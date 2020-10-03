 Saturday, October 3, 2020 Weather

Breaking News


Latest Hamilton County Arrest Report

Saturday, October 3, 2020

Here is the latest Hamilton County arrest report:

AINLEY, JOHN MITCHELL 
817 ASTERWOOD DRIVE ROSSVILLE, 30741 
Age at Arrest: 30 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
DOMESTIC ASSAULT
---
ANDERSON, CODY LEE 
1410 E 49TH ST CHATTANOOGA, 374073501 
Age at Arrest: 22 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
BURGLARY
TAMPERING WITH OR FABRICATING EVIDENCE
---
BAILEY, DERRICK LEE CURTIS 
HOMELESS CHATTANOOGA, 
Age at Arrest: 32 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
VIOLATION OF PROBATION (ROBBERY)
VIOLATION OF PROBATION POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHER
---
BAKER, TRAVIS GENE 
80 CARLTON LN RINGGOLD, 30736 
Age at Arrest: 32 years old
Arresting Agency: 
AGGRAVATED BURGLARY (OCCUPIED HABITATION)
---
BELL, IWALKER 
1636 READ AVE CHATTANOOGA, 37404 
Age at Arrest: 60 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
FAILURE TO YIELD RIGHT-OF-WAY
DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE
---
BELL, ROBERT GLENN 
800 MCCALLIE CHATTANOOGA, 37403 
Age at Arrest: 55 years old
Arresting Agency: Federal Marshall
FEDERAL
---
BLACKWELL, TYLER MARQUISE 
907 GILLESPIE RD CHATTANOOGA, 37411 
Age at Arrest: 24 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
PUBLIC INTOXICATION
POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE
RESISTING ARREST OR OBSTRUCTION OF LEGAL PROCESS
---
BRADFORD, DAVID BRIAN 
5555 HIXSON PIKE APT 108 HIXSON, 37343 
Age at Arrest: 40 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
DOMESTIC ASSAULT
VANDALISM/MALICIOUS MISCHIEF
---
BRANUM, AARON WAYNE 
4040 MOUNTAIN CREEK RD CHATTANOOGA, 37415 
Age at Arrest: 25 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
CRIMINAL TRESPASSING
---
BROWN, TERRENCE TREMAYNE 
4702 BEVERLY KAY DR CHATTANOOGA, 374162306 
Age at Arrest: 21 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
CONTRABAND IN PENAL INSTITUTIONS
---
BUGGS, NIA VICTORIA 
604 BACON TRAIL CHATTANOOGA, 37412 
Age at Arrest: 26 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
VANDALISM/MALICIOUS MISCHIEF
---
CAVE, BRANDON K 
317 S HOWELL AVE CHATTANOOGA, 37411 
Age at Arrest: 46 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
PUBLIC INTOXICATION
---
CLARK, DAISY ANN 
563 CRANBERRY WAY CHATTANOOGA, 37343 
Age at Arrest: 45 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
DISORDERLY CONDUCT
---
COMPTON, ALEXANDER B 
144 BRIARWOOD DR RINGGOLD, 30736 
Age at Arrest: 28 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
---
CORBIN, MATTHEW ANTHONY 
3212 NOTTINGHAM CIR SE CLEVELAND, 37323 
Age at Arrest: 31 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
FAILURE TO APPEAR
---
CRANFIELD, KELVIN LEE 
13850 PIERCE ROAD BIRCHWOOD, 37308 
Age at Arrest: 41 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
CRIMINAL TRESPASSING
THEFT OF PROPERTY-0VER 10000
VIOLATION OF PROBATION (BURGLARY)
VIOLATION OF PROBATION ( THEFT OF PROPERTY)
VANDALISM/MALICIOUS MISCHIEF
---
DASKO, RODNEY SANDOR 
4519 A WOODLAND DR OOLTEWAH, 37363 
Age at Arrest: 50 years old
Arresting Agency: Collegedale Police
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
---
DENT, CODY LEVI 
131 MORNINGSIDE DR SODDY DAISY, 373794345 
Age at Arrest: 29 years old
Arresting Agency: Soddy Daisy
THEFT UNDER 1000
THEFT UNDER 1000
BURGLARY
THEFT OVER 10000
THEFT UNER 1000
ATTEMPT BURGLARY
THEFT OVER 1000
VIOLATION OF PROBATION
CRIMINAL TRESPASSING
THEFT OVER 1000
BURGLARY
---
DICKERSON, BRIAN ALLEN 
2112 DALLAS LAKE ROAD SODDY DAISY, 37379 
Age at Arrest: 40 years old
Arresting Agency: Soddy Daisy
FAILURE TO APPEAR
---
DIXON, KENNETH LAMAR 
22 S GERMANTOWN RD CHATTANOOGA, 37411 
Age at Arrest: 35 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
VIOLATION OF PROBATION (AGGRAVATED ASSAULT
VIOLATION OF PROBATION (POSSESSION OF FIREARM WITH
---
DOUGLAS, COURTNEY LEE 
1521 HICKORY VLY RD APT 622 CHATT, 37421 
Age at Arrest: 32 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
---
DUGGER, ALEX RICHARD 
1013 OAK ST DAYTON, 37321 
Age at Arrest: 34 years old
Arresting Agency: Soddy Daisy
BURGLARY
DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE
SHOPLIFTING
POSSESSION OF BURGLARY TOOLS
CRIMINAL TRESPASSING
---
DYE, CECIL COREY 
1251 CIYPRESS STREET CHATTANOOGA, 37402 
Age at Arrest: 27 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
VIOLATION OF PROBATION (FAILURE TO APPEAR
---
ELLIS, HUNTER R 
1712 STRAWBERRY LN HIXSON, 
Age at Arrest: 20 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE
---
ERBY, STEPHEN LAMAR 
8127 KARR STREET CHATTANOOGA, 37421 
Age at Arrest: 53 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
VIOLATION OF PROBATION (THEFT OF PROPERTY)
VIOLATION OF PROBATION (THEFT OF PROPERTY)
---
FORD, BLAKE S 
1442 WILLOW STREET KINGSPORT, 
Age at Arrest: 21 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
LEFT OF CENTER VIOLATION
DRIVING LEFT OF CENTER LINE
DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE
DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE
---
FREDRICKS, THOMAS EVERETTE 
801 TUNNEL BLVD APT C CHATTANOOGA, 37411 
Age at Arrest: 51 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
POSSESSION OF METH (SELL, DEL.

OR MANUFACTURING)
---
FUGET, DARIOUS LAMAR 
204 EAST 32 2ND STREET CHATTANOOGA, 37404 
Age at Arrest: 30 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
ASSAULT
---
GLENN, JORDAN DWAYNE 
67 FAVRE CIR WINCHESTER, 37398 
Age at Arrest: 26 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
VIOLATION OF PROBATION (DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENC
VIOLATION OF PROBATION (DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENC
---
GOODNER, JAMES CHRISTOPHER 
6436 STALLION LN APT 106 HARRISON, 37341 
Age at Arrest: 43 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
VIOLATION OF SEX OFFENDER REGISTRY
---
GREER, COREY JAMMAL 
2312 BROOKWOOD DR CHATTANOOGA, 374211718 
Age at Arrest: 33 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
DOMESTIC ASSAULT
---
GRIFFITH, SEAN TYLER 
HOMELESS CHATTANOOGA, 37343 
Age at Arrest: 33 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
THEFT OVER 1000
CRIMINAL IMPERSONATION
AGGRAVATED BURGLARY (OCCUPIED HABITATION)
---
HAMILL, BRIAN EDWARD 
314 MAPLE ST SODDY DAISY, 37373 
Age at Arrest: 25 years old
Arresting Agency: Soddy Daisy
CRIMINAL TRESPASSING
---
HARDEN, RAYMOND RANDOLPH 
6756 ARDIS LANE APT. 30 HIXSON, 37343 
Age at Arrest: 34 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
AGGRAVATED RAPE OF A CHILD
AGGRAVATED RAPE OF A CHILD
AGGRAVATED RAPE OF A CHILD
AGGRAVATED SEXUAL BATTERY
---
HAWK, JUSTIN KYLE 
492 FOSTER DRIVE RINGGOLD, 30726 
Age at Arrest: 31 years old
Arresting Agency: East Ridge
VIOLATION OF PROBATION (THEFT OF PROPERTY
VIOLATION OF PROBATION (THEFT OF PROPERTY
VIOLATION OF PROBATION (POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHE
VIOLATION OF PROBATION (EVADING ARREST
VIOLATION OF PROBATION (THEFT OF PROPERTY
VIOLATION OF PROBATION (VANDALISM/MALICIOUS MISCHI
---
HEADRICK, MARK STEVEN 
1531 BURNS AVENUE EAST RIDGE, 37412 
Age at Arrest: 45 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
FUGITIVE (ARREST FOR CRIME IN CATOOSA CO, GA)
---
HENDERSON, MICHAEL DON 
1320 VANESSA DRIVE HIXSON, 37343 
Age at Arrest: 36 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
POSSESSION OF METH (SELL, DEL. OR MANUFACTURING)
---
HILL, CORTEZ LAQWAN 
592 SOUTH MAIN ST SMITHS GROVE, 42171 
Age at Arrest: 30 years old
Arresting Agency: East Ridge
FALSE REPORTS
---
HOLCOMB, ANTHONY WAYNE 
HOMELESS CHATTANOOGA TN, 
Age at Arrest: 52 years old
Arresting Agency: Federal Marshall
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
---
HOLTON, WILLIAM C 
2501 UNION AVE CHATTANOOGA, 37404 
Age at Arrest: 41 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
DOMESTIC ASSAULT SIMPLE
---
HUGHES, JAZMINE MITCHELLE 
84 HASWELL LANE TRENTON, 30752 
Age at Arrest: 25 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
FUGITIVE (ARREST FOR CRIME IN ANOTHER STATE)
---
JOHNSON, BYRON LAMONT 
1313 BLOCKER LANE EASTRIDGE, 37412 
Age at Arrest: 38 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
---
JONES, QUINTON MIGUEL 
4064 FORREST VIEW CLEVELAND, 37312 
Age at Arrest: 39 years old
Arresting Agency: Tenn Highway Patrol
DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE
---
JOSHUA, ANTOINE LEBRON 
313 S LOVELL AVE CHATTANOOGA, 37411 
Age at Arrest: 26 years old
Arresting Agency: Federal Marshall
FEDERAL
---
JUSTUS, CANDICE MARIE 
6327 FAIREST DRIVE HARRISON, 37341 
Age at Arrest: 44 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
FAILURE TO APPEAR
---
MARSH, WADE H 
2409 NIMITZ ST CHATTANOOGA, 37402 
Age at Arrest: 43 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
---
MCCOLLEY, SHAWN CORTEZ 
12850 HWY 9 NORTH ALPHARETTA, 
Age at Arrest: 42 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
NONSUPPORT AND FLAGRANT NONSUPPORT
---
MCLAIN, TRAVIS LEE 
9606 WEST CHERRY ST OOLTEWAH, 37363 
Age at Arrest: 36 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
FUGITIVE (ARREST FOR CRIME IN DADE CO, GA)
---
MOISER, RILEY DEWAYNE 
3681 COLBERT HOLLOW ROAD ROCK SPRING, 30739 
Age at Arrest: 19 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
LEAVING SCENE OF ACCIDENT (PARKED VEHICLE)
DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE
---
MUINA, CHRISTOPHER JOHN 
8637 SUMMIT PEAK WY OOLTEWAH, 37363 
Age at Arrest: 39 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
ASSAULT
RECKLESS ENDANGERMENT
REGISTRATION, DRIVING UNREGISTERED VEHICLE
SPEEDING
DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE
---
PEARSON, RODERICK DERRELL 
4603 PLAZA HILLS LANE HIXSON, 37343 
Age at Arrest: 27 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
---
PEDIGO, MIRANDA DIANE 
8625 S PITTSBURG MOUNTAIN RD SOUTH PITTSBURG, 
Age at Arrest: 38 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE
DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE
DRIVING LEFT OF CENTER LINE
POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
---
PERRY, ALEXANDER CLARK 
6400 SEA HAVEN DR HIXSON, 37343 
Age at Arrest: 27 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
POSSESSION OF ROXICODONE
---
PETERSON, ARCHIE D 
1019 CENTRAL DR HIXSON, 37343 
Age at Arrest: 23 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
THEFT OF PROPERTY OVER $2,500
---
PHILLIPS, JESSICA RENEE 
10508 BIRCHWOOD PIKE HARRISON, 37341 
Age at Arrest: 37 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
THEFT OF PROPERTY OVER $10,000
---
REECE, MARION HERSHALL 
410 EAST 5TH ST CHATTANOOGA, 37404 
Age at Arrest: 58 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
POSSESSION OF METH (SELL, DEL. OR MANUFACTURING)
---
REYNOLDS, JUWAN DONTA 
3963 TEAKWOOD DR CHATTANOOGA, 37416 
Age at Arrest: 25 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
FELON UNL. CARRYING OR POSSESSING WEAPON
POSSESSION OF MARIJUANA
DRIVING LEFT OF CENTER LINE
---
SANDUSKY, KENNETH WILLIAM 
5312 MARION AVE EAST RIDGE, 37412 
Age at Arrest: 26 years old
Arresting Agency: East Ridge
DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE
---
SCHULKE, EMILY B 
1700 DUNCAN AVENUE CHATTANOOGA, 37404 
Age at Arrest: 26 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
DOMESTIC ASSAULT
---
SCOTT, MAURICE DARRELL 
2141 E 28TH ST CHATTANOOGA, 37407 
Age at Arrest: 45 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
DOMESTIC ASSAULT
---
SIMS, LAQUAN LEWON 
6312 ROSEMARY DR CHATTANOOGA, 37416 
Age at Arrest: 38 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
CONTEMPT OF COURT (NON SUPPORT)
---
SMITH, CHRISTOPHER D 
613 MAPLE LN CHATTANOOGA, 37411 
Age at Arrest: 40 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
NONSUPPORT AND FLAGRANT NONSUPPORT
---
SMITH, DEMELL LEVON 
2444 MEADE CIRCLE CHATTANOOGA, 37406 
Age at Arrest: 24 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga Airport Auth.
DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE
---
STAMEY, DANNY LEE 
250 ROBURY CIRCLE HIXSON, 37343 
Age at Arrest: 59 years old
Arresting Agency: TVA
POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE
POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE
POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
POSSESSION OF LEGEND DRUGS W/O PRESCRIPTION
RESISTING ARREST OR OBSTRUCTION OF LEGAL PROCESS
---
SWAFFORD, EMLEIGH 
838 COUNTY RD 105 ATHENS, 37303 
Age at Arrest: 24 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
LEFT OF CENTER VIOLATION
DRIVING ON ROADWAYS LANED FOR TRAFFIC, VIOLATION
DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE
OPEN CONTAINER LAW
---
TATE, CHANCE TERRY 
207 SPEARS AVE CHATTANOOGA, 37405 
Age at Arrest: 31 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
VIOLATION OF PROBATION (EVADING ARREST)
DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE
---
TEETERS, MATTHEW ALEXANDER 
60 NORTH FOREST CHICKAMAUGA, 30707 
Age at Arrest: 29 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
FINANCIAL RESPONSIBILITY
DRIVING LEFT OF CENTER LINE
DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE
IMPLIED CONSENT LAW - DRIVERS
---
VON HOLLEN, RYAN MATTHEW 
217 PALO VERDE TERRACE CHATTANOOGA, 37411 
Age at Arrest: 28 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
THEFT UNDER $1,000
---
WADE, SHAMEKA ROSHELLE 
1228 WHEELER AVE CHATTANOOGA, 37406 
Age at Arrest: 36 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE
---
WATKINS, AYONNIKA BRIANNA D 
2018 WALKER ST CHATTANOOGA, 37406 
Age at Arrest: 23 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
---
WILKERSON, DERRICK 
13935 MOORE LN SODDY DAISY, 37379 
Age at Arrest: 38 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
---
WILLIAMS, EARL ARMOUR 
3405 TAFT HWY SIGNAL MOUNTAIN, 37377 
Age at Arrest: 35 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
DOMESTIC ASSAULT
---
WOODS, GEORGE MICHAEL 
514 SPEARS AVE CHATTANOOGA, 37405 
Age at Arrest: 41 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
VIOLATION OF PROBATION (AGGRAVATED ASSAULT)
---
YOTHER, VANDER LEE 
928 EMERSON ST ROSSVILLE, 30741 
Age at Arrest: 59 years old
Arresting Agency: East Ridge
THEFT OF PROPERTY (CONDUCT INVOLV.MERCHANDISE)
POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE

Here are the mug shots:

BAKER, TRAVIS GENE
Age at Arrest: 32
Date of Birth: 08/31/1988
Arresting Agency:

Last Date of Arrest: 10/02/2020
Charge(s):
  • AGGRAVATED BURGLARY (OCCUPIED HABITATION)
BELL, ROBERT GLENN
Age at Arrest: 55
Date of Birth: 07/21/1965
Arresting Agency: Federal Marshall

Last Date of Arrest: 10/02/2020
Charge(s):
  • FEDERAL
BLACKWELL, TYLER MARQUISE
Age at Arrest: 24
Date of Birth: 09/17/1996
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County

Last Date of Arrest: 10/02/2020
Charge(s):
  • PUBLIC INTOXICATION
  • POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE
  • RESISTING ARREST OR OBSTRUCTION OF LEGAL PROCESS
BRADFORD, DAVID BRIAN
Age at Arrest: 40
Date of Birth: 10/01/1980
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga

Last Date of Arrest: 10/02/2020
Charge(s):
  • DOMESTIC ASSAULT
  • VANDALISM/MALICIOUS MISCHIEF
BRANUM, AARON WAYNE
Age at Arrest: 25
Date of Birth: 07/07/1995
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County

Last Date of Arrest: 10/02/2020
Charge(s):
  • CRIMINAL TRESPASSING
BROWN, TERRENCE TREMAYNE
Age at Arrest: 21
Date of Birth: 12/30/1998
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga

Last Date of Arrest: 10/02/2020
Charge(s):
  • CONTRABAND IN PENAL INSTITUTIONS
BUGGS, NIA VICTORIA
Age at Arrest: 26
Date of Birth: 02/01/1993
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County

Last Date of Arrest: 10/02/2020
Charge(s):
  • VANDALISM/MALICIOUS MISCHIEF
CAVE, BRANDON K
Age at Arrest: 46
Date of Birth: 06/24/1974
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga

Last Date of Arrest: 10/02/2020
Charge(s):
  • PUBLIC INTOXICATION
CLARK, DAISY ANN
Age at Arrest: 45
Date of Birth: 12/22/1974
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga

Last Date of Arrest: 10/02/2020
Charge(s):
  • DISORDERLY CONDUCT
DOUGLAS, COURTNEY LEE
Age at Arrest: 32
Date of Birth: 05/06/1988
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County

Last Date of Arrest: 10/02/2020
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
FORD, BLAKE S
Age at Arrest: 21
Date of Birth: 01/14/1999
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga

Last Date of Arrest: 10/02/2020
Charge(s):
  • LEFT OF CENTER VIOLATION
  • DRIVING LEFT OF CENTER LINE
  • DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE
  • DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE
FUGET, DARIOUS LAMAR
Age at Arrest: 30
Date of Birth: 11/25/1989
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga

Last Date of Arrest: 10/02/2020
Charge(s):
  • ASSAULT
GLENN, JORDAN DWAYNE
Age at Arrest: 26
Date of Birth: 10/27/1993
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County

Last Date of Arrest: 10/02/2020
Charge(s):
  • VIOLATION OF PROBATION (DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENC
  • VIOLATION OF PROBATION (DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENC
GOODNER, JAMES CHRISTOPHER
Age at Arrest: 43
Date of Birth: 01/27/1977
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County

Last Date of Arrest: 10/02/2020
Charge(s):
  • VIOLATION OF SEX OFFENDER REGISTRY
GREER, COREY JAMMAL
Age at Arrest: 33
Date of Birth: 03/23/1987
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga

Last Date of Arrest: 10/02/2020
Charge(s):
  • DOMESTIC ASSAULT
HEADRICK, MARK STEVEN
Age at Arrest: 45
Date of Birth: 07/15/1975
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County

Last Date of Arrest: 10/02/2020
Charge(s):
  • FUGITIVE (ARREST FOR CRIME IN CATOOSA CO, GA)
HILL, CORTEZ LAQWAN
Age at Arrest: 30
Date of Birth: 09/21/1990
Arresting Agency: East Ridge

Last Date of Arrest: 10/02/2020
Charge(s):
  • FALSE REPORTS
HOLTON, WILLIAM C
Age at Arrest: 41
Date of Birth: 07/30/1979
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga

Last Date of Arrest: 10/02/2020
Charge(s):
  • DOMESTIC ASSAULT SIMPLE
HUGHES, JAZMINE MITCHELLE
Age at Arrest: 25
Date of Birth: 09/01/1995
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County

Last Date of Arrest: 10/02/2020
Charge(s):
  • FUGITIVE (ARREST FOR CRIME IN ANOTHER STATE)
JONES, QUINTON MIGUEL
Age at Arrest: 39
Date of Birth: 07/12/1981
Arresting Agency: Tenn Highway Patrol

Last Date of Arrest: 10/02/2020
Charge(s):
  • DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE
JOSHUA, ANTOINE LEBRON
Age at Arrest: 26
Date of Birth: 01/13/1994
Arresting Agency: Federal Marshall

Last Date of Arrest: 10/02/2020
Charge(s):
  • FEDERAL
JUSTUS, CANDICE MARIE
Age at Arrest: 44
Date of Birth: 04/13/1976
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County

Last Date of Arrest: 10/02/2020
Charge(s):
  • FAILURE TO APPEAR
MARSH, WADE H
Age at Arrest: 43
Date of Birth: 12/11/1976
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County

Last Date of Arrest: 10/02/2020
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
MCCOLLEY, SHAWN CORTEZ
Age at Arrest: 42
Date of Birth: 08/09/1978
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County

Last Date of Arrest: 10/02/2020
Charge(s):
  • NONSUPPORT AND FLAGRANT NONSUPPORT
MOISER, RILEY DEWAYNE
Age at Arrest: 19
Date of Birth: 07/09/2001
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga

Last Date of Arrest: 10/02/2020
Charge(s):
  • LEAVING SCENE OF ACCIDENT (PARKED VEHICLE)
  • DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE
MUINA, CHRISTOPHER JOHN
Age at Arrest: 39
Date of Birth: 01/02/1981
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga

Last Date of Arrest: 10/02/2020
Charge(s):
  • ASSAULT
  • RECKLESS ENDANGERMENT
  • REGISTRATION, DRIVING UNREGISTERED VEHICLE
  • SPEEDING
  • DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE
PEDIGO, MIRANDA DIANE
Age at Arrest: 38
Date of Birth: 09/07/1982
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga

Last Date of Arrest: 10/02/2020
Charge(s):
  • POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE
  • DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE
  • DRIVING LEFT OF CENTER LINE
  • POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
PERRY, ALEXANDER CLARK
Age at Arrest: 27
Date of Birth: 08/05/1993
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga

Last Date of Arrest: 10/02/2020
Charge(s):
  • POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
  • POSSESSION OF ROXICODONE
PHILLIPS, JESSICA RENEE
Age at Arrest: 37
Date of Birth: 08/02/1983
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County

Last Date of Arrest: 10/02/2020
Charge(s):
  • THEFT OF PROPERTY OVER $10,000
SCHULKE, EMILY B
Age at Arrest: 26
Date of Birth: 08/13/1994
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County

Last Date of Arrest: 10/02/2020
Charge(s):
  • DOMESTIC ASSAULT
SMITH, CHRISTOPHER D
Age at Arrest: 40
Date of Birth: 08/24/1977
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County

Last Date of Arrest: 10/02/2020
Charge(s):
  • NONSUPPORT AND FLAGRANT NONSUPPORT
SWAFFORD, EMLEIGH
Age at Arrest: 24
Date of Birth: 03/22/1996
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga

Last Date of Arrest: 10/02/2020
Charge(s):
  • LEFT OF CENTER VIOLATION
  • DRIVING ON ROADWAYS LANED FOR TRAFFIC, VIOLATION
  • DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE
  • OPEN CONTAINER LAW
WADE, SHAMEKA ROSHELLE
Age at Arrest: 36
Date of Birth: 10/28/1983
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County

Last Date of Arrest: 10/02/2020
Charge(s):
  • DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE
WILKERSON, DERRICK
Age at Arrest: 38
Date of Birth: 08/07/1982
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga

Last Date of Arrest: 10/02/2020
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
WILLIAMS, EARL ARMOUR
Age at Arrest: 35
Date of Birth: 12/13/1984
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga

Last Date of Arrest: 10/02/2020
Charge(s):
  • DOMESTIC ASSAULT


October 3, 2020

Latest Hamilton County Arrest Report

October 2, 2020

County GOP Says Woman Was Caught On Camera Stealing Trump Sign For 2nd Time

October 2, 2020

Rep. Tom Graves Gives Farewell Statement As He Steps Down From House Seat


Here is the latest Hamilton County arrest report: AINLEY, JOHN MITCHELL 817 ASTERWOOD DRIVE ROSSVILLE, 30741 Age at Arrest: 30 years old Arresting Agency: Chattanooga DOMESTIC ASSAULT ... (click for more)

The County Republican Party, on its Facebook page, said a woman was caught twice stealing a Trump sign out of the yard of a Hixson home. The pictures were not so clear the first time - a week ... (click for more)

Rep. Tom Graves (R-GA-14) sent letters to officials in the U.S. House of Representatives and Governor Brian Kemp (R-GA) to say he would be stepping down from Congress effective Sunday at 11:59 ... (click for more)



Breaking News

Latest Hamilton County Arrest Report

Here is the latest Hamilton County arrest report: AINLEY, JOHN MITCHELL 817 ASTERWOOD DRIVE ROSSVILLE, 30741 Age at Arrest: 30 years old Arresting Agency: Chattanooga DOMESTIC ASSAULT --- ANDERSON, CODY LEE 1410 E 49TH ST CHATTANOOGA, 374073501 Age at Arrest: 22 years old Arresting Agency: Chattanooga BURGLARY TAMPERING WITH OR FABRICATING EVIDENCE --- ... (click for more)

County GOP Says Woman Was Caught On Camera Stealing Trump Sign For 2nd Time

The County Republican Party, on its Facebook page, said a woman was caught twice stealing a Trump sign out of the yard of a Hixson home. The pictures were not so clear the first time - a week ago. So the camera was moved closer and several clear images were obtained. (click for more)

Opinion

Selma Paty's Legacy

Much has been said of the accolades of Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg and rightfully so. I wanted to remind everyone that Chattanooga had its own lady attorney who made many in-roads for females in the legal field. Selma (Sunny) Paty actually began her legal career before Justice Ginsburg. She likewise was Jewish and being a female in the 1950's, when she started her practice, was ... (click for more)

Roy Exum: The Saturday Funnies

As we open this week’s edition of the Saturday Funnies – and Friday night football fans are shivering in their first 50-degree weather this fall -- our riddle is this: “If 11 plus two equals one, what does nine plus five equal?” Just be calm, dwell on it; the answer will come to you! While you toss it about in your mind, please know The Saturday Funnies are a gathering of ... (click for more)

Sports

Cleveland State Student-Athletics Set To Launch January 2021

After the National Junior Collegiate Athletic Association made nationwide rulings this year on athletic competition at member institutions due to COVID-19, Cleveland State Community College Athletic Director Mike Policastro had work to do. With the Cougars and Lady Cougars participating in eight different championship sports at Cleveland State, scheduling became a top priority ... (click for more)

Mocs' Bryce Nunnelly Named Semi-Finalist For Campbell Trophy

University of Tennessee at Chattanooga senior Bryce Nunnelly was named a semifinalist for the 2020 William V. Campbell Trophy® Presented by Mazda, the National Football Foundation & College Hall of Fame (NFF) announced this week. A record 199 semifinalists are vying for one of college football's most sought-after and coveted awards. "This is terrific news. To ... (click for more)


Happenings

Dining

Business

Student Scene

Church

Memories

Real Estate

Living Well

Outdoors