Riot Charge Dismissed Against One Of Ringleaders In Assault On County Courthouse; Sylvester Gets 30 Days Suspended, 2 Days Community Service On Disorderly Conduct

Thursday, October 29, 2020

A riot charge against one of the ring leaders in an effort to storm the Hamilton County Courthouse on May 31 has been dismissed. Thomas Luke Sylvester, 34, at the same time pleaded guilty to disorderly conduct and received a 30-day suspended sentence and two days of community service.

That night officers responded to the County Courthouse around 10:30 p.m.

when they were advised "a protest was turning destructive."

Police said drone footage showed some lights being destroyed at the courthouse, which dates to 1913 and was designed by famed architect R.H. Hunt. 

More law enforcement officers responded to the scene. Police said the crowd began pushing toward the entry doors to the courthouse. 

Police said, "The protest was evolving into a riot as property was being destroyed and it appeared that several people were about to make entry to the courthouse. Police could already hear chants of destruction and burning. 

Police told the crowd to back away from the doors. The report says, "After several failed warnings, police began to push the crowd back from the entry of the courthouse. 

Police said Sylvester refused to move back. He was eventually taken to the ground and handcuffed.

Officers said Gary Lockwood, 27, was among those involved in vandalizing the light fixtures on the courthouse steps. When two deputies tried to take him into custody he kicked both in the face, breaking their glasses. 

Police said Lockwood would not put his hands behind his back and was screaming at the crowd to incite them more. Lockwood said he is homeless and is a native of Michigan. He was charged with reckless endangerment, aggravated assault, aggravated assault on police, inciting to riot, vandalism and resisting arrest.

Charges against Lockwood were bound to the Grand Jury earlier without a hearing.


October 31, 2020

Brandon Smith, 35, was arrested Friday evening, after a pursuit ended in a crash. At approximately 6 p.m., a Hamilton County Sheriff’s Office deputy attempted to stop a gold Chevrolet Cruz ... (click for more)

Here is the latest Hamilton County arrest report: ARCHIE, ADEBAYO JUMANNEE 703 HAMPTON COURT DALTON, 00000 Age at Arrest: 38 years old Arresting Agency: Chattanooga POSSESSION OF DRUG ... (click for more)

One person was injured and their pets were killed in a house fire on Camden Street Friday evening. Chattanooga Fire Department units were called to 2011 Camden Street at 6:50 p.m. after ... (click for more)



Brandon Smith, 35, was arrested Friday evening, after a pursuit ended in a crash. At approximately 6 p.m., a Hamilton County Sheriff’s Office deputy attempted to stop a gold Chevrolet Cruz on Wilcox Boulevard after observing the suspect vehicle driving through the center lane and passing stopped vehicles. The suspect vehicle sped up, driving through a Chattanooga Police Department ... (click for more)

Here is the latest Hamilton County arrest report: ARCHIE, ADEBAYO JUMANNEE 703 HAMPTON COURT DALTON, 00000 Age at Arrest: 38 years old Arresting Agency: Chattanooga POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA POSSESSION OF METH (SELL, DEL. OR MANUFACTURING) --- BAILEY, RANIA ALEXIA 3420 GAY ST CHATTANOOGA, 37411 Age at Arrest: 21 years old Arresting Agency: Hamilton ... (click for more)

Earl Freudenberg: Mayor, City Council, Please Help The Vitally Needed Forgotten Child Fund

I write this letter for informational purposes. Having worked in the Forgotten Child Fund from 1966 to the early 2000’s I know the fund's purpose as I’m very concerned about the organization's future. Officer Johnny Wright founded the fund. His idea came about in 1962. In those early days Officer Wright got a lot of help from then WRGP, Channel 3, Roy Morris, Tommy Eason, Bill ... (click for more)

Roy Exum: The Saturday Funnies

Hot dog! Here we are with a Halloween edition of The Saturday Funnies and what better way than to kick it off with a riddle honoring the ghosts and goblins of the day: “The person who built it sold it. The person who bought it never used it. The person who used it never saw it. What is it?” As you mull over this stumper, please allow me to interject The Saturday Funnies is a ... (click for more)

Big 10 Won't Let Nebraska Play Mocs This Weekend

UTC, which has only been able to play a single football game this virus-plagued fall, almost had another contest this weekend. Nebraska, with an opening on its schedule, wanted to fill in with a visit from Chattanooga. The Mocs would have gotten a guarantee of $200,000 to $250,000. However, the Big 10 Conference nixed the idea. That came even after all the Huskers players ... (click for more)

Dan Fleser: Lady Vols Suddenly Have Options At Point Guard

In the spring, Tennessee was dangerously low on point guards. The position was so depleted that Lady Vol forward Rennia Davis thought she’d have to moonlight as a backup. That was then. Now the Lady Vols are three deep at the crucial position as they prepare for their women’s basketball season. Graduate transfer Jordan Walker’s arrival this summer from Western Michigan spelled ... (click for more)


