Here is the latest Hamilton County arrest report:
AINLEY, JOHN MITCHELL
817 ASTERWOOD DRIVE ROSSVILLE, 30741
Age at Arrest: 30 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
DOMESTIC ASSAULT
---
ANDERSON, CODY LEE
1410 E 49TH ST CHATTANOOGA, 374073501
Age at Arrest: 22 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
BURGLARY
TAMPERING WITH OR FABRICATING EVIDENCE
---
BAILEY, DERRICK LEE CURTIS
HOMELESS CHATTANOOGA,
Age at Arrest: 32 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
VIOLATION OF PROBATION (ROBBERY)
VIOLATION OF PROBATION POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHER
---
BAKER, TRAVIS GENE
80 CARLTON LN RINGGOLD, 30736
Age at Arrest: 32 years old
Arresting Agency:
AGGRAVATED BURGLARY (OCCUPIED HABITATION)
---
BELL, IWALKER
1636 READ AVE CHATTANOOGA, 37404
Age at Arrest: 60 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
FAILURE TO YIELD RIGHT-OF-WAY
DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE
---
BELL, ROBERT GLENN
800 MCCALLIE CHATTANOOGA, 37403
Age at Arrest: 55 years old
Arresting Agency: Federal Marshall
FEDERAL
---
BLACKWELL, TYLER MARQUISE
907 GILLESPIE RD CHATTANOOGA, 37411
Age at Arrest: 24 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
PUBLIC INTOXICATION
POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE
RESISTING ARREST OR OBSTRUCTION OF LEGAL PROCESS
---
BRADFORD, DAVID BRIAN
5555 HIXSON PIKE APT 108 HIXSON, 37343
Age at Arrest: 40 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
DOMESTIC ASSAULT
VANDALISM/MALICIOUS MISCHIEF
---
BRANUM, AARON WAYNE
4040 MOUNTAIN CREEK RD CHATTANOOGA, 37415
Age at Arrest: 25 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
CRIMINAL TRESPASSING
---
BROWN, TERRENCE TREMAYNE
4702 BEVERLY KAY DR CHATTANOOGA, 374162306
Age at Arrest: 21 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
CONTRABAND IN PENAL INSTITUTIONS
---
BUGGS, NIA VICTORIA
604 BACON TRAIL CHATTANOOGA, 37412
Age at Arrest: 26 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
VANDALISM/MALICIOUS MISCHIEF
---
CAVE, BRANDON K
317 S HOWELL AVE CHATTANOOGA, 37411
Age at Arrest: 46 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
PUBLIC INTOXICATION
---
CLARK, DAISY ANN
563 CRANBERRY WAY CHATTANOOGA, 37343
Age at Arrest: 45 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
DISORDERLY CONDUCT
---
COMPTON, ALEXANDER B
144 BRIARWOOD DR RINGGOLD, 30736
Age at Arrest: 28 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
---
CORBIN, MATTHEW ANTHONY
3212 NOTTINGHAM CIR SE CLEVELAND, 37323
Age at Arrest: 31 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
FAILURE TO APPEAR
---
CRANFIELD, KELVIN LEE
13850 PIERCE ROAD BIRCHWOOD, 37308
Age at Arrest: 41 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
CRIMINAL TRESPASSING
THEFT OF PROPERTY-0VER 10000
VIOLATION OF PROBATION (BURGLARY)
VIOLATION OF PROBATION ( THEFT OF PROPERTY)
VANDALISM/MALICIOUS MISCHIEF
---
DASKO, RODNEY SANDOR
4519 A WOODLAND DR OOLTEWAH, 37363
Age at Arrest: 50 years old
Arresting Agency: Collegedale Police
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
---
DENT, CODY LEVI
131 MORNINGSIDE DR SODDY DAISY, 373794345
Age at Arrest: 29 years old
Arresting Agency: Soddy Daisy
THEFT UNDER 1000
THEFT UNDER 1000
BURGLARY
THEFT OVER 10000
THEFT UNER 1000
ATTEMPT BURGLARY
THEFT OVER 1000
VIOLATION OF PROBATION
CRIMINAL TRESPASSING
THEFT OVER 1000
BURGLARY
---
DICKERSON, BRIAN ALLEN
2112 DALLAS LAKE ROAD SODDY DAISY, 37379
Age at Arrest: 40 years old
Arresting Agency: Soddy Daisy
FAILURE TO APPEAR
---
DIXON, KENNETH LAMAR
22 S GERMANTOWN RD CHATTANOOGA, 37411
Age at Arrest: 35 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
VIOLATION OF PROBATION (AGGRAVATED ASSAULT
VIOLATION OF PROBATION (POSSESSION OF FIREARM WITH
---
DOUGLAS, COURTNEY LEE
1521 HICKORY VLY RD APT 622 CHATT, 37421
Age at Arrest: 32 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
---
DUGGER, ALEX RICHARD
1013 OAK ST DAYTON, 37321
Age at Arrest: 34 years old
Arresting Agency: Soddy Daisy
BURGLARY
DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE
SHOPLIFTING
POSSESSION OF BURGLARY TOOLS
CRIMINAL TRESPASSING
---
DYE, CECIL COREY
1251 CIYPRESS STREET CHATTANOOGA, 37402
Age at Arrest: 27 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
VIOLATION OF PROBATION (FAILURE TO APPEAR
---
ELLIS, HUNTER R
1712 STRAWBERRY LN HIXSON,
Age at Arrest: 20 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE
---
ERBY, STEPHEN LAMAR
8127 KARR STREET CHATTANOOGA, 37421
Age at Arrest: 53 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
VIOLATION OF PROBATION (THEFT OF PROPERTY)
VIOLATION OF PROBATION (THEFT OF PROPERTY)
---
FORD, BLAKE S
1442 WILLOW STREET KINGSPORT,
Age at Arrest: 21 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
LEFT OF CENTER VIOLATION
DRIVING LEFT OF CENTER LINE
DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE
DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE
---
FREDRICKS, THOMAS EVERETTE
801 TUNNEL BLVD APT C CHATTANOOGA, 37411
Age at Arrest: 51 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
POSSESSION OF METH (SELL, DEL.
OR MANUFACTURING)
---
FUGET, DARIOUS LAMAR
204 EAST 32 2ND STREET CHATTANOOGA, 37404
Age at Arrest: 30 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
ASSAULT
---
GLENN, JORDAN DWAYNE
67 FAVRE CIR WINCHESTER, 37398
Age at Arrest: 26 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
VIOLATION OF PROBATION (DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENC
VIOLATION OF PROBATION (DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENC
---
GOODNER, JAMES CHRISTOPHER
6436 STALLION LN APT 106 HARRISON, 37341
Age at Arrest: 43 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
VIOLATION OF SEX OFFENDER REGISTRY
---
GREER, COREY JAMMAL
2312 BROOKWOOD DR CHATTANOOGA, 374211718
Age at Arrest: 33 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
DOMESTIC ASSAULT
---
GRIFFITH, SEAN TYLER
HOMELESS CHATTANOOGA, 37343
Age at Arrest: 33 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
THEFT OVER 1000
CRIMINAL IMPERSONATION
AGGRAVATED BURGLARY (OCCUPIED HABITATION)
---
HAMILL, BRIAN EDWARD
314 MAPLE ST SODDY DAISY, 37373
Age at Arrest: 25 years old
Arresting Agency: Soddy Daisy
CRIMINAL TRESPASSING
---
HARDEN, RAYMOND RANDOLPH
6756 ARDIS LANE APT. 30 HIXSON, 37343
Age at Arrest: 34 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
AGGRAVATED RAPE OF A CHILD
AGGRAVATED RAPE OF A CHILD
AGGRAVATED RAPE OF A CHILD
AGGRAVATED SEXUAL BATTERY
---
HAWK, JUSTIN KYLE
492 FOSTER DRIVE RINGGOLD, 30726
Age at Arrest: 31 years old
Arresting Agency: East Ridge
VIOLATION OF PROBATION (THEFT OF PROPERTY
VIOLATION OF PROBATION (THEFT OF PROPERTY
VIOLATION OF PROBATION (POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHE
VIOLATION OF PROBATION (EVADING ARREST
VIOLATION OF PROBATION (THEFT OF PROPERTY
VIOLATION OF PROBATION (VANDALISM/MALICIOUS MISCHI
---
HEADRICK, MARK STEVEN
1531 BURNS AVENUE EAST RIDGE, 37412
Age at Arrest: 45 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
FUGITIVE (ARREST FOR CRIME IN CATOOSA CO, GA)
---
HENDERSON, MICHAEL DON
1320 VANESSA DRIVE HIXSON, 37343
Age at Arrest: 36 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
POSSESSION OF METH (SELL, DEL. OR MANUFACTURING)
---
HILL, CORTEZ LAQWAN
592 SOUTH MAIN ST SMITHS GROVE, 42171
Age at Arrest: 30 years old
Arresting Agency: East Ridge
FALSE REPORTS
---
HOLCOMB, ANTHONY WAYNE
HOMELESS CHATTANOOGA TN,
Age at Arrest: 52 years old
Arresting Agency: Federal Marshall
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
---
HOLTON, WILLIAM C
2501 UNION AVE CHATTANOOGA, 37404
Age at Arrest: 41 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
DOMESTIC ASSAULT SIMPLE
---
HUGHES, JAZMINE MITCHELLE
84 HASWELL LANE TRENTON, 30752
Age at Arrest: 25 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
FUGITIVE (ARREST FOR CRIME IN ANOTHER STATE)
---
JOHNSON, BYRON LAMONT
1313 BLOCKER LANE EASTRIDGE, 37412
Age at Arrest: 38 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
---
JONES, QUINTON MIGUEL
4064 FORREST VIEW CLEVELAND, 37312
Age at Arrest: 39 years old
Arresting Agency: Tenn Highway Patrol
DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE
---
JOSHUA, ANTOINE LEBRON
313 S LOVELL AVE CHATTANOOGA, 37411
Age at Arrest: 26 years old
Arresting Agency: Federal Marshall
FEDERAL
---
JUSTUS, CANDICE MARIE
6327 FAIREST DRIVE HARRISON, 37341
Age at Arrest: 44 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
FAILURE TO APPEAR
---
MARSH, WADE H
2409 NIMITZ ST CHATTANOOGA, 37402
Age at Arrest: 43 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
---
MCCOLLEY, SHAWN CORTEZ
12850 HWY 9 NORTH ALPHARETTA,
Age at Arrest: 42 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
NONSUPPORT AND FLAGRANT NONSUPPORT
---
MCLAIN, TRAVIS LEE
9606 WEST CHERRY ST OOLTEWAH, 37363
Age at Arrest: 36 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
FUGITIVE (ARREST FOR CRIME IN DADE CO, GA)
---
MOISER, RILEY DEWAYNE
3681 COLBERT HOLLOW ROAD ROCK SPRING, 30739
Age at Arrest: 19 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
LEAVING SCENE OF ACCIDENT (PARKED VEHICLE)
DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE
---
MUINA, CHRISTOPHER JOHN
8637 SUMMIT PEAK WY OOLTEWAH, 37363
Age at Arrest: 39 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
ASSAULT
RECKLESS ENDANGERMENT
REGISTRATION, DRIVING UNREGISTERED VEHICLE
SPEEDING
DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE
---
PEARSON, RODERICK DERRELL
4603 PLAZA HILLS LANE HIXSON, 37343
Age at Arrest: 27 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
---
PEDIGO, MIRANDA DIANE
8625 S PITTSBURG MOUNTAIN RD SOUTH PITTSBURG,
Age at Arrest: 38 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE
DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE
DRIVING LEFT OF CENTER LINE
POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
---
PERRY, ALEXANDER CLARK
6400 SEA HAVEN DR HIXSON, 37343
Age at Arrest: 27 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
POSSESSION OF ROXICODONE
---
PETERSON, ARCHIE D
1019 CENTRAL DR HIXSON, 37343
Age at Arrest: 23 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
THEFT OF PROPERTY OVER $2,500
---
PHILLIPS, JESSICA RENEE
10508 BIRCHWOOD PIKE HARRISON, 37341
Age at Arrest: 37 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
THEFT OF PROPERTY OVER $10,000
---
REECE, MARION HERSHALL
410 EAST 5TH ST CHATTANOOGA, 37404
Age at Arrest: 58 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
POSSESSION OF METH (SELL, DEL. OR MANUFACTURING)
---
REYNOLDS, JUWAN DONTA
3963 TEAKWOOD DR CHATTANOOGA, 37416
Age at Arrest: 25 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
FELON UNL. CARRYING OR POSSESSING WEAPON
POSSESSION OF MARIJUANA
DRIVING LEFT OF CENTER LINE
---
SANDUSKY, KENNETH WILLIAM
5312 MARION AVE EAST RIDGE, 37412
Age at Arrest: 26 years old
Arresting Agency: East Ridge
DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE
---
SCHULKE, EMILY B
1700 DUNCAN AVENUE CHATTANOOGA, 37404
Age at Arrest: 26 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
DOMESTIC ASSAULT
---
SCOTT, MAURICE DARRELL
2141 E 28TH ST CHATTANOOGA, 37407
Age at Arrest: 45 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
DOMESTIC ASSAULT
---
SIMS, LAQUAN LEWON
6312 ROSEMARY DR CHATTANOOGA, 37416
Age at Arrest: 38 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
CONTEMPT OF COURT (NON SUPPORT)
---
SMITH, CHRISTOPHER D
613 MAPLE LN CHATTANOOGA, 37411
Age at Arrest: 40 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
NONSUPPORT AND FLAGRANT NONSUPPORT
---
SMITH, DEMELL LEVON
2444 MEADE CIRCLE CHATTANOOGA, 37406
Age at Arrest: 24 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga Airport Auth.
DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE
---
STAMEY, DANNY LEE
250 ROBURY CIRCLE HIXSON, 37343
Age at Arrest: 59 years old
Arresting Agency: TVA
POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE
POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE
POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
POSSESSION OF LEGEND DRUGS W/O PRESCRIPTION
RESISTING ARREST OR OBSTRUCTION OF LEGAL PROCESS
---
SWAFFORD, EMLEIGH
838 COUNTY RD 105 ATHENS, 37303
Age at Arrest: 24 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
LEFT OF CENTER VIOLATION
DRIVING ON ROADWAYS LANED FOR TRAFFIC, VIOLATION
DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE
OPEN CONTAINER LAW
---
TATE, CHANCE TERRY
207 SPEARS AVE CHATTANOOGA, 37405
Age at Arrest: 31 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
VIOLATION OF PROBATION (EVADING ARREST)
DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE
---
TEETERS, MATTHEW ALEXANDER
60 NORTH FOREST CHICKAMAUGA, 30707
Age at Arrest: 29 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
FINANCIAL RESPONSIBILITY
DRIVING LEFT OF CENTER LINE
DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE
IMPLIED CONSENT LAW - DRIVERS
---
VON HOLLEN, RYAN MATTHEW
217 PALO VERDE TERRACE CHATTANOOGA, 37411
Age at Arrest: 28 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
THEFT UNDER $1,000
---
WADE, SHAMEKA ROSHELLE
1228 WHEELER AVE CHATTANOOGA, 37406
Age at Arrest: 36 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE
---
WATKINS, AYONNIKA BRIANNA D
2018 WALKER ST CHATTANOOGA, 37406
Age at Arrest: 23 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
---
WILKERSON, DERRICK
13935 MOORE LN SODDY DAISY, 37379
Age at Arrest: 38 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
---
WILLIAMS, EARL ARMOUR
3405 TAFT HWY SIGNAL MOUNTAIN, 37377
Age at Arrest: 35 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
DOMESTIC ASSAULT
---
WOODS, GEORGE MICHAEL
514 SPEARS AVE CHATTANOOGA, 37405
Age at Arrest: 41 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
VIOLATION OF PROBATION (AGGRAVATED ASSAULT)
---
YOTHER, VANDER LEE
928 EMERSON ST ROSSVILLE, 30741
Age at Arrest: 59 years old
Arresting Agency: East Ridge
THEFT OF PROPERTY (CONDUCT INVOLV.MERCHANDISE)
POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE
Here are the mug shots:
