Jerry Christopher Arrested In Shooting Outside Highway 58 Food City That Left Victim In Critical Condition

Friday, October 30, 2020

Jerry W. Christopher has been arrested in connection with a shooting outside the Highway 58 Food City on Tuesday afternoon that left the victim in critical condition.

Christopher, 25, is charged with attempted criminal homicide.

Rico Sheppard, who was shot multiple times, remains in Intensive Care at a local hospital.

Police said the victim went to the grocery parking lot to sell his Iphone 12.

A city officer was nearby when he heard the gunshots. He spoke with a witness who saw a black male running from the scene. The officer found the victim lying on the parking lot. He was transported to the hospital with life-threatening injuries.

A detective observed bloody clothing on the ground where the shooting occurred. An empty Iphone 12 box was at the location. The victim's red Iphone 12 was found on a nearby lot closer to Highway 58.

Police received a call from Christopher's mother saying she was concerned about her son because he had been acting erratically. She said he had been involved in an incident near the Captain D's that is near Food City. She said police should be aware that he has access to weapons.

She said his cell phone had recently broken.

The mother said her son lives behind Captain D's. Police said the mother of Christopher's son lives in an apartment at that location.

That woman said just after the shooting that Christopher showed up knocking on her apartment door. She said he told her he was "on the run" and needed somewhere to stay. She said she refused to let him in because she is afraid of him.

She said he then pointed a gun at her before leaving.

Police said surveillance video shows a vehicle matching that of Christopher near Captain D's. The video also shows two figures running onto the Food City parking lot at 4:53 p.m. There appears to be a physical confrontation, then muzzle flashes are seen. A lone male is then seen running from the scene. 

 


