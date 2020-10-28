Students From Wrecked School Bus Brought To Erlanger Said To Now Be In Stable Condition

Meigs County Schools officials said Wednesday that "It is our understanding that students who were treated at Erlanger are in stable condition."

The female bus driver and a seven-year-old girl were killed Tuesday afternoon in a collision with a utility vehicle on Highway 58.

Officials initially said one of the students taken by helicopter to Children's Hospital at Erlanger was in critical condition.

Meigs County School officials also said, "We had several students treated and released at hospitals in Chattanooga, Cleveland, Athens and Rhea County."

The Tennessee Highway Patrol said the utility vehicle driver lost control while going northbound and slammed into the bus after going into the southbound lane.