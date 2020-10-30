 Friday, October 30, 2020 51.0°F   overcast   Overcast

Trump, Hagerty Win In Tennessee Student Mock Election

Friday, October 30, 2020
This year 37,014 students representing 262 schools in Tennessee cast their votes for President and U.S. Senate in the 2020 Student Mock Election.
"We hope students and teachers both enjoyed participating in this year’s student mock election.  Our goal is to get students in the habit of voting and being civically engaged,” said Secretary of State Tre Hargett. 
Secretary Hargett announced the results of the 2020 Student Mock Election at West Valley Middle School in Knoxville, Tenn.
State Senator Becky Massey and State Representative Jason Zachary attended the event.
"Being involved in the democratic process is essential for our nation, and mock elections are an important learning tool that provides Tennessee students with a real world experience in voting," said Sen. Massey. "I hope that these students use this experience to become more involved in their community and to develop the habit of becoming lifelong voters."
“Our students had tremendous excitement and energy as they cast their ballot and let their voices be heard,” said Rep. Zachary. “These types of events are critical because they drive home the importance of election participation for Tennessee’s next generation of leaders. Congratulations to Secretary Hargett and West Valley Middle School on a great event; I appreciated the invitation to attend.”
Before the statewide results announcement, Knox County Schools Superintendent Bob Thomas gave remarks and West Valley Principal David Claxton announced the school’s election results. Karen Peterman, an eighth-grade teacher at West Valley, led a Q&A with Secretary Hargett, where he answered students’ questions about the importance of voting and civic engagement.
“This voter education program is a great opportunity for our students to learn about democracy and the importance of voting,” Principal David Claxton said. “We are grateful for Secretary Hargett for coming to West Valley Middle School and being with our students to announce the statewide results of this mock election.”
Student Mock Election Presidential Totals Across the State
Donald J. Trump                       Republican      19,365   52.3%
Joseph R. Biden                       Democrat         12,115   32.7%
Kanye West                              Independent     3,806    10.2%
Alyson Kennedy                       Independent      365        >1%
Jo Jorgensen                            Independent      361       >1%
Howie Hawkins                         Independent      287       >1%
Gloria La Riva                           Independent      261       >1%
Roque “Rocky” De La Fuente   Independent      256       >1%
Don Blankenship                       Independent     198        >1%

Student Mock Election Senate Totals Across the State
Bill Hagerty                                Republican       19,545    62%
Marquita Bradshaw                    Democrat         11,892    38%

Students in Pre-K through high school from public, private and home school associations in Tennessee participated in the Student Mock Election. Participants received I Voted stickers and could take pictures with an I Voted sign provided by the Secretary of State’s office.
To help teachers incorporate civic engagement and citizenship into their curriculum leading up to the Student Mock Election, the Secretary of State offered free lesson plans and resources created by Tennessee teachers on their website sos.tn.gov/civics/lessonplans.
The Secretary of State’s office first introduced the Student Mock Election during the 2016 presidential election.

October 30, 2020

Trump, Hagerty Win In Tennessee Student Mock Election

