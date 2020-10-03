 Sunday, October 4, 2020 Weather

Huge McDonald Farm In Sale Creek Eyed As County's Next Big Industrial Park

Saturday, October 3, 2020
The huge McDonald Farm at Sale Creek is being eyed as the next big Hamilton County Industrial Park.

County Mayor Jim Coppinger on Wednesday is expected to ask the County Commission to allow the county to enter into an Intent to Purchase the farm that stretches into Rhea County and includes 2,170 acres.
 
The county earlier filled up the Bonny Oaks Industrial Park on Bonny Oaks Drive and much of the Centre South Riverport off Amnicola Highway.
The Enterprise South Industrial Park at Tyner has been a big success, but is running out of land.
 
County officials have been looking for another huge tract, and they are few and far between.

McDonald Farm has long been the homeplace of the McDonald family, including family patriarch Roy McDonald. His grandson, Frank McDonald Jr., now heads the family group that owns it.

It is no longer a working farm, but has been used in recent years for an annual festival.

It is projected to be worth at least $9 million and likely much more.

Roy Exum, another grandson of Roy McDonald, said he and his sister, Ellen Exum, oppose giving the option to the county, saying there has not been a recent appraisal and other buyers should not be cut out.    


Latest Hamilton County Arrest Report

Driver Flips Car On Brainerd Road Saturday Afternoon

Hamilton County COVID Cases Passes 10,000


Latest Hamilton County Arrest Report

Here is the latest Hamilton County arrest report: ABERNATHY, JERRY LOUIS 5487 DAYTON BLVD CHATTANOOGA, 374151414 Age at Arrest: 37 years old Arresting Agency: Chattanooga AGGRAVATED ROBBERY ATTEMPT --- BRATCHER, JOSEPH STANLEY 8453 LADY SLIPPER RD CHATTANOOGA, 37421 Age at Arrest: 30 years old Arresting Agency: Chattanooga FALSE REPORTS LEAVING SCENE OF ... (click for more)

Driver Flips Car On Brainerd Road Saturday Afternoon

A driver lost control of their car on Brainerd Road Saturday afternoon. The accident happened around 3:10 p.m. in the 3000 block of Brainerd. The driver appeared to have serious injuries, observers said. (click for more)

Selma Paty's Legacy

Much has been said of the accolades of Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg and rightfully so. I wanted to remind everyone that Chattanooga had its own lady attorney who made many in-roads for females in the legal field. Selma (Sunny) Paty actually began her legal career before Justice Ginsburg. She likewise was Jewish and being a female in the 1950's, when she started her practice, was ... (click for more)

Roy Exum: Am I Being 'Took'?

I have just gotten word that at this Wednesday’s meeting of the Hamilton County Commission, County Mayor Jim Coppinger will ask the group to approve “a letter of intent to purchase” our 200-year-old family farm in Sale Creek. The McDonald Farm is 2,170 acres in north Hamilton County that spreads over into Rhea County, this up the promising Highway 27 corridor. It is seven miles ... (click for more)

Vols Go To 2-0 With Win Over Missouri

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. – 232 yards on the ground, a pair of rushing touchdowns each for Eric Gray and Jarrett Guarantano , along with a punishing defensive performance gave Tennessee football (2-0) all it needed to extend its win streak to eight consecutive games following a 35-12 triumph over Missouri (0-2) on Saturday in Neyland Stadium. The victory improved the Vols record in ... (click for more)

Cleveland State Student-Athletics Set To Launch January 2021

After the National Junior Collegiate Athletic Association made nationwide rulings this year on athletic competition at member institutions due to COVID-19, Cleveland State Community College Athletic Director Mike Policastro had work to do. With the Cougars and Lady Cougars participating in eight different championship sports at Cleveland State, scheduling became a top priority ... (click for more)


