Man Shot Multiple Times Wednesday Night On Farleigh Street Turns Up At Hospital

A 38-year-old man was shot multiple times on Farleigh Street Wednesday night.

At approximately 9:50 p.m., Chattanooga Police responded to the area of Farleigh Street on reports of shots fired.



Minutes after police arrived in the area, they were notified and responded to the 2200 block of Farleigh Street in reference to a vehicle striking a residence.



Approximately 20 minutes later, police were notified that a person suffering from multiple non-life-threatening gunshot wounds arrived at a local hospital.



Officers secured the scene on Farleigh Street.

Investigators attempted to speak with the victim at the hospital, but he was uncooperative.



Chattanooga Police ask anyone with information regarding this incident to call 423-698-2525 or submit a tip via the CPD Mobile App. You can remain anonymous.





