSURE
DISORDERLY CONDUCT
---
HULSEY, ROGER MICHAEL 
711 WALKER AVENUE ROSSVILLE, 30741 
Age at Arrest: 40 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE 2ND
---
HUMPHREY, BRANDON RAJSHAUN 
925 SHALLOWFORD RD APT 27 CHATTANOOGA, 37411 
Age at Arrest: 31 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
VIOLATION OF ORDER OF PROTECTION
---
INGRASSIA, AMANDA 
1600 CONDRA SWITCH RD WHITWELL, 37397 
Age at Arrest: 42 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
THEFT OF PROPERTY-UNDER 1000
---
JOHANSON, AMANDA MARIE 
1185 NE CHARLOTTE STREET JENSEN BEACH, 34957 
Age at Arrest: 32 years old
Arresting Agency: East Ridge
THEFT OVER 2500
VANDALISM
---
JOHNSON, CHRISTOPHER ALEXANDER 
45 KAY DRIVE APISON, 37302 
Age at Arrest: 29 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
---
LEMING, CHAD EDWARD 
109 MORNING SIDE DR SODDY DAISY, 37379 
Age at Arrest: 44 years old
Arresting Agency: Soddy Daisy
VANDALISM
---
MAJOR, ELIZABETH M 
6503 BURR STREET CHATTANOOGA, 37412 
Age at Arrest: 26 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE
POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
---
MARTIN, JOSHUA ELDRIDGE 
1950 GREENDALE DRIVE CLEVELAND, 37323 
Age at Arrest: 28 years old
Arresting Agency: Collegedale Police
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
---
MASENGALE, KEYSHA MICHELE 
9133 YVONNE LANE HARRISON, 37341 
Age at Arrest: 37 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
---
MCDANIEL, KRISTA CHEYENNE 
7345 RABBIT LANE BURCHWOOD, 37336 
Age at Arrest: 20 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
FAILURE TO APPEAR
---
MEDLEY, MELANIE KAY 
425 CHEROKEE BLD CHATTANOOGA, 37405 
Age at Arrest: 39 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
VIOLATION OF PROBATION (POSSESSION OF METH(SELL, D
---
MERRIWETHER, LINZIE 
1834 PEARL ST CHATTANOOGA, 37406 
Age at Arrest: 18 years old
Arresting Agency: Chatt. Housing Authority
CRIMINAL TRESPASSING
---
MESNA, MARISSA MARIE 
31 SUNRISE LANE RINGGOLD, 30736 
Age at Arrest: 25 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
THEFT OF PROPERTY
---
MOORE, TRATYONNE 
520 MENLO ST CHATTANOOGA, 37411 
Age at Arrest: 20 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
RESISTING ARREST OR OBSTRUCTION OF LEGAL PROCESS
POSSESSING A FIREARM WITH INTENT TO GO ARMED
DRUGS GENERAL CATEGORY FOR RESALE
TRAFFIC CONTROL SIGNALS VIOLATION
---
NICHOLS, DAVID ANTONIO 
1642 N JOYNER RD CHATTANOOGA, 37411 
Age at Arrest: 49 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE IN SCHEDULE II
POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
REGISTRATION, DRIVING UNREGISTERED VEHICLE
---
ODUM, DEVONTAY LEBRON 
101 PPOOLE ST CHATTANOOGA, 37411 
Age at Arrest: 22 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
VIOLATION OF ORDER OF PROTECTION OR RESTRAINING OR
---
PITTS, RASEAN ALEXANDER 
4511 HAYNES LANE CHATTANOOGA, 37416 
Age at Arrest: 28 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
---
PRICE, CHRISTOPHER GARRETT 
Homeless Chattanooga, 37403 
Age at Arrest: 39 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
CRIMINAL TRESPASSING
---
RAY, STEVEN DEWAYNE 
3255 LOUSE CREEK RD LYNCHBURG, 37352 
Age at Arrest: 38 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE
---
REYNOSO, EDUARDO 
2713 CURTIS ST CHATTANOOGA, 37406 
Age at Arrest: 38 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
DOMESTIC ASSAULT (AGG)
---
SALES, ROSE LAMAN 
914 DONALDSON RD APT 108 EAST RIDGE, 37412 
Age at Arrest: 27 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
VIOLATION OF PROBATION (THEFT OF PROPERTY)
---
SCOTT, CHANEL LAMEISHA 
4037 CAIN AVE CHATTANOOGA, 37410 
Age at Arrest: 31 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
FINANCIAL RESPONSIBILITY
DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE
---
SMITH, PAMELA DENISE 
402 DONALDSON RD CHATTANOOGA, 37411 
Age at Arrest: 51 years old
Arresting Agency: East Ridge
DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE
CONTROLLED SUBSTANCES IN SCHEDULE I
CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE IN SCHEDULE II
POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
POSSESSION OF MARIJUANA
---
THOMAS, DEDRICK L 
1116 GROVE ST APT B CHATTANOOGA, 37402 
Age at Arrest: 28 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
---
VOLTAIRE, DEWAYNE TREMAYNE 
208 GILLESPIE ROAD CHATTANOOGA, 37411 
Age at Arrest: 21 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
VIOLATION OF PROBATION (EVADING ARREST)
VIOLATION OF PROBATION (SIMPLE POSSESSION OF MARIJ
VIOLATION OF PROBATION (SIMPLE POSSESSION OF MARIJ
VIOLATION OF PROBATION (POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHE
VIOLATION OF PROBATION (RESISTING ARREST)
---
WADE, JOSEPH THOMAS 
HOMELESS , 
Age at Arrest: 30 years old
Arresting Agency: Federal Marshall
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
---
WEAVER, TIMOTHY DANIEL 
3700 CHERRYTON DR APT 29 CHATTANOOGA, 37411 
Age at Arrest: 47 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
HARASSMENT
---
WEBB, BILLY HAROLD 
2515 EAST 17TH STREET CHATTANOOGA, 37407 
Age at Arrest: 29 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
VIOLATION OF PROBATION (DOMESTIC ASSAULT
---
WEBB, JAMES BRIAN 
HOMELESS SODDY DAISY, 37379 
Age at Arrest: 41 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
FAILURE TO APPEAR
---
WILLIAMS, APRIL DAWN 
247 AMERCAN BLVD ROSSVILLE, 30741 
Age at Arrest: 40 years old
Arresting Agency: Soddy Daisy
THEFT OF PROPERTY OVER 1000
---
WILSON, JAMES LEO 
1411 GOLF CLUB LN CLARKSVILLE, 37040 
Age at Arrest: 56 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
PUBLIC INTOXICATION
---
WORD, LATONY 
2300 WILSON ST APT 2C CHATTANOOGA, 37404 
Age at Arrest: 23 years old
Arresting Agency: 
THEFT OF PROPERTY UNDER $1,000
---
WROBEL, JORDAN MARCEL 
4700 ST. ELMO APT 3 CHATTANOOGA, 37409 
Age at Arrest: 19 years old
Arresting Agency: Lookout Mountain
POSS OF MARIJUANA
POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
---
YOST, LATONYA D 
2609 OAK STREET APT 4 CHATTANOOGA, 37404 
Age at Arrest: 47 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
---
YOUNG, SAMUEL PAUL 
HOMELESS CHATTANOOGA, 37419 
Age at Arrest: 38 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
PUBLIC INTOXICATION


October 28, 2020

Latest Hamilton County Arrest Report

October 27, 2020

Chattanooga Police Officer Involved In Shooting Early Tuesday Morning; Clifton Gorman Spencer, Jr., 35, Was Killed

October 27, 2020

Man, 84, Dies Due To Injuries In Car Accident On Oct. 8


Here is the latest Hamilton County arrest report: ALLEN, TRAVIS C 1214 VITTOE RD CHICKAMAUGA, 30707 Age at Arrest: 26 years old Arresting Agency: Chattanooga THEFT OF PROPERTY UNDER ... (click for more)

A Chattanooga Police officer was involved in a fatal shooting early Tuesday morning. Clifton Gorman Spencer, Jr., 35, was the man killed. At approximately 7:52 a.m., Chattanooga Police responded ... (click for more)

A man, 84, has died as a result of a car accident on Oct. 8. Chattanooga Police Traffic Division responded to the serious injury crash at 5830 Highway 58 at approximately 2:34 p.m. A ... (click for more)



Breaking News

Latest Hamilton County Arrest Report

Here is the latest Hamilton County arrest report: ALLEN, TRAVIS C 1214 VITTOE RD CHICKAMAUGA, 30707 Age at Arrest: 26 years old Arresting Agency: Chattanooga THEFT OF PROPERTY UNDER 1000 --- BECK VALLE, KURSTIE LENNA 2713 CURTIS ST CHATTANOOGA, 37406 Age at Arrest: 29 years old Arresting Agency: Chattanooga VIOLATION OF PROBATION (POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED ... (click for more)

Chattanooga Police Officer Involved In Shooting Early Tuesday Morning; Clifton Gorman Spencer, Jr., 35, Was Killed

A Chattanooga Police officer was involved in a fatal shooting early Tuesday morning. Clifton Gorman Spencer, Jr., 35, was the man killed. At approximately 7:52 a.m., Chattanooga Police responded to the 7300 block of Standifer Gap Road on a report of a domestic disorder with a weapon call. The reporting person said that the suspect was armed with a handgun and that she was hiding ... (click for more)

Opinion

We Must Love

I feel it too. It is easy to hate. Maybe we could try harder to love. Hate seeps into our bones, rules our integrity, and convinces us to forsake those we love. Hate is toxic. It spreads to our neighbors; people we once trusted. It spreads to our coworkers and friends; people who once trusted us. We lose sight of what truly matters. That is what we have in common now. Is ... (click for more)

Roy Exum: A Bunch Of Hogwash

There are those who fault Donald Trump for the unkind divisiveness that is “the second plague” roiling the United States right now. But did you notice that when the brilliant Amy Coney Barrett was approved by the Senate to become our newest Supreme Court Justice, the entirety of “those” Democrat Senators voted against her? I tend to believe many who voted ‘no’ would actually support ... (click for more)

Sports

Roadrunners Come Up Short In Bid For Fifth-Straight Bojangles Tennessee Intercollegiate Title

The Roadrunners didn't get their fifth-straight win in the event, but they made a furious comeback that came up just short as Dalton State finished 2 nd with an 869 (+5) in the Bojangles Tennessee Intercollegiate at The Links at Kahite in Vonore, Tenn. on Saturday and Sunday. Host Tennessee Wesleyan finished in 1 st at 863 (-1), just 6 strokes in front of the Roadrunners. Reinhardt ... (click for more)

Lady Roadrunner Cross Country Team Edged 37-38 Southeastern At South Carolina Meet

The Roadrunners traveled to Bluffton, South Carolina in search of good NAIA competition. They found it in 17th-ranked Southeastern (Fla.). The race was intense and was a nail biter for the full five kilometers. The Lady Birds ran well but came up one point short of beating Southeastern. The final tally was 37 to 38, with both teams easily outpacing third place Ave Maria (Fla.) who ... (click for more)


Happenings

Dining

Business

Student Scene

Church

Memories

Real Estate

Living Well

Outdoors