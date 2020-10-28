 Wednesday, October 28, 2020 75.0°F   light rain fog/mist   Light Rain Fog/Mist

Breaking News


Health Administrator Says County Residents "Letting Their Guard Down" As COVID-19 Cases Spike Again; Seniors Advised To Have "Virtual Thanksgiving"

Wednesday, October 28, 2020 - by Joseph Dycus

Health Department Administrator Becky Barnes on Tuesday said a new spike in COVID-19 cases is caused by county residents "letting their guard down."

She said the “curve” had been flattened momentarily, but now the county is starting to see a rise in cases. For instance, on Sept. 12, Hamilton County was averaging 59 cases a day. On the week ending on Oct. 24, this rate has risen to 103 cases a day.

"Our new cases today are 110. This is a continuing a trend of 100 or more cases a day for over a week now,” Ms. Barnes said. “We are seeing cases across our community. I would say the largest drivers of our increase is the lack of appropriate mask wearing, a lack of social distancing, small gatherings without precautions, family spread, continuing to leave home while ill or awaiting a test result, pandemic fatigue, cooler weather, shorter days, and more time spent indoors.”

She said the only way to stop the rise of the virus is for every person in the community to adhere to precautions. She said the county has arrived at a “critical juncture, and must pivot to safer practices in our community.”

“Wear a mask, and wear it at all times when you are in contact with individuals outside of your immediate home,” Ms. Barnes said. “Many of our cases are epi-linked with no masks worn. As families are beginning to make their holiday plans, we want them to take into account this is a year unlike any year any of us have ever experienced.”

Ms. Barnes noted Halloween is only a few days away, and implored families to abide by the COVID-19 guidelines, which includes wearing  a mask, avoiding large gatherings, and social distancing.

“Consider other kinds of activities this year, such as a scavenger hunt-style trick or treat around the house with just your household members,” Ms. Barnes said. “Watch a scary movie in the backyard, or have a pumpkin carving contest in your backyard.”

“This is a hard reality, but the virus is circulating at too high numbers for us to have our usual types of Thanksgiving celebrations,” Ms. Barnes said of next month’s largest holiday. She advised for only immediate family to gather together, and to try to spread out as much as possible when together.

“I especially want to urge older citizens and those with underlying health conditions to attend Thanksgiving virtually this year. Case investigations show positive cases have numerous contacts, and spread the virus to their family.”

Ms. Barnes said the Alstom plant still has free testing, and said if people follow guidelines, the number of COVID cases and deaths can be heavily lessened. She also said anyone over the age of 18 can receive a free flu shot at Stony Point Baptist Church from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.

County Mayor Jim Coppinger echoed Ms. Barnes' sentiments, and asked the public to wear a mask in order to prevent a spread of COVID-19.

“We’ve been able to open up the economy, to have people go to restaurants and retail, and most importantly have our young people go back into our schools,” the county mayor said. “A lot of that is due to the recommendations made by the CDC and the health department.”

“This is something that we need to respect, but not something we need to fear. You need to take every precaution to avoid any contact with the virus,” continued County Mayor Coppinger.

He said around the country, a trend is beginning to emerge. COVID-19 is beginning to spread because of small gatherings, often brought on by groups staying indoors because of the colder weather.

“Don’t let your guard down with your own family. If you have a large family into your house, be cautious. You don’t know where they may have been or if they’re asymptomatic,” County Mayor Coppinger said. “We’re seeing an uptick around the country and the state. We can coexist with this virus, but only if we take the steps necessary.

“Masks are our best protection, and there is scientific evidence for this. It makes even more of a difference if I am wearing a mask and you are wearing a mask and we are socially distanced.”

He said therapeutic drugs are going to hit the market eventually, as will a vaccine. But the county mayor said at the moment, the only action people can do to prevent COVID-19 is to wear a mask and social distance.


October 28, 2020

IDB Asked To Approve $4 Million "East Chattanooga Rising" TIF At Former Harriet Tubman Site

October 28, 2020

Latest Bradley County Arrest Report

October 28, 2020

AUDIO: County Commission Meeting 10/28/20


The city Industrial Development Board on Monday will be asked to approve an "East Chattanooga Rising" Tax Increment Financing (TIF) District at the former Harriet Tubman site. The TIF project ... (click for more)

Click here for the latest Bradley County arrest report. (click for more)

(click for more)



Breaking News

IDB Asked To Approve $4 Million "East Chattanooga Rising" TIF At Former Harriet Tubman Site

The city Industrial Development Board on Monday will be asked to approve an "East Chattanooga Rising" Tax Increment Financing (TIF) District at the former Harriet Tubman site. The TIF project would then go on to the City Council for its approval. The project is built around plans by Nippon Paint to invest $59 million on a 28.94-acre site. Some $4 million in infrastructure ... (click for more)

Latest Bradley County Arrest Report

Click here for the latest Bradley County arrest report. (click for more)

Opinion

Voting Lines Are Too Long

I’ve tried three times this week to vote at the Collegedale early voting place. Each time I’ve been there, the line was not only around the building, but it stretched at least another block (or two) into the adjacent parking lot. I realize that it is easy for someone like me to criticize the ones running the election, but I feel criticism is deserved in this case. If they cared ... (click for more)

Roy Exum: A Bunch Of Hogwash

There are those who fault Donald Trump for the unkind divisiveness that is “the second plague” roiling the United States right now. But did you notice that when the brilliant Amy Coney Barrett was approved by the Senate to become our newest Supreme Court Justice, the entirety of “those” Democrat Senators voted against her? I tend to believe many who voted ‘no’ would actually support ... (click for more)

Sports

Roadrunners Come Up Short In Bid For Fifth-Straight Bojangles Tennessee Intercollegiate Title

The Roadrunners didn't get their fifth-straight win in the event, but they made a furious comeback that came up just short as Dalton State finished 2 nd with an 869 (+5) in the Bojangles Tennessee Intercollegiate at The Links at Kahite in Vonore, Tenn. on Saturday and Sunday. Host Tennessee Wesleyan finished in 1 st at 863 (-1), just 6 strokes in front of the Roadrunners. Reinhardt ... (click for more)

Lady Roadrunner Cross Country Team Edged 37-38 Southeastern At South Carolina Meet

The Roadrunners traveled to Bluffton, South Carolina in search of good NAIA competition. They found it in 17th-ranked Southeastern (Fla.). The race was intense and was a nail biter for the full five kilometers. The Lady Birds ran well but came up one point short of beating Southeastern. The final tally was 37 to 38, with both teams easily outpacing third place Ave Maria (Fla.) who ... (click for more)


Happenings

Dining

Business

Student Scene

Church

Memories

Real Estate

Living Well

Outdoors