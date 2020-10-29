Riot Charge Dismissed Against One Of Ringleaders In Assault On County Courthouse; Sylvester Gets 30 Days Suspended, 2 Days Community Service On Disorderly Conduct

A riot charge against one of the ring leaders in an effort to storm the Hamilton County Courthouse on May 31 has been dismissed. Thomas Luke Sylvester, 34, at the same time pleaded guilty to disorderly conduct and received a 30-day suspended sentence and two days of community service.

That night officers responded to the County Courthouse around 10:30 p.m.

when they were advised "a protest was turning destructive."

Police said drone footage showed some lights being destroyed at the courthouse, which dates to 1913 and was designed by famed architect R.H. Hunt.

More law enforcement officers responded to the scene. Police said the crowd began pushing toward the entry doors to the courthouse.

Police said, "The protest was evolving into a riot as property was being destroyed and it appeared that several people were about to make entry to the courthouse. Police could already hear chants of destruction and burning.

Police told the crowd to back away from the doors. The report says, "After several failed warnings, police began to push the crowd back from the entry of the courthouse.

Police said Sylvester refused to move back. He was eventually taken to the ground and handcuffed.

Officers said Gary Lockwood, 27, was among those involved in vandalizing the light fixtures on the courthouse steps. When two deputies tried to take him into custody he kicked both in the face, breaking their glasses.

Police said Lockwood would not put his hands behind his back and was screaming at the crowd to incite them more. Lockwood said he is homeless and is a native of Michigan. He was charged with reckless endangerment, aggravated assault, aggravated assault on police, inciting to riot, vandalism and resisting arrest.

Charges against Lockwood were bound to the Grand Jury earlier without a hearing.