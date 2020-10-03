Huge McDonald Farm In Sale Creek Eyed As County's Next Big Industrial Park

The huge McDonald Farm at Sale Creek is being eyed as the next big Hamilton County Industrial Park.







County Mayor Jim Coppinger on Wednesday is expected to ask the County Commission to allow the county to enter into an Intent to Purchase the farm that stretches into Rhea County and includes 2,170 acres.

The Enterprise South Industrial Park at Tyner has been a big success, but is running out of land. The county earlier filled up the Bonny Oaks Industrial Park on Bonny Oaks Drive and much of the Centre South Riverport off Amnicola Highway.The Enterprise South Industrial Park at Tyner has been a big success, but is running out of land.

County officials have been looking for another huge tract, and they are few and far between.





McDonald Farm has long been the homeplace of the McDonald family, including family patriarch Roy McDonald. His grandson, Frank McDonald Jr., now heads the family group that owns it.





It is no longer a working farm, but has been used in recent years for an annual festival.





It is projected to be worth at least $9 million and likely much more.



