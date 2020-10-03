Here is the latest Hamilton County arrest report:

AINLEY, JOHN MITCHELL

817 ASTERWOOD DRIVE ROSSVILLE, 30741

Age at Arrest: 30 years old

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga

DOMESTIC ASSAULT

---

ANDERSON, CODY LEE

1410 E 49TH ST CHATTANOOGA, 374073501

Age at Arrest: 22 years old

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga

BURGLARY

TAMPERING WITH OR FABRICATING EVIDENCE

---

BAILEY, DERRICK LEE CURTIS

HOMELESS CHATTANOOGA,

Age at Arrest: 32 years old

Arresting Agency: Hamilton County

VIOLATION OF PROBATION (ROBBERY)

VIOLATION OF PROBATION POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHER

---

BAKER, TRAVIS GENE

80 CARLTON LN RINGGOLD, 30736

Age at Arrest: 32 years old

Arresting Agency:

AGGRAVATED BURGLARY (OCCUPIED HABITATION)

---

BELL, IWALKER

1636 READ AVE CHATTANOOGA, 37404

Age at Arrest: 60 years old

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga

FAILURE TO YIELD RIGHT-OF-WAY

DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE

---

BELL, ROBERT GLENN

800 MCCALLIE CHATTANOOGA, 37403

Age at Arrest: 55 years old

Arresting Agency: Federal Marshall

FEDERAL

---

BLACKWELL, TYLER MARQUISE

907 GILLESPIE RD CHATTANOOGA, 37411

Age at Arrest: 24 years old

Arresting Agency: Hamilton County

PUBLIC INTOXICATION

POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE

RESISTING ARREST OR OBSTRUCTION OF LEGAL PROCESS

---

BRADFORD, DAVID BRIAN

5555 HIXSON PIKE APT 108 HIXSON, 37343

Age at Arrest: 40 years old

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga

DOMESTIC ASSAULT

VANDALISM/MALICIOUS MISCHIEF

---

BRANUM, AARON WAYNE

4040 MOUNTAIN CREEK RD CHATTANOOGA, 37415

Age at Arrest: 25 years old

Arresting Agency: Hamilton County

CRIMINAL TRESPASSING

---

BROWN, TERRENCE TREMAYNE

4702 BEVERLY KAY DR CHATTANOOGA, 374162306

Age at Arrest: 21 years old

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga

CONTRABAND IN PENAL INSTITUTIONS

---

BUGGS, NIA VICTORIA

604 BACON TRAIL CHATTANOOGA, 37412

Age at Arrest: 26 years old

Arresting Agency: Hamilton County

VANDALISM/MALICIOUS MISCHIEF

---

CAVE, BRANDON K

317 S HOWELL AVE CHATTANOOGA, 37411

Age at Arrest: 46 years old

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga

PUBLIC INTOXICATION

---

CLARK, DAISY ANN

563 CRANBERRY WAY CHATTANOOGA, 37343

Age at Arrest: 45 years old

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga

DISORDERLY CONDUCT

---

COMPTON, ALEXANDER B

144 BRIARWOOD DR RINGGOLD, 30736

Age at Arrest: 28 years old

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga

Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)

---

CORBIN, MATTHEW ANTHONY

3212 NOTTINGHAM CIR SE CLEVELAND, 37323

Age at Arrest: 31 years old

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga

FAILURE TO APPEAR

---

CRANFIELD, KELVIN LEE

13850 PIERCE ROAD BIRCHWOOD, 37308

Age at Arrest: 41 years old

Arresting Agency: Hamilton County

CRIMINAL TRESPASSING

THEFT OF PROPERTY-0VER 10000

VIOLATION OF PROBATION (BURGLARY)

VIOLATION OF PROBATION ( THEFT OF PROPERTY)

VANDALISM/MALICIOUS MISCHIEF

---

DASKO, RODNEY SANDOR

4519 A WOODLAND DR OOLTEWAH, 37363

Age at Arrest: 50 years old

Arresting Agency: Collegedale Police

Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)

---

DENT, CODY LEVI

131 MORNINGSIDE DR SODDY DAISY, 373794345

Age at Arrest: 29 years old

Arresting Agency: Soddy Daisy

THEFT UNDER 1000

THEFT UNDER 1000

BURGLARY

THEFT OVER 10000

THEFT UNER 1000

ATTEMPT BURGLARY

THEFT OVER 1000

VIOLATION OF PROBATION

CRIMINAL TRESPASSING

THEFT OVER 1000

BURGLARY

---

DICKERSON, BRIAN ALLEN

2112 DALLAS LAKE ROAD SODDY DAISY, 37379

Age at Arrest: 40 years old

Arresting Agency: Soddy Daisy

FAILURE TO APPEAR

---

DIXON, KENNETH LAMAR

22 S GERMANTOWN RD CHATTANOOGA, 37411

Age at Arrest: 35 years old

Arresting Agency: Hamilton County

VIOLATION OF PROBATION (AGGRAVATED ASSAULT

VIOLATION OF PROBATION (POSSESSION OF FIREARM WITH

---

DOUGLAS, COURTNEY LEE

1521 HICKORY VLY RD APT 622 CHATT, 37421

Age at Arrest: 32 years old

Arresting Agency: Hamilton County

Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)

---

DUGGER, ALEX RICHARD

1013 OAK ST DAYTON, 37321

Age at Arrest: 34 years old

Arresting Agency: Soddy Daisy

BURGLARY

DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE

SHOPLIFTING

POSSESSION OF BURGLARY TOOLS

CRIMINAL TRESPASSING

---

DYE, CECIL COREY

1251 CIYPRESS STREET CHATTANOOGA, 37402

Age at Arrest: 27 years old

Arresting Agency: Hamilton County

VIOLATION OF PROBATION (FAILURE TO APPEAR

---

ELLIS, HUNTER R

1712 STRAWBERRY LN HIXSON,

Age at Arrest: 20 years old

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga

DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE

---

ERBY, STEPHEN LAMAR

8127 KARR STREET CHATTANOOGA, 37421

Age at Arrest: 53 years old

Arresting Agency: Hamilton County

VIOLATION OF PROBATION (THEFT OF PROPERTY)

VIOLATION OF PROBATION (THEFT OF PROPERTY)

---

FORD, BLAKE S

1442 WILLOW STREET KINGSPORT,

Age at Arrest: 21 years old

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga

LEFT OF CENTER VIOLATION

DRIVING LEFT OF CENTER LINE

DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE

DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE

---

FREDRICKS, THOMAS EVERETTE

801 TUNNEL BLVD APT C CHATTANOOGA, 37411

Age at Arrest: 51 years old

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga

POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA

POSSESSION OF METH (SELL, DEL.

OR MANUFACTURING)---FUGET, DARIOUS LAMAR204 EAST 32 2ND STREET CHATTANOOGA, 37404Age at Arrest: 30 years oldArresting Agency: ChattanoogaASSAULT---GLENN, JORDAN DWAYNE67 FAVRE CIR WINCHESTER, 37398Age at Arrest: 26 years oldArresting Agency: Hamilton CountyVIOLATION OF PROBATION (DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCVIOLATION OF PROBATION (DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENC---GOODNER, JAMES CHRISTOPHER6436 STALLION LN APT 106 HARRISON, 37341Age at Arrest: 43 years oldArresting Agency: Hamilton CountyVIOLATION OF SEX OFFENDER REGISTRY---GREER, COREY JAMMAL2312 BROOKWOOD DR CHATTANOOGA, 374211718Age at Arrest: 33 years oldArresting Agency: ChattanoogaDOMESTIC ASSAULT---GRIFFITH, SEAN TYLERHOMELESS CHATTANOOGA, 37343Age at Arrest: 33 years oldArresting Agency: ChattanoogaTHEFT OVER 1000CRIMINAL IMPERSONATIONAGGRAVATED BURGLARY (OCCUPIED HABITATION)---HAMILL, BRIAN EDWARD314 MAPLE ST SODDY DAISY, 37373Age at Arrest: 25 years oldArresting Agency: Soddy DaisyCRIMINAL TRESPASSING---HARDEN, RAYMOND RANDOLPH6756 ARDIS LANE APT. 30 HIXSON, 37343Age at Arrest: 34 years oldArresting Agency: ChattanoogaAGGRAVATED RAPE OF A CHILDAGGRAVATED RAPE OF A CHILDAGGRAVATED RAPE OF A CHILDAGGRAVATED SEXUAL BATTERY---HAWK, JUSTIN KYLE492 FOSTER DRIVE RINGGOLD, 30726Age at Arrest: 31 years oldArresting Agency: East RidgeVIOLATION OF PROBATION (THEFT OF PROPERTYVIOLATION OF PROBATION (THEFT OF PROPERTYVIOLATION OF PROBATION (POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHEVIOLATION OF PROBATION (EVADING ARRESTVIOLATION OF PROBATION (THEFT OF PROPERTYVIOLATION OF PROBATION (VANDALISM/MALICIOUS MISCHI---HEADRICK, MARK STEVEN1531 BURNS AVENUE EAST RIDGE, 37412Age at Arrest: 45 years oldArresting Agency: Hamilton CountyFUGITIVE (ARREST FOR CRIME IN CATOOSA CO, GA)---HENDERSON, MICHAEL DON1320 VANESSA DRIVE HIXSON, 37343Age at Arrest: 36 years oldArresting Agency: Hamilton CountyPOSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIAPOSSESSION OF METH (SELL, DEL. OR MANUFACTURING)---HILL, CORTEZ LAQWAN592 SOUTH MAIN ST SMITHS GROVE, 42171Age at Arrest: 30 years oldArresting Agency: East RidgeFALSE REPORTS---HOLCOMB, ANTHONY WAYNEHOMELESS CHATTANOOGA TN,Age at Arrest: 52 years oldArresting Agency: Federal MarshallBooked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)---HOLTON, WILLIAM C2501 UNION AVE CHATTANOOGA, 37404Age at Arrest: 41 years oldArresting Agency: ChattanoogaDOMESTIC ASSAULT SIMPLE---HUGHES, JAZMINE MITCHELLE84 HASWELL LANE TRENTON, 30752Age at Arrest: 25 years oldArresting Agency: Hamilton CountyFUGITIVE (ARREST FOR CRIME IN ANOTHER STATE)---JOHNSON, BYRON LAMONT1313 BLOCKER LANE EASTRIDGE, 37412Age at Arrest: 38 years oldArresting Agency: Hamilton CountyBooked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)---JONES, QUINTON MIGUEL4064 FORREST VIEW CLEVELAND, 37312Age at Arrest: 39 years oldArresting Agency: Tenn Highway PatrolDRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE---JOSHUA, ANTOINE LEBRON313 S LOVELL AVE CHATTANOOGA, 37411Age at Arrest: 26 years oldArresting Agency: Federal MarshallFEDERAL---JUSTUS, CANDICE MARIE6327 FAIREST DRIVE HARRISON, 37341Age at Arrest: 44 years oldArresting Agency: Hamilton CountyFAILURE TO APPEAR---MARSH, WADE H2409 NIMITZ ST CHATTANOOGA, 37402Age at Arrest: 43 years oldArresting Agency: Hamilton CountyBooked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)---MCCOLLEY, SHAWN CORTEZ12850 HWY 9 NORTH ALPHARETTA,Age at Arrest: 42 years oldArresting Agency: Hamilton CountyNONSUPPORT AND FLAGRANT NONSUPPORT---MCLAIN, TRAVIS LEE9606 WEST CHERRY ST OOLTEWAH, 37363Age at Arrest: 36 years oldArresting Agency: ChattanoogaFUGITIVE (ARREST FOR CRIME IN DADE CO, GA)---MOISER, RILEY DEWAYNE3681 COLBERT HOLLOW ROAD ROCK SPRING, 30739Age at Arrest: 19 years oldArresting Agency: ChattanoogaLEAVING SCENE OF ACCIDENT (PARKED VEHICLE)DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE---MUINA, CHRISTOPHER JOHN8637 SUMMIT PEAK WY OOLTEWAH, 37363Age at Arrest: 39 years oldArresting Agency: ChattanoogaASSAULTRECKLESS ENDANGERMENTREGISTRATION, DRIVING UNREGISTERED VEHICLESPEEDINGDRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE---PEARSON, RODERICK DERRELL4603 PLAZA HILLS LANE HIXSON, 37343Age at Arrest: 27 years oldArresting Agency: Hamilton CountyBooked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)---PEDIGO, MIRANDA DIANE8625 S PITTSBURG MOUNTAIN RD SOUTH PITTSBURG,Age at Arrest: 38 years oldArresting Agency: ChattanoogaPOSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCEDRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCEDRIVING LEFT OF CENTER LINEPOSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA---PERRY, ALEXANDER CLARK6400 SEA HAVEN DR HIXSON, 37343Age at Arrest: 27 years oldArresting Agency: ChattanoogaPOSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIAPOSSESSION OF ROXICODONE---PETERSON, ARCHIE D1019 CENTRAL DR HIXSON, 37343Age at Arrest: 23 years oldArresting Agency: ChattanoogaTHEFT OF PROPERTY OVER $2,500---PHILLIPS, JESSICA RENEE10508 BIRCHWOOD PIKE HARRISON, 37341Age at Arrest: 37 years oldArresting Agency: Hamilton CountyTHEFT OF PROPERTY OVER $10,000---REECE, MARION HERSHALL410 EAST 5TH ST CHATTANOOGA, 37404Age at Arrest: 58 years oldArresting Agency: ChattanoogaPOSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIAPOSSESSION OF METH (SELL, DEL. OR MANUFACTURING)---REYNOLDS, JUWAN DONTA3963 TEAKWOOD DR CHATTANOOGA, 37416Age at Arrest: 25 years oldArresting Agency: ChattanoogaFELON UNL. CARRYING OR POSSESSING WEAPONPOSSESSION OF MARIJUANADRIVING LEFT OF CENTER LINE---SANDUSKY, KENNETH WILLIAM5312 MARION AVE EAST RIDGE, 37412Age at Arrest: 26 years oldArresting Agency: East RidgeDRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE---SCHULKE, EMILY B1700 DUNCAN AVENUE CHATTANOOGA, 37404Age at Arrest: 26 years oldArresting Agency: Hamilton CountyDOMESTIC ASSAULT---SCOTT, MAURICE DARRELL2141 E 28TH ST CHATTANOOGA, 37407Age at Arrest: 45 years oldArresting Agency: ChattanoogaDOMESTIC ASSAULT---SIMS, LAQUAN LEWON6312 ROSEMARY DR CHATTANOOGA, 37416Age at Arrest: 38 years oldArresting Agency: Hamilton CountyCONTEMPT OF COURT (NON SUPPORT)---SMITH, CHRISTOPHER D613 MAPLE LN CHATTANOOGA, 37411Age at Arrest: 40 years oldArresting Agency: Hamilton CountyNONSUPPORT AND FLAGRANT NONSUPPORT---SMITH, DEMELL LEVON2444 MEADE CIRCLE CHATTANOOGA, 37406Age at Arrest: 24 years oldArresting Agency: Chattanooga Airport Auth.DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE---STAMEY, DANNY LEE250 ROBURY CIRCLE HIXSON, 37343Age at Arrest: 59 years oldArresting Agency: TVAPOSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCEPOSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCEPOSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIAPOSSESSION OF LEGEND DRUGS W/O PRESCRIPTIONRESISTING ARREST OR OBSTRUCTION OF LEGAL PROCESS---SWAFFORD, EMLEIGH838 COUNTY RD 105 ATHENS, 37303Age at Arrest: 24 years oldArresting Agency: ChattanoogaLEFT OF CENTER VIOLATIONDRIVING ON ROADWAYS LANED FOR TRAFFIC, VIOLATIONDRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCEOPEN CONTAINER LAW---TATE, CHANCE TERRY207 SPEARS AVE CHATTANOOGA, 37405Age at Arrest: 31 years oldArresting Agency: Hamilton CountyVIOLATION OF PROBATION (EVADING ARREST)DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE---TEETERS, MATTHEW ALEXANDER60 NORTH FOREST CHICKAMAUGA, 30707Age at Arrest: 29 years oldArresting Agency: ChattanoogaFINANCIAL RESPONSIBILITYDRIVING LEFT OF CENTER LINEDRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCEIMPLIED CONSENT LAW - DRIVERS---VON HOLLEN, RYAN MATTHEW217 PALO VERDE TERRACE CHATTANOOGA, 37411Age at Arrest: 28 years oldArresting Agency: Hamilton CountyTHEFT UNDER $1,000---WADE, SHAMEKA ROSHELLE1228 WHEELER AVE CHATTANOOGA, 37406Age at Arrest: 36 years oldArresting Agency: Hamilton CountyDRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE---WATKINS, AYONNIKA BRIANNA D2018 WALKER ST CHATTANOOGA, 37406Age at Arrest: 23 years oldArresting Agency: Hamilton CountyBooked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)---WILKERSON, DERRICK13935 MOORE LN SODDY DAISY, 37379Age at Arrest: 38 years oldArresting Agency: ChattanoogaBooked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)---WILLIAMS, EARL ARMOUR3405 TAFT HWY SIGNAL MOUNTAIN, 37377Age at Arrest: 35 years oldArresting Agency: ChattanoogaDOMESTIC ASSAULT---WOODS, GEORGE MICHAEL514 SPEARS AVE CHATTANOOGA, 37405Age at Arrest: 41 years oldArresting Agency: ChattanoogaVIOLATION OF PROBATION (AGGRAVATED ASSAULT)---YOTHER, VANDER LEE928 EMERSON ST ROSSVILLE, 30741Age at Arrest: 59 years oldArresting Agency: East RidgeTHEFT OF PROPERTY (CONDUCT INVOLV.MERCHANDISE)POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE

