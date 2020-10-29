 Thursday, October 29, 2020 73.0°F   mostly cloudy   Mostly Cloudy

Breaking News


Volkswagen Chattanooga Donates $1 Million To Creative Discovery Museum Capital Campaign

Thursday, October 29, 2020

Volkswagen Chattanooga has pledged $1 million to become the presenting sponsor for the Creative Discovery Museum’s new STEMZone exhibit. VW Chattanooga’s investment in the Ignite Discovery capital campaign will enable the Museum to create a new exhibit gallery dedicated to STEM (Science Technology, Energy and Math) education.   

“Creative Discovery Museum is a staple in our community and has been committed to educating and inspiring children for the last 25 years,” said Tom du Plessis, president and CEO of Volkswagen Chattanooga. “We are proud to be investing in their future and looking forward to collaborating on the creation of the STEMzone.”  

According to the U.S. Department of Education, careers in the STEM field have grown 14 percent in the last decade. In order to develop the skills needed to solve complex, real-world problems and to meet the needs of an ever-changing workforce, all children must have access to quality, STEM education experiences. 

The STEMzone will feature components that build competencies and skills required of a future-ready workforce. Visitors will design, build and test their own cars, rockets and airplanes. One section of the exhibit will be dedicated to exploring technology and robotics. The current Make It exhibit, outfitted with simple tools from hammers and saws to sewing machines, will be renovated and relocated to the STEMzone with new equipment and a 3D printer. There will also be an area dedicated to renewable energy sources such as solar, hydro and thermal. 

“We are grateful for the significant support from Volkswagen Chattanooga,” said Henry Schulson, executive director. “What could be better than having a global leader in technology and innovation as a partner for this exhibit. Their investment will allow us to develop a STEM exhibit full of hands-on, interactive experiences that are pertinent to the development of critical thinking skills, problem-solving and reasoning skills.” 

CDM officially re-ignited its $10 million capital campaign on Sept. 15 after temporarily suspending efforts due to the COVID-19 pandemic. ‘Ignite Discovery: Creating the New CDM’ will fund comprehensive renovations of CDM’s 43,000-square-foot facility, providing opportunities for children and families to explore, innovate, create and play for generations to come. The initiative is centered on three goals: to ensure CDM remains a leader in experiential learning, a gathering place for all children and a gateway to a vibrant downtown Chattanooga. To date, nearly $7.1 million has been raised from a broad base including corporations, foundations and community leaders. 

“Recent gifts and the steadfast support of our community throughout have been tremendous and very heartening. This shows that even in the face of uncertainty, we understand how critical an institution like Creative Discovery Museum is to the future of our city,” said Patrick Stowe, CDM’s board chair. 

Ignite Discovery addresses community challenges that were identified in a 2018 Feasibility Study. These challenges include strengthening early childhood education, providing new opportunities for STEAM (science, technology, engineering, arts and math) learning, increasing access for all children regardless of background and helping revitalize the Riverfront District. In addition to facility renovations, this campaign addresses each of the needs by updating and installing new exhibits, expanding outreach programs and creating a new, vibrant urban space on the CDM Plaza. 

Construction is set to begin August 2021 and be completed by May 2022, just in time to celebrate the Museums 27th birthday. ‘Ignite Discovery: Creating the New CDM’ is chaired by Susu and Paul Brock, and Leah and Jay Hill.  

Since opening its doors in 1995, CDM has welcomed more than five million visitors. It has been nationally-ranked by Trekaroo and Child magazines. CDM received the CICL Pinnacle Award for its work in biofuels distance learning lessons. Locally, CDM was named Best Museum in the Times Free Press’s Best of the Best competition and is a two-time Nonprofit of the Year finalist. In addition, CDM was the first organization in Tennessee to participate in Museums for All, a national initiative that encourages cultural organizations to provide significantly reduced admissions to families that receive food assistance. 

For more information about ‘Ignite Discovery: Creating the New CDM,’ visit www.ignitecdm.com or contact Katie Hanners, CDM’s director of advancement, at (423) 648-6043. 


October 29, 2020

Latest Hamilton County Arrest Report

October 28, 2020

Students From Wrecked School Bus Brought To Erlanger Said To Now Be In Stable Condition

October 28, 2020

Grand Jury No Bills And True Bills


Here is the latest Hamilton County arrest report: BEARD, TONI LESHAE 10605 CAR STREET CHATTANOOGA, 37410 Age at Arrest: 34 years old Arresting Agency: THEFT OF PROPERTY --- BONNER, ... (click for more)

Meigs County Schools officials said Wednesday that "It is our understanding that students who were treated at Erlanger are in stable condition." The female bus driver and a seven-year-old ... (click for more)

Here are the No Bills and True Bills from the Hamilton County Grand Jury: No Bills: 1 BERRY, DAVID PAUL DRUGS GENERAL CATEGORY FOR RESALE-MANUF. MARIJUANA 10/28/2020 1 BROWN, ANTHONY ... (click for more)



Breaking News

Latest Hamilton County Arrest Report

Here is the latest Hamilton County arrest report: BEARD, TONI LESHAE 10605 CAR STREET CHATTANOOGA, 37410 Age at Arrest: 34 years old Arresting Agency: THEFT OF PROPERTY --- BONNER, SAVELT D 5002 WOODLAND VIEW CIRCLE CHATTANOOGA, 37410 Age at Arrest: 18 years old Arresting Agency: Hamilton County Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s) --- BRADFORD, ... (click for more)

Students From Wrecked School Bus Brought To Erlanger Said To Now Be In Stable Condition

Meigs County Schools officials said Wednesday that "It is our understanding that students who were treated at Erlanger are in stable condition." The female bus driver and a seven-year-old girl were killed Tuesday afternoon in a collision with a utility vehicle on Highway 58. Officials initially said one of the students taken by helicopter to Children's Hospital at Erlanger ... (click for more)

Opinion

Voting Lines Are Too Long - And Response

I’ve tried three times this week to vote at the Collegedale early voting place. Each time I’ve been there, the line was not only around the building, but it stretched at least another block (or two) into the adjacent parking lot. I realize that it is easy for someone like me to criticize the ones running the election, but I feel criticism is deserved in this case. If they cared ... (click for more)

Roy Exum: A Bunch Of Hogwash

There are those who fault Donald Trump for the unkind divisiveness that is “the second plague” roiling the United States right now. But did you notice that when the brilliant Amy Coney Barrett was approved by the Senate to become our newest Supreme Court Justice, the entirety of “those” Democrat Senators voted against her? I tend to believe many who voted ‘no’ would actually support ... (click for more)

Sports

Roadrunners Come Up Short In Bid For Fifth-Straight Bojangles Tennessee Intercollegiate Title

The Roadrunners didn't get their fifth-straight win in the event, but they made a furious comeback that came up just short as Dalton State finished 2 nd with an 869 (+5) in the Bojangles Tennessee Intercollegiate at The Links at Kahite in Vonore, Tenn. on Saturday and Sunday. Host Tennessee Wesleyan finished in 1 st at 863 (-1), just 6 strokes in front of the Roadrunners. Reinhardt ... (click for more)

Lady Roadrunner Cross Country Team Edged 37-38 Southeastern At South Carolina Meet

The Roadrunners traveled to Bluffton, South Carolina in search of good NAIA competition. They found it in 17th-ranked Southeastern (Fla.). The race was intense and was a nail biter for the full five kilometers. The Lady Birds ran well but came up one point short of beating Southeastern. The final tally was 37 to 38, with both teams easily outpacing third place Ave Maria (Fla.) who ... (click for more)


Happenings

Dining

Business

Student Scene

Church

Memories

Real Estate

Living Well

Outdoors