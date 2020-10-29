 Friday, October 30, 2020 53.0°F   overcast   Overcast

Breaking News


Hamilton County Has 1 More Coronavirus Death And 134 New Cases

Thursday, October 29, 2020

Hamilton County had one more death from coronavirus on Thursday, as the toll climbed to 111. There were 134 new cases, compared to 110 on Wednesday, bringing the total to 12,446. There have been 100 or more new cases in Hamilton County for the last nine days.

There have been 11,170 people recover from the virus in the county, 90 percent, and there are currently 1,165 active cases, compared to 1,128 on Wednesday. 

Hamilton County has 86 people hospitalized from COVID-19, plus five more suspected cases. Of those, 34 are county residents. There are 21 people in intensive care.

There were 2,660 new coronavirus cases in the state on Thursday for a total of 256,880.

 

Tennessee had 22 more coronavirus deaths bringing the total to 3,263, state Health Department officials said. 

The state currently has 1,394 people hospitalized from the virus, 34 more than on Wednesday.

There have been 227,271 people who have recovered from the virus in Tennessee (88 percent).


Testing numbers are above 3.623 million across the state. 

Here are the numbers by county:

Shelby County: 37,335 cases, up 224; 570 deaths

Davidson County: 32,679 cases, up 196; 345 deaths, down 1

Knox County: 13,193 cases, up 144; 95 deaths

Bledsoe County:  1,034 cases, up 1; 4 deaths

Bradley County: 3,703 cases, up 36; 23 deaths

Grundy County: 587 cases, up 2; 12 deaths, up 1

Marion County: 812 cases, up 3; 10 deaths

Meigs County: 337 cases, up 5; 6 deaths

Polk County: 540 cases, up 7; 13 deaths

Rhea County: 1,141 cases, up 9; 19 deaths

Sequatchie County: 363 cases, up 6; 2 deaths


October 30, 2020

Latest Hamilton County Arrest Report

October 29, 2020

Georgia Has 47 More Deaths From COVID, 1,823 New Cases

October 29, 2020

Latest Bradley County Arrest Report


Here is the latest Hamilton County arrest report: AKRIDGE, JOEY DAWONE 3717 MARK TWAIN CIRCLE CHATTANOOGA, 37406 Age at Arrest: 34 years old Arresting Agency: Hamilton County DOMESTIC ... (click for more)

Georgia state health officials reported on Thursday there have been 47 additional deaths due to the coronavirus. The new total is 7,923. There were 1,823 new cases as that total reached ... (click for more)

Click here for the latest Bradley County arrest report. (click for more)



Breaking News

Latest Hamilton County Arrest Report

Here is the latest Hamilton County arrest report: AKRIDGE, JOEY DAWONE 3717 MARK TWAIN CIRCLE CHATTANOOGA, 37406 Age at Arrest: 34 years old Arresting Agency: Hamilton County DOMESTIC ASSAULT THEFT OF PROPERTY UNDER 1000 --- ARNOLD, JIMMY L 905 BURNETT RD SODDY DAISY, 37379 Age at Arrest: 27 years old Arresting Agency: Soddy Daisy VIOLATION OF PROBATION ... (click for more)

Georgia Has 47 More Deaths From COVID, 1,823 New Cases

Georgia state health officials reported on Thursday there have been 47 additional deaths due to the coronavirus. The new total is 7,923. There were 1,823 new cases as that total reached 356,848 confirmed cases of coronavirus. Hospitalizations are at 31,516, up 146 from Wednesday. Here are the numbers by county: Catoosa County: 1,461 cases, up 17; 22 deaths; 85 ... (click for more)

Opinion

Earl Freudenberg: Mayor, City Council, Please Help The Vitally Needed Forgotten Child Fund

I write this letter for informational purposes. Having worked in the Forgotten Child Fund from 1966 to the early 2000’s I know the fund's purpose as I’m very concerned about the organization's future. Officer Johnny Wright founded the fund. His idea came about in 1962. In those early days Officer Wright got a lot of help from then WRGP, Channel 3, Roy Morris, Tommy Eason, Bill ... (click for more)

Roy Exum: An Autumn Afternoon

There is a new USA TODAY/Suffolk Poll just out that tells us with Tuesday’s election almost here, three of every four voters are most worried about post-election violence. What is the world have we done to find ourselves here? That our United States is horribly divided is a given, which it shouldn’t be at all. I glory in the fact so many Americans are willing to patiently wait in ... (click for more)

Sports

Big 10 Won't Let Nebraska Play Mocs This Weekend

UTC, which has only been able to play a single football game this virus-plagued fall, almost had another contest this weekend. Nebraska, with an opening on its schedule, wanted to fill in with a visit from Chattanooga. The Mocs would have gotten a guarantee of $200,000 to $250,000. However, the Big 10 Conference nixed the idea. That came even after all the Huskers players ... (click for more)

Dan Fleser: Lady Vols Suddenly Have Options At Point Guard

In the spring, Tennessee was dangerously low on point guards. The position was so depleted that Lady Vol forward Rennia Davis thought she’d have to moonlight as a backup. That was then. Now the Lady Vols are three deep at the crucial position as they prepare for their women’s basketball season. Graduate transfer Jordan Walker’s arrival this summer from Western Michigan spelled ... (click for more)


Happenings

Dining

Business

Student Scene

Church

Memories

Real Estate

Living Well

Outdoors