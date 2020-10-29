Hamilton County Has 1 More Coronavirus Death And 134 New Cases

Hamilton County had one more death from coronavirus on Thursday, as the toll climbed to 111. There were 134 new cases, compared to 110 on Wednesday, bringing the total to 12,446. There have been 100 or more new cases in Hamilton County for the last nine days.

There have been 11,170 people recover from the virus in the county, 90 percent, and there are currently 1,165 active cases, compared to 1,128 on Wednesday.

Hamilton County has 86 people hospitalized from COVID-19, plus five more suspected cases. Of those, 34 are county residents. There are 21 people in intensive care.

There were 2,660 new coronavirus cases in the state on Thursday for a total of 256,880.



Tennessee had 22 more coronavirus deaths bringing the total to 3,263, state Health Department officials said.

The state currently has 1,394 people hospitalized from the virus, 34 more than on Wednesday.

There have been 227,271 people who have recovered from the virus in Tennessee (88 percent).





Testing numbers are above 3.623 million across the state.

Here are the numbers by county:



Shelby County: 37,335 cases, up 224; 570 deaths



Davidson County: 32,679 cases, up 196; 345 deaths, down 1



Knox County: 13,193 cases, up 144; 95 deaths



Bledsoe County: 1,034 cases, up 1; 4 deaths



Bradley County: 3,703 cases, up 36; 23 deaths



Grundy County: 587 cases, up 2; 12 deaths, up 1



Marion County: 812 cases, up 3; 10 deaths



Meigs County: 337 cases, up 5; 6 deaths



Polk County: 540 cases, up 7; 13 deaths

Rhea County: 1,141 cases, up 9; 19 deaths

Sequatchie County: 363 cases, up 6; 2 deaths