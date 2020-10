Hamilton County COVID Cases Passes 10,000

The number of COVID cases in Hamilton County passed 10,000, as 93 new cases were reported Saturday, bringing the new total to 10,029.

There were no new deaths in the county from the virus, leaving the toll at 98.

Tennessee had 45 more coronavirus deaths bringing the total to 2,560, state Health Department officials said.



There were 1,192 new cases in the state for a total of 199,595.



The state currently has 855 people hospitalized from the virus, which is no change from Friday.



There have been 183,533 people who have recovered from the virus in Tennessee (92 percent).



Testing numbers are above 2.923 million across the state.



Here are the numbers by county:



Shelby County: 31,482 cases, up 93; 483 deaths, up 3



Davidson County: 27,029 cases, up 70; 313 deaths



Knox County: 9,879 cases, up 78; 80 deaths



Bledsoe County: 869 cases, up 2; 4 deaths



Bradley County: 3,022 cases, up 13; 18 deaths, up 1



Grundy County: 359 cases, up 7; 7 deaths, up 1



Marion County: 568 cases, up 5; 9 deaths



Meigs County: 234 cases; 3 deaths



Polk County: 414 cases; 12 deaths, up 1



Rhea County: 886 cases, up 8; 15 deaths

Sequatchie County: 250 cases, up 1; 3 deaths